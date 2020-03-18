2020 ELECTIONS
Sanders Uses Expletive to Lash Out at Reporters Asking About Campaign: ‘I’m Dealing With a … Global Crisis’
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders reportedly launched an “angry” response when reporters asked him about the future of his presidential campaign Wednesday, after the Senate passed a coronavirus relief bill.
“I’m dealing with a f—ing global crisis. You know, we’re dealing with,” Sanders responded to CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju.
Sen. Bernie Sanders grew angry when asked about his campaign plans. During a gaggle with reporters in the Capitol, I asked Sanders about his timeframe for making a decision, and he lashed out: “I’m dealing with a fucking global crisis. You know, we’re dealing with.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 18, 2020
“Well right now, right now I’m trying to do my best to make sure that we don’t have an economic meltdown and that people don’t die. Is that enough for you to keep me busy for today?” he added.
Describing Sanders as “furious,” Raju says: “The blowup occurred about half way through a five-minute gaggle where Sanders talked about the ‘unprecedented crisis of our lifetime,’ calling for a range of measures that the U.S. government should take in the midst of the economic crisis.”
Raju also says the AP’s Chief Congressional Correspondent, Lisa Mascaro, “asked what he’s saying to his supporters, and he sidestepped the question, noting he’s sent out a statement. Then, I asked about his timeframe — and he was furious.”
“Afterwards, he mellowed out and answered questions about the crisis for about two more minutes.”
Sanders lost all three Democratic primaries Tuesday night to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Wednesday morning his campaign said he is going home to Vermont to “assess” his campaign. But later in the day, Sanders’ communications director called reports saying he had suspended his campaign “absolutely false.”
2020 ELECTIONS
Sanders ‘Conserving Resources’ by Pulling Ads – Denies He Is Suspending Campaign
The Bernie Sanders presidential campaign is reportedly working to conserve its resources by taking down digital ads. The move comes just after Sanders’ poor showing in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries, all three of which he lost to Joe Biden.
The Sanders campaign pushed back on tweets saying he was suspending his campaign, after an Axios report stated he was suspending his campaign’s Facebook ads.
Sanders’ campaign manager Wednesday morning said the Senator will head back home to Vermont after a Senate coronavirus vote and would be talking with supporters to “assess” his campaign.
“Bernie Sanders’ campaign has pulled down its digital ads this morning, shortly after announcing the senator will be assessing the campaign,” New York Magazine’s Gabriel Debenedetti reports. “He’s in DC for coronavirus votes, then will return to Vermont to figure out what’s next. In the meantime, they’re ‘conserving resources.'”
UPDATE:
Here’s the story behind why some were saying Sanders had suspended his campaign:
I earlier posted a breaking news headline based on a story published and then removed from the website of another news org. It said Bernie Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign.
His campaign has denied it. I apologize for causing confusion.
Their old and new story pic.twitter.com/75hXu33DaD
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) March 18, 2020
And this correction is on the Axios website.
Link as well:https://t.co/aglyet1Bn4 pic.twitter.com/pHXEmp0PIe
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) March 18, 2020
2020 ELECTIONS
Ohio Governor Recommends Postponement of Tuesday’s Presidential Primary
Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has recommended the postponement of the Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian primaries which are to be held Tuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic. No primaries for Tuesday have yet been canceled.
Other states that currently are scheduled for primaries include Arizona, Florida, and Illinois.
BREAKING: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, citing CDC guidelines, is recommending the cancelation of in-person voting for tomorrow’s primary. Voting would be extended until June 2, allowing for absentee voting.
Question is whether Florida, Illinois, and Arizona will follow suit.
— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 16, 2020
PBS Newshour’s Judy Woodruff first reported the news. Politico also reported the recommendation.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Image by Tim Evanson via Flickr and a CC license
2020 ELECTIONS
‘It’s Sickening!’: 2016 Trump Voter Turns on the President After His Wife Gets Deported to Mexico
A man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 now says he would never back the president a second time after his own wife got deported to Mexico.
In an interview with The Nation, Georgia resident Jason Rochester said that he voted for Trump in 2016 thinking that he’d only deport undocumented immigrants who committed violent crimes, and not people like his wife, a woman named Cecilia Gonzalez who crossed into the United States from Mexico when she was 19 years old.
“I had to go with the fact that my wife would be fine because she was not a bad person,” he explained. “I was wrong.”
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would subsequently deport Gonzalez in early 2018, leaving Rochster to care for their young son, who at the time was just four years old.
Rochseter now says that he will not vote for the president this year, even though so far he doesn’t see a Democrat whom he could support. In addition to deploring the treatment of his own wife, Rochseter also says he’s disgusted by Trump’s policy of separating migrant families at the border.
“They’re children,” he said. “It’s sickening that our country has stooped to this level.”
