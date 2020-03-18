Bernie Sanders ‘Having Conversations’ to ‘Assess His Campaign’ After Biden Clean Sweep

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders told supporters Thursday afternoon he is continuing his presidential campaign despite big losses over the past few weeks in South Carolina, on Super Tuesday, and on “Mini Super Tuesday.”

Acknowledging “we are currently losing the delegate count,” Sanders says he will go on to debate former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday.

“We are winning the generational debate,” Sanders said Wednesday. “Our campaign continues to win the vast majorities of votes of younger people.”

But he also conceded “we are losing the debate over electability.”

Bernie Sanders: “In my view, (President Trump) is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe and a religious bigot and he must be defeated, and I will do everything in my power to make that happen.” https://t.co/H4UPTLzCqp pic.twitter.com/sZibnHBY4Q — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2020

Last night Sanders lost to Biden in at least four of six states, making his path to a nomination difficult if not all but impossible. The New York Times described Sanders’ recent performance as “a series of crushing losses to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. that significantly narrowed his path to victory.”

Former Obama Press Secretary Robert Gibbs weighed in on the strength of Biden’s wins Tuesday night:

More than a little stunning that Biden won EVERY county in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi last night. All of them. 279 out of 279. — Robert Gibbs (@Robt_Gibbs) March 11, 2020

According to the Associated Press, Sanders currently has 709 delegates, Biden has 857. More will be awarded after Washington state is counted. Sanders currently leads Biden there by 2084 votes.

Sanders won the Iowa and Nevada Caucuses and the California, Colorado, Utah, Vermont, and North Dakota primaries. Just weeks ago many saw him as the frontrunner and felt Biden’s campaign was finished.

But Biden then overwhelmingly won South Carolina, and went on to win Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.