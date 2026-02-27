BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT
Trans Kansans, ACLU File Lawsuit Against State Invalidating Driver’s Licenses
Two anonymous trans Kansans and the ACLU filed suit against their state on Friday over a new transphobic law. The law takes trans Kansans’ driver’s licenses away if they have the correct gender designation, and also allows them to be sued by random citizens if they use the correct bathroom.
Earlier this week, many trans Kansans received a letter from the government warning them that, effective immediately, their driver’s licenses were null and void. The news was first reported by Erin In The Morning. Those who drive with an invalidated license could be hit with six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The suit was filed in Kansas’ Seventh District Court in Douglas County by two anonymous transgender men, identified as Daniel Doe and Matthew Moe. It takes aim at Kansas State Senate Bill 244, an anti-trans bill blocking people from correcting the gender marker on their birth certificates and other legal documents like driver’s licenses. Trans Kansans are directed to surrender their license in exchange for one that has a gender marker aligned with the one assigned to them at birth. The bill made no allowance for a grace period for the change.
READ MORE: Blue States Join Forces to Sue Health Department Over Anti-Trans Declaration
In addition, it allows anyone who sees a trans person in the bathroom matching their gender identity to sue that trans person—even if the bathroom is in a private business. The law was originally vetoed by Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, but the veto was overturned, according to Erin In The Morning.
The lawsuit says that the bill forces people to either face lawsuits for using the correct bathroom or out themselves to potential harassment and violence. Even then, the lawsuit alleges, they “may still be sued by individuals who are ‘aggrieved’ because they think they’re in the wrong restroom.”
The plaintiffs are both from Lawrence, Kansas and say they work in government-owned buildings and are not publicly out as transgender. Doe is an administrative associate at the University of Kansas, while Moe is a Ph.D student at the University. Doe has to drive a university vehicle as part of his job, and also has to fly periodically as part of his duties.
“Presenting identification that does not align with his gender identity would subject him to heightened scrutiny, potential harassment, and invasive questioning during security screenings. Such encounters would be humiliating and degrading and would forcibly disclose his transgender status without his consent,” the lawsuit says.
“Prior to updating his license, Daniel experienced precisely this type of mistreatment when a bartender questioned the authenticity of his identification and subjected him to prolonged interrogation. Since his driver’s license has reflected his male gender marker, he has not experienced similar incidents,” it continues.
The plaintiffs are asking the court to overturn the law on constitutional grounds. They’re also seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction to keep the law from going into effect while the lawsuit is heard.
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT
‘Hateful Conduct’: Jenna Ellis Gets 12 Hour Twitter Suspension After Calling Afghan Refugees ‘Terrorists’
Jenna Ellis, the former Trump personal and campaign attorney, says she has been suspended from Twitter after posting a tweet in which she appears to label Afghanistan refugees “terrorists.”
She also called for President Joe Biden’s impeachment, and baselessly claimed he is “literally bringing in terrorists.”
Ellis announced her suspension on Newsmax Monday night, and posted a clip of her appearance (below) to her Facebook page.
“Twitter doesn’t want any discussion of the truth about Biden’s illegal actions and the repercussions that will most certainly happen to the United States,” she wrote, falsely. “My 12-hour suspension for ‘hate speech’ is insane censorship.”
A screenshot of what Ellis says is her suspension notice says her account has violated Twitter’s rules against “hateful conduct.”
Ellis on Newsmax claims by posting her tweet she was “standing up for our Constitution, standing up for our rule of law,” and falsely claims that “Biden is letting in terrorists because he is not allowing any of these people to be vetted, he’s breaking the law.”
The refugees are being vetted by the U.S. Many if not most being brought to the U.S. have applied for the Special Immigrant Visa program and worked for the U.S. government or military. They are being housed on U.S. military bases.
The rules for obtaining a Special Immigrant Visa are quite strict, as The New York Times notes:
Applicants must show they have been employed for at least two years by the U.S. government or an associated entity. Among other paperwork, they must prove they performed valuable service by providing a recommendation from an American supervisor. They must also show that they have experienced, or are experiencing, a serious threat as a consequence of their work for the United States.
Watch:
BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT
Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Attack Targeting Dem With Trans Daughter as House Readies LGBTQ Equality Act Vote
It’s almost as if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wanted to prove why the LGBTQ Equality Act is so important, right before the House will vote on the anti-discrimination legislation that Green just days ago called “disgusting, immoral, and evil.”
Wednesday night Greene posted a video of her hanging an anti-transgender sign outside her office, smugly wiping her hands when the deed was done, as Mediaite reported. It was a rare move, not only another direct attack on Americans, some of whom Rep. Greene represents, but a direct attack on her House colleague across the hall, Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL), whose daughter is transgender.
Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called “Equality” Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms.
Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🇺🇸 https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021
Congresswoman Newman had installed a transgender flag outside her office, after Greene’s ugly attack on transgender people and all LGBTQ Americans.
Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.”
Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx
— Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021
Greene’s attack only served to make anti-LGBTQ discrimination more apparent. When the House debates the legislation, no one will be able to say it’s not needed, after a sitting Member of Congress literally targeted transgender Americans in a vicious attack.
There was also this attack:
As mothers, we all love and support our children.
