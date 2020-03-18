2020 ELECTIONS
Sanders ‘Conserving Resources’ by Pulling Ads – Denies He Is Suspending Campaign
The Bernie Sanders presidential campaign is reportedly working to conserve its resources by taking down digital ads. The move comes just after Sanders’ poor showing in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries, all three of which he lost to Joe Biden.
The Sanders campaign pushed back on tweets saying he was suspending his campaign, after an Axios report stated he was suspending his campaign’s Facebook ads.
Sanders’ campaign manager Wednesday morning said the Senator will head back home to Vermont after a Senate coronavirus vote and would be talking with supporters to “assess” his campaign.
“Bernie Sanders’ campaign has pulled down its digital ads this morning, shortly after announcing the senator will be assessing the campaign,” New York Magazine’s Gabriel Debenedetti reports. “He’s in DC for coronavirus votes, then will return to Vermont to figure out what’s next. In the meantime, they’re ‘conserving resources.'”
UPDATE:
Here’s the story behind why some were saying Sanders had suspended his campaign:
I earlier posted a breaking news headline based on a story published and then removed from the website of another news org. It said Bernie Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign.
His campaign has denied it. I apologize for causing confusion.
Their old and new story pic.twitter.com/75hXu33DaD
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) March 18, 2020
And this correction is on the Axios website.
Link as well:https://t.co/aglyet1Bn4 pic.twitter.com/pHXEmp0PIe
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) March 18, 2020
2020 ELECTIONS
Ohio Governor Recommends Postponement of Tuesday’s Presidential Primary
Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has recommended the postponement of the Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian primaries which are to be held Tuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic. No primaries for Tuesday have yet been canceled.
Other states that currently are scheduled for primaries include Arizona, Florida, and Illinois.
BREAKING: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, citing CDC guidelines, is recommending the cancelation of in-person voting for tomorrow’s primary. Voting would be extended until June 2, allowing for absentee voting.
Question is whether Florida, Illinois, and Arizona will follow suit.
— Matt Viser (@mviser) March 16, 2020
PBS Newshour’s Judy Woodruff first reported the news. Politico also reported the recommendation.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Image by Tim Evanson via Flickr and a CC license
2020 ELECTIONS
‘It’s Sickening!’: 2016 Trump Voter Turns on the President After His Wife Gets Deported to Mexico
A man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 now says he would never back the president a second time after his own wife got deported to Mexico.
In an interview with The Nation, Georgia resident Jason Rochester said that he voted for Trump in 2016 thinking that he’d only deport undocumented immigrants who committed violent crimes, and not people like his wife, a woman named Cecilia Gonzalez who crossed into the United States from Mexico when she was 19 years old.
“I had to go with the fact that my wife would be fine because she was not a bad person,” he explained. “I was wrong.”
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would subsequently deport Gonzalez in early 2018, leaving Rochster to care for their young son, who at the time was just four years old.
Rochseter now says that he will not vote for the president this year, even though so far he doesn’t see a Democrat whom he could support. In addition to deploring the treatment of his own wife, Rochseter also says he’s disgusted by Trump’s policy of separating migrant families at the border.
“They’re children,” he said. “It’s sickening that our country has stooped to this level.”
2020 ELECTIONS
Julián Castro Drops Out of 2020 Democratic Presidential Race
Julián Castro has suspended his bid for president.
“It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” Castro wrote. “I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”
See the tweet below.
It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.
I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020
The former U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary and the only Latino in the 2020 presidential race will no doubt be missed.
Julian Castro was a great candidate, and him dropping out is a reflection of a political system that favors white people and the wealthy.
A system that needs to be overhauled. #JulianCastro pic.twitter.com/8Ar8fgiT8s
— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 2, 2020
There aren’t many who drop out of a race with their reputations enhanced. Castro is one of them.
He moved the needle on immigration, injustice, and more. He punched well above where he was in the polls. A heavyweight for the future. #JulianCastro #Castro https://t.co/PzJM3Z3PXB
— George (@Georgeej123) January 2, 2020
Thinking @juliancastro, @KamalaHarris, @JayInslee & @GovernorBullock had more to offer than many who remain in the race. #JulianCastrohttps://t.co/8pH6yqhrUa
— David Kusnet (@DavidKusnet) January 2, 2020
This breaks my heart. But so proud of the race you ran. #juliancastro https://t.co/vdVKtHEuQQ
— Genny (@thegennywithag) January 2, 2020
This feels just like when your soccer team gets beat at the last minute. I’m so proud of this man. Hopefully he runs again soon. #graciasJulianCastro #juliancastro #RepresentationMatters https://t.co/E4dpyvZk6T
— ?????????? (@Beeselandia) January 2, 2020
Really sad to see and hope his voice will elevate in other ways – it’s sorely needed #JulianCastro https://t.co/AzrO6xDWm0
— KDW (@ymo_10) January 2, 2020
I am truly saddened by this. He made me proud to be a Chicana. #SiSePuede #GraciasJulian #ThankYouJulian #JulianCastro https://t.co/kJHINpCD8u
— ????dcdulce ???? (@dcdulce) January 2, 2020
