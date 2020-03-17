News
Clean Sweep: Biden Projected Winner in Key Democratic State Primaries of Arizona, Illinois and Florida
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday handily swept three key state Democratic primaries: Arizona, Illinois, and Florida. He has been declared the projected winner in all three states.
The New York Times reports Joe Biden “took a dominating lead over Bernie Sanders that could add to pressure on him to end his campaign.”
The former VP’s wins are “all but extinguishing Mr. Sanders’s chances for a comeback on an Election Day conducted amid a series of cascading disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.”
MSNBC reports Biden currently has 1132 delegates, Sanders 817.
Currently, Biden is winning Florida 62% to 23%, Illinois 59% to 26%, and Arizona 43% to 30%.
This post has been updated with additional results.
‘He Sure Showed Up to Work on July 4th in Moscow’: GOP Senator Blasted for Opposing Coronavirus Paid Sick Leave
Sen. Ron Johnson Says Leave Is ‘Incentivizing People to Not Show Up for Work’
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican of Wisconsin, says he opposes items in a congressional bill focused on helping and protecting Americans in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.
A close ally to President Donald Trump, Johnson “said he’s worried not only about potential layoffs but also about ‘incentivizing people to not show up for work either and don’t necessarily want to do that. You have to think this thing through in terms of what are the unintended consequences of good intentions.'”
“People are going to have to work,” he added, as USA Today reports. “People do need to recognize the fact that this is not Ebola. This is not MERS. It’s not quite the seasonal flu,” Johnson said, minimizing the severity of the pandemic. “But we have to keep things in perspective and we got to keep our economy.”
He also “said small firms could suffer major hardships if they are forced to ‘pay wages they cannot afford.'”
Sen. Johnson was forced to cancel a vote last week to authorize a subpoena to obtain records related to the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill slammed Johnson one week ago, calling him “an embarrassing tool” and “a joke” before he decided to forego the subpoena, at least temporarily.
He’s now in hot water once again over his classist remarks.
Johnson, who was among several Republicans who visited Russian president Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin last year on the Fourth of July, was excoriated for his unpatriotic acts.
Here’s how some are responding:
Ron says that sending out checks for the next few weeks would incentivize people to not go to work.
I think that’s the point Ron. You can’t go to work to spread the virus.
Ron Johnson—dumbest man in the Senate
— Giuliani’s Ass (@AssGiuliani) March 17, 2020
Ron Johnson came in with the Tea Party wave. Part of what we’re seeing is what happens when fanaticism become institutionalized. https://t.co/a163FmIsSp
— Anson Kaye (@AEWK) March 17, 2020
He sure showed up to work on July 4th in Moscow, with some Putin incentives
— ME Pinecone (@finestone_me) March 17, 2020
Ron Johnson is beyond lazy.
His only platform is stepping on people’s faces as they drown.
No accomplishments, no empathy, bad attitude.
He’s a vindictive comment troll to struggling people’s needs presented in committee hearings.https://t.co/KCnXFb7jDG via @HuffPostPol
— Brian Fishbach (@BrianFishbach) March 17, 2020
Ron Johnson gets paid not to show up to work. He wants to keep this gig for himself.
— Athena, Social Distance isn’t Emotional Distance (@Athena_Grayson) March 17, 2020
Sen. Ron Johnson knows that we have plenty of data showing this is demonstrably untrue. Just look at all the companies that already offer paid leave. They would not still be in business if paid leave incentivized avoiding work. Stop #Gaslighting Senator. https://t.co/5VCkU25UmL
— ResistanceSchnauzers (@ResistSchnzrs) March 17, 2020
In this time of national crisis, @SenRonJohnson is working overtime to prove he is the biggest jackass in all the land, opposing expanded paid sick leave overs concerns about “incentivizing people to not show up for work.” pic.twitter.com/iSE2GTH93X
— One Wisconsin Now (@onewisconsinnow) March 17, 2020
Watch: Mnuchin Says He’s ‘Looking at Sending Checks to Americans Immediately’
Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin has just announced two major programs to help Americans during the coronavirus crisis. He says he’s “looking at sending checks to Americans immediately…Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks.”
HUGE.
Treasury Sec Steve Mnuchin: "We are looking at sending checks to Americans immediately…Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks."
How much?
Mnuchin: Discussing details w/ GOP senators. We like idea of $1K.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 17, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin: "We are looking at sending checks to Americans immediately" pic.twitter.com/plNwuxht3U
— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) March 17, 2020
He also announced that Americans who owe or will own the IRS a payment can defer those payments without incurring interest charges for 90 days. He did not mention details, but presumably filing taxes on time is a component of that.
The deferment extends to payments of up to $1 million.
Mnuchin did urge those who are getting a refund to file as soon as possible to help put cash into their hands.
Here’s CNN’s fact-checker Daniel Dale:
Mnuchin says they're deferring $300 billion in IRS payments. If you can file your taxes on April 15, do so, he says; don't miss out on refunds. But "if you owe a payment to the IRS, you can defer up to $1 million as an individual," $10M for corps., penalty-free for 90 days.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 17, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
DOJ to Drop Case Against Russian Companies Charged in Mueller Investigation With Trying to Subvert 2016 Election
Not ‘In the Interests of Justice’
Attorney General Bill Barr‘s Dept. of Justice has filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to drop charges against two Russian companies charged as a result of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
The New York Times describes the defendants, Concord Management and Concord Consulting, as “two Russian shell companies accused of financing schemes to interfere in the 2016 election, saying that they were exploiting the case to gain access to sensitive information that Russia could weaponize.”
The two shell companies “were charged in 2018 in an indictment secured by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, along with 13 Russians and another company, the Internet Research Agency. Prosecutors said they operated a sophisticated scheme to use social media to spread disinformation, exploit American social divisions and try to subvert the 2016 election.”
In a legal filing (below) reported by Politico’s Kyle Cheney, the DOJ says continuing to prosecute the case “promotes neither the interest of justice nor the nation’s security.”
The Times reports the DOJ was concerned documents it might have to provide to Concord might end up being published online, and for various reasons decided to file a motion to drop the case “to preserve national security interests and prevent Russia from weaponizing sensitive American law enforcement information,” an official told the Times.
“Upon careful consideration of all the circumstances, and particularly in light of recent events and a change in balance of the government’s proof due to a classification determination,” the filing says, “the government has concluded that further proceedings as to Concord, a Russian company with no presence in the United States and no exposure to meaningful punishment in the event of a conviction, promotes neither the interest of justice nor the nation’s security.”
BREAKING: Prosecutors move to drop the case against the Russians charged by Mueller. pic.twitter.com/yfm6XmzYya
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 16, 2020