But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams. https://t.co/ex0LXGHAew
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2021
Newman told New York magazine why she put the transgender flag outside her office.
“I’m going to put this flag here so you can see it every day and see about your actions and your hate and your disrespect. So that’s all that was meant to do. It was just making a statement.” She added, “You only let a bully go so long, and then you have to be clear and direct and firm — and I was.”
Support for Newman has been tremendous.
Democrat Marie Newman is the mother of a transgender child. Marjorie Taylor Greene not only got Capitol police officers killed, she is a very very sick person. She should be expelled from Congress immediately. https://t.co/rLowvqw3fe
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 25, 2021
Rep. Marie Newman has a transgender daughter.
Marjorie Taylor Greene just put up an anti-transgender sign right outside of Newman’s office “so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”
Disgusting. How is this not workplace harrassment? https://t.co/piZa1RAzGP
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 25, 2021
Rep. Newman, whose office door Greene’s sign is pointed at. pic.twitter.com/HwiPlK4uNJ
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 25, 2021
QAnon terrorist Marjorie Greene tried to block the Equality Act as a way to discriminate against the transgender community, so in response to such hate, badass Congresswoman Marie Newman installed the Trans flag right across the hallway from her. Badass. pic.twitter.com/AzCERviQZa
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 24, 2021
Rep. Newman’s daughter is trans, so this is a direct attack on her family. Despicable. https://t.co/o0WbC6ArU0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2021
It needs to be repeated…
Marjorie Taylor Greene installed THIS SIGN after Rep. Marie Newman put a Trans Equality flag up.
But Newman’s daughter is transgender… And now THIS 🤬
We need the #EqualityAct to protect people from Marjorie Taylor Greene.pic.twitter.com/8OWAN3Rzyu
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) February 25, 2021
A comedian once made a joke about Barron Trump and Republicans screamed YOU DON’T GO AFTER CHILDREN HOW DARE YOU and now Rep. Taylor Greene is putting up signs outside her office and delivering speeches specifically to antagonize Rep. Newman’s daughter.
— Bilal Dardai (@bilald) February 25, 2021
Sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel.
This hate is exactly why the #EqualityAct is necessary and what we must protect @RepMarieNewman’s daughter and all our LGBTQ+ loved ones against. https://t.co/4sfeyQlGLd
— Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) February 25, 2021
BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT
WSJ Writer Who Attacked Jill Biden for Using ‘Dr.’ Once Wrote He ‘Would Wish Homosexuality Off the Face of This Earth’
Joseph Epstein is under fire after writing an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal attacking incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for using the well-earned honorific “Dr.” in her name. Epstein, who is 83, once wrote an article attacking gay people that was so vile it is remembered 50 years later for being “an incredibly homophobic tour-de-force.”
On Friday the Journal published Epstein’s op-ed (to which NCRM will not link) trying to belittle Dr. Biden.
“Madame First Lady—Mrs. Biden—Jill—kiddo,” it began, incredibly disrespectfully, “a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter. Any chance you might drop the ‘Dr.’ before your name? ‘Dr. Jill Biden’ sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic.”
50 years ago Epstein turned his hate on a different target: gay men. In the cover story for the September, 1970 edition of Harper’s magazine, this was the last paragraph of Epstein’s hit piece:
They are different front the rest of us. Homosexuals are different, moreover, in a way that cuts deeper than other kinds of human differences—religious, class, racial—in a way that is, somehow, more fundamental. Cursed without clear cause, afflicted without apparent cure, they are an affront to our rationality, living evidence of our despair of ever finding a sensible, an explainable, design to the world. One can tolerate homosexuality, a small enough price to be asked to pay for someone else’s pain, but accepting it, really accepting it, is another thing altogether. I find I can accept it least of all when I look at my children. There is much my four sons can do in their lives that might cause me anguish, that might outrage me, that might make me ashamed of them and of myself as their father. But nothing they could ever do would make me sadder than if any of them were to become homosexual. For then I should know them condemned to a state of permanent niggerdom among men, their lives, whatever adjustment they might make to their condition, to be lived out as part of the pain of the earth.
In 2016 NCRM published a piece by Claude Summers discussing Epstein’s concern that the words “Noted Homophobe” will be carved on his gravestone.
Pointing to the word “noted,” a retired law professor on Twitter told me yesterday: “This guy never stops congratulating himself.”
Trending
- News3 days ago
Trump Slammed for ‘Bragging’ He Kicked Millions Off Food Stamps
- News3 days ago
‘This Is Wrong’: Attorney Who Argued Tariff Case Tells Trump ‘Time to Pay Up’
- News23 hours ago
‘Emergency’ Voting Proposal Is ‘Divorced From Legal Reality’ Say Experts
- News2 days ago
Trump Vows Retirement Boost for Millions — Expert Questions His Fiscal Authority
- News3 days ago
Trump Confronted With Sign Saying ‘Black People Aren’t Apes’ at State of the Union
- News2 days ago
Fox Host: Trump Isn’t Racist — He ‘Just Loves Americans and Is Trying to Protect Families’
- News2 days ago
Weakened Yet Dangerous: Columnist Says Trump’s ‘Great Enemy Is Time’
- News1 day ago
‘Extraordinary Presidential Power’: Trump Is Urged to Declare Emergency Over Voting