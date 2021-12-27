News
Newly Vaccinated Trump Gets Booed by Supporters – Fauci Responds
Former president Donald J. Trump was booed by his supporters this week after making a pro-vaccine statement.
Prior to his interview with Candace Owens, Trump had never fully endorsed the COVID-19 vaccine – even though he’d already been vaccinated himself for about one week.
NIAID director Anthony Fauci said he was “dismayed” Sunday to hear the echoes of dissent.
“I was a bit dismayed when former President Trump came out and made that statement, and his followers booed him,” Fauci told ABC’s This Week. “I was stunned by that. I mean, given the fact of how popular he is with that group … which tells me how recalcitrant they are about being told what they should do.”
Fauci added, “I think that his continuing to say that people should get vaccinated and articulating that to them, in my mind, is a good thing. I hope he keeps it up.”
Fauci said Trump’s comments this week could persuade others to get the shot, saying that “we’ll take anything we can get about getting people vaccinated.”
News
‘Election denialists’ paid $200k to help Trump with ballot steal: report
A former police captain was reportedly paid more than $200,000 to “hunt ballots” for a far-right group to help aid former president Donald J. Trump in securing the 2020 election.
New documents reveal that the pro-Trump fringe group Liberty Center for God and Country (LCGC), “led a lucrative fundraising blitz in the run-up to the election and quietly networked with now-notorious election denialists. Their work came to light in October of that year when former Houston Police captain Mark Aguirre, 63, allegedly rammed his SUV into a man’s truck, forced the man onto the ground at gunpoint, and accused him of transporting 750,000 fraudulent ballots,” The Daily Beast reported. The driver of the truck was “an innocent air conditioner technician” named David Lopez-Zuniga.
Aguirre was indicted this week for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“[Aguirre] crossed the line from dirty politics to commission of a violent crime and we are lucky no one was killed. His alleged investigation was backward from the start, first alleging a crime had occurred and then trying to prove it happened,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.
Aguirre never told police that he had been paid a total of $266,400 by the Houston-based Liberty Center for God and Country, with $211,400 of that amount being deposited into his account the day after the incident.
The case was investigated by the Houston Police and is being prosecuted by the Public Corruption Division of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
Aguirre’s claims of election fraud were found to be baseless after thorough investigation by Houston Police and by the Office Constable Precinct 1 Alan Rosen, as part of the Harris County Election Security Task Force.
News
TSA Agent Saves Choking Baby at Newark on Christmas Eve
It was a Christmas Eve miracle at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey when officer Cecilia Morales jumped over a conveyer belt to save a choking baby boy, CNN reported Friday night.
The Rookie Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer performed the infant Heimlich Maneuver and saved the child’s life after she shouted instructions across the room to no avail. Morales was an EMT for 10 years prior to her current post.
“She [the mother] was so nervous and I knew if I didn’t get over there, it wasn’t going to be a good outcome,” Morales said. “I jumped over the checkpoint conveyor belt rollers and she gave me the baby. I performed the infant Heimlich maneuver on him.”
Morales, a Newark resident who joined TSA in late October, previously performed the Heimlich on adults and children as an EMT, but this was the first time she had performed the life-saving technique on an infant.
“Two months on the job and she’s literally a life-saver,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “Officer Morales’ quick reaction and actions helped ensure that this family will have a happy holiday season. Her actions were inspiring.”
“I saw the video afterward,” Morales shared. “It was the first time I’ve ever seen myself in action, saving a life. It was mind-blowing to watch. I felt that my training and experience just took over.”
Watch the video below and read the full statement here.
JUST IN: @TSA officer, a former EMT, hailed as a hero after she jumped over a checkpoint conveyor belt to perform Heimlich on an infant who stopped breathing at ?@EWRairport? checkpoint, saving the baby’s life. #TSAHolidayMiracle. The news release: https://t.co/J1yuT05ysw pic.twitter.com/3NfRD7lvPh
— Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) December 23, 2021
News
Home Alone Star Arrested for Strangling Girlfriend at Fan Convention
The Daily Beast is reporting that a “Home Alone” actor has been arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident.
“Devin Ratray — the actor best known for portraying Kevin McCallister’s bullying big brother Buzz in Home Alone — has been arrested for allegedly strangling and punching his girlfriend at a fan convention,” reported Jamie Ross. “According to Deadline, Ratray, who is 44, was in Oklahoma City in early December as one of the star attractions at OKC Pop Christmas Con.”
“Reports say Ratray fell out with his girlfriend after she gave some autograph-hunters his signed photo for free at the event, and the dispute allegedly turned violent in their hotel room,” said the report. “‘[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,’ Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote. Ratray then allegedly told her ‘This is how you die’ and punched her before she escaped.”
According to the report, Ratray denies the assault.
This comes amid other controversies surrounding actors, including Jay Johnson — the voice of Jimmy Pesto Sr. on “Bob’s Burgers” — being fired from the show after he was identified as present at the January 6 Capitol attack.
