ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Bernie Sanders ‘Having Conversations’ to ‘Assess His Campaign’ After Biden Clean Sweep
Senator Bernie Sanders will be assessing his campaign after big losses Tuesday night, according to his campaign manager Faiz Shakir.
“The next primary contest is three weeks away,” Shakir said in a statement. “Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.”
here’s a statement from @fshakir on what comes next. pic.twitter.com/G2TwY8Aesd
— mike casca (@cascamike) March 18, 2020
Tuesday night Sanders lost Florida, taking just 23% of the vote to Joe Biden’s 62%. In Illinois Sanders captured just 36% against Biden’s 59%. And in Arizona Sanders took nearly 32% to Biden’s nearly 44%.
Once again Sanders did not give a campaign speech Tuesday night for supporters following his losses, but he did live stream comments on the coronavirus pandemic last night, as NBC News noted.
News
Clean Sweep: Biden Projected Winner in Key Democratic State Primaries of Arizona, Illinois and Florida
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday handily swept three key state Democratic primaries: Arizona, Illinois, and Florida. He has been declared the projected winner in all three states.
The New York Times reports Joe Biden “took a dominating lead over Bernie Sanders that could add to pressure on him to end his campaign.”
The former VP’s wins are “all but extinguishing Mr. Sanders’s chances for a comeback on an Election Day conducted amid a series of cascading disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.”
MSNBC reports Biden currently has 1132 delegates, Sanders 817.
Currently, Biden is winning Florida 62% to 23%, Illinois 59% to 26%, and Arizona 43% to 30%.
This post has been updated with additional results.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Biden Beats Sanders in Last Week’s Washington State Primary
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner in last week’s “mini super Tuesday”primary in Washington state.
NBC News, ABC News, and The New York Times all report Biden as the winner. NBC reports Biden won 37.9% of the vote against Sanders’ 36.4%.
“Bernie Sanders won the state in a landslide in the 2016 Democratic caucuses there,” NBC News notes.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Sanders Vows to Continue Presidential Campaign Despite Losses
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders told supporters Thursday afternoon he is continuing his presidential campaign despite big losses over the past few weeks in South Carolina, on Super Tuesday, and on “Mini Super Tuesday.”
Acknowledging “we are currently losing the delegate count,” Sanders says he will go on to debate former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday.
“We are winning the generational debate,” Sanders said Wednesday. “Our campaign continues to win the vast majorities of votes of younger people.”
But he also conceded “we are losing the debate over electability.”
Bernie Sanders: “In my view, (President Trump) is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe and a religious bigot and he must be defeated, and I will do everything in my power to make that happen.” https://t.co/H4UPTLzCqp pic.twitter.com/sZibnHBY4Q
— ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2020
Last night Sanders lost to Biden in at least four of six states, making his path to a nomination difficult if not all but impossible. The New York Times described Sanders’ recent performance as “a series of crushing losses to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. that significantly narrowed his path to victory.”
Former Obama Press Secretary Robert Gibbs weighed in on the strength of Biden’s wins Tuesday night:
More than a little stunning that Biden won EVERY county in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi last night. All of them. 279 out of 279.
— Robert Gibbs (@Robt_Gibbs) March 11, 2020
According to the Associated Press, Sanders currently has 709 delegates, Biden has 857. More will be awarded after Washington state is counted. Sanders currently leads Biden there by 2084 votes.
Sanders won the Iowa and Nevada Caucuses and the California, Colorado, Utah, Vermont, and North Dakota primaries. Just weeks ago many saw him as the frontrunner and felt Biden’s campaign was finished.
But Biden then overwhelmingly won South Carolina, and went on to win Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
