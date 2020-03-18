Connect with us

ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE

Bernie Sanders ‘Having Conversations’ to ‘Assess His Campaign’ After Biden Clean Sweep

Published

on

Senator Bernie Sanders will be assessing his campaign after big losses Tuesday night, according to his campaign manager Faiz Shakir.

“The next primary contest is three weeks away,” Shakir said in a statement. “Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.”

Tuesday night Sanders lost Florida, taking just 23% of the vote to Joe Biden’s 62%. In Illinois Sanders captured just 36% against Biden’s 59%. And in Arizona Sanders took nearly 32% to Biden’s nearly 44%.

Once again Sanders did not give a campaign speech Tuesday night for supporters following his losses, but he did live stream comments on the coronavirus pandemic last night, as NBC News noted.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

Clean Sweep: Biden Projected Winner in Key Democratic State Primaries of Arizona, Illinois and Florida

Published

13 hours ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday handily swept three key state Democratic primaries: Arizona, Illinois, and Florida. He has been declared the projected winner in all three states.

The New York Times reports Joe Biden “took a dominating lead over Bernie Sanders that could add to pressure on him to end his campaign.”

The former VP’s wins are “all but extinguishing Mr. Sanders’s chances for a comeback on an Election Day conducted amid a series of cascading disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.”

MSNBC reports Biden currently has 1132 delegates, Sanders 817.

Currently, Biden is winning Florida 62% to 23%, Illinois 59% to 26%, and Arizona 43% to 30%.

This post has been updated with additional results.

Continue Reading

ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE

Biden Beats Sanders in Last Week’s Washington State Primary

Published

2 days ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner in last week’s “mini super Tuesday”primary in Washington state.

NBC News, ABC News, and The New York Times all report Biden as the winner. NBC reports Biden won 37.9% of the vote against Sanders’ 36.4%.

“Bernie Sanders won the state in a landslide in the 2016 Democratic caucuses there,” NBC News notes.

 

Continue Reading

ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE

Sanders Vows to Continue Presidential Campaign Despite Losses

Published

7 days ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders told supporters Thursday afternoon he is continuing his presidential campaign despite big losses over the past few weeks in South Carolina, on Super Tuesday, and on “Mini Super Tuesday.”

Acknowledging “we are currently losing the delegate count,” Sanders says he will go on to debate former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday.

“We are winning the generational debate,” Sanders said Wednesday. “Our campaign continues to win the vast majorities of votes of younger people.”

But he also conceded “we are losing the debate over electability.”

Last night Sanders lost to Biden in at least four of six states, making his path to a nomination difficult if not all but impossible. The New York Times described Sanders’ recent performance as “a series of crushing losses to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. that significantly narrowed his path to victory.”

Former Obama Press Secretary Robert Gibbs weighed in on the strength of Biden’s wins Tuesday night:

According to the Associated Press, Sanders currently has 709 delegates, Biden has 857. More will be awarded after Washington state is counted. Sanders currently leads Biden there by 2084 votes.

Sanders won the Iowa and Nevada Caucuses and the California, Colorado, Utah, Vermont, and North Dakota primaries. Just weeks ago many saw him as the frontrunner and felt Biden’s campaign was finished.

But Biden then overwhelmingly won South Carolina, and went on to win Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.