2020 ELECTIONS
Joe Biden Called ‘Pervert,’ Would Choose GOP Running Mate If One Would ‘Step Up’
Former Vice President and 2020 hopeful Joe Biden isn’t mincing words when it comes to working across the aisle. Unfortunately for him, the other side isn’t mincing words either.
At a campaign stop in Exeter, New Hampshire on Monday, the 77-year-old addressed the possibility of a split party ticket.
It started when a woman in the audience addressed Biden’s upcoming plans. “Our 21-year-old son said the other night, ‘I wonder if Joe Biden would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate?'”
Biden responded, “The answer is I would, but I can’t think of one now. Let me explain that. You know there’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now…they’ve got to step up.”
In addition to a possible GOP running mate, Biden has said he’d prefer to choose a person “of color and/or a different gender.” This could potentially open the door for a ticket with California Sen. Kamala Harris or Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, should they be interested.
“Look, Sen. Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be,” Biden told CNN on Dec. 5. “I mean it sincerely. I talked to her yesterday. She’s solid, she can be president someday herself, she can be vice president, she could go on to be a Supreme Court justice, she could be attorney general. I mean she has enormous capability.”
“Whoever I would pick for vice president, and there’s a lot of qualified women, there’s a lot of qualified African-Americans. There really truly are,” Biden said Monday. “There’s a plethora of really qualified people. Whomever I would pick were I fortunate enough to be your nominee, I’d pick somebody who was simpatico with me, who knew what I, what my priorities were and knew what I wanted to. We could disagree on tactic, but strategically we’d have to be in the exact same page.”
The public running mate revelation came just three days after Biden rebuked the idea of testifying in the Donald Trump impeachment trial to be held at an as yet undisclosed date in the Senate.
“This guy [Trump] violated the Constitution,” Biden told the Des Moines Register. “He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”
It was a rocky weekend for Biden. He was heckled in Milford, New Hampshire the night before the Exeter stop with one man shouting, “pervert” and “quid pro Joe.” The heckler pushed, “Excuse me, Mr. Biden! Excuse me, Mr. Biden — how much money did you make in Ukraine with your son?”
To which Biden replied, “I released 21 years of my tax returns. Your guy hasn’t released one. What’s he hiding?”
Watch the video embedded below and here.
Heckler: “Excuse me, Mr. Biden! Excuse me, Mr. Biden — how much money did you make in Ukraine with your son?”
Joe Biden: “I released 21 years of my tax returns. Your guy hasn’t released one. What’s he hiding?” pic.twitter.com/Nm0XnU8d8i
— The Hill (@thehill) December 30, 2019
The #Biden campaign is crumbling.
If it was not for bogus inflated poll numbers, he would drop out.https://t.co/y3tSWaYfcy
— james (@jbsrq) December 30, 2019
Things can only look up from here, right?
#Biden said earlier today that he would consider a Republican VP. What in the world is he thinking? pic.twitter.com/IaB8snxNq9
— Michael Ball (@Michael44004861) December 30, 2019
I think that @JoeBiden is making a mistake by saying that he wouldn’t comply with a Senate subpoena. It undermines the Democratic message of no one is above the law. Yes, it would be a GOP distraction, but it’s a bigger issue if he refuses to be questioned. #Biden
— Kaerick (@kaerick) December 28, 2019
2020 ELECTIONS
Biden Confirms He Will Not Comply with a Senate Subpoena to Testify
Former Vice President Joe Biden will not comply with a subpoena to testify in a Senate trial of President Donald Trump. He confirmed the news on Friday in an interview with the Des Moines Register‘s editorial board on December 27, 2019.
When asked whether or not he would testify if called to do so in the Senate impeachment trial, Biden said it would change the narrative in a negative way.
“What are you going to cover?” Biden told Des Moines Register Executive Editor Carol Hunter. “You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And [Trump’s] going to get away. You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke.”
Biden added, “Think what it’s about. It’s all about what he does all the time, his entire career. Take the focus off. This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”
Watch the video below for the interview.
Image via Des Moines Register screengrab.
2020 ELECTIONS
Michael Moore on Repeat: Bernie Sanders Could Beat Trump in 2020
Surprise, surprise! Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore appeared on Hardball and publicly endorsed Bernie Sanders for president in 2020. Not only that, the progressive documentarian said he truly believed a Sanders-Trump showdown would result in the 78-year-old taking the prize. Sound familiar?
It’s not the first time Sanders has been endorsed by Moore. He famously threw his support behind the New Yorker in 2016 when he ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
He wrote at the time: “If Hillary’s biggest selling point as to why you should vote for her is, ‘Bernie’s a socialist!’ or ‘A socialist can’t win!,’ then she’s lost.”
Well, she lost, but we won’t get into that right now.
Could Moore be right in his assumption that a Sanders ticket would secure a Trump dynasty reversal in 2020? There’s only one way to find out – and that’s if he gets the nomination this time around.
Watch the video clip below.
2020 ELECTIONS
Listen: Top Trump Advisor Admits GOP ‘Traditionally’ Suppresses Votes
A bombshell audio recording reveals a top Trump campaign official admitting that the Republican Party regularly suppressES the vote and he is promising a much more aggressive and “better-funded” program for the 2020 election after relaxed Election Day rules.
“Traditionally it’s always been Republicans suppressing votes in places,” the senior political adviser and senior counsel to the Trump re-election campaign, Justin Clark, says in the audio, according to the Associated Press. “Let’s start protecting our voters. We know where they are. … Let’s start playing offense a little bit. That’s what you’re going to see in 2020. It’s going to be a much bigger program, a much more aggressive program, a much better-funded program.”
Clark, who made the remarks during an event with influential Republicans, “said he was referring to false accusations that the GOP engages in voter suppression,” the AP notes.
“Neither I nor anyone I know or work with would condone anyone’s vote being threatened or diluted and our efforts will be focused on preventing just that,” Clark said.
The audio offers other insights.
“We were able to change state party rules in 37 states around the country that are not only streamline [sic] the process but really beneficial to the President,” Clark says (below).
Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, who lost her gubernatorial election campaign by 50,000 votes after the Georgia Secretary of State, her opponent, kicked 670,000 voters off the rolls, weighs in:
Ahem. ⬇️ Voter suppression isn’t a bug; it’s a feature for the GOP. Wisconsin, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Florida…you name the competitive state, and I can tell you their plan. They’re just finally saying the quiet part out loud. @fairfightaction #FightVoterSuppression https://t.co/7gSU0QkIoe
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 20, 2019
Clark’s remarks begin at the 5:00 minute mark. At the 7:30 mark Clark begins to brag about how they have been able to change state rules to make them better for President Trump.
Listen:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Image via Wikimedia
