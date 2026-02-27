Trans Kansans, ACLU File Lawsuit Against State Invalidating Driver’s Licenses

Two anonymous trans Kansans and the ACLU filed suit against their state on Friday over a new transphobic law. The law takes trans Kansans’ driver’s licenses away if they have the correct gender designation, and also allows them to be sued by random citizens if they use the correct bathroom.

Earlier this week, many trans Kansans received a letter from the government warning them that, effective immediately, their driver’s licenses were null and void. The news was first reported by Erin In The Morning. Those who drive with an invalidated license could be hit with six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The suit was filed in Kansas’ Seventh District Court in Douglas County by two anonymous transgender men, identified as Daniel Doe and Matthew Moe. It takes aim at Kansas State Senate Bill 244, an anti-trans bill blocking people from correcting the gender marker on their birth certificates and other legal documents like driver’s licenses. Trans Kansans are directed to surrender their license in exchange for one that has a gender marker aligned with the one assigned to them at birth. The bill made no allowance for a grace period for the change.

In addition, it allows anyone who sees a trans person in the bathroom matching their gender identity to sue that trans person—even if the bathroom is in a private business. The law was originally vetoed by Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, but the veto was overturned, according to Erin In The Morning.

The lawsuit says that the bill forces people to either face lawsuits for using the correct bathroom or out themselves to potential harassment and violence. Even then, the lawsuit alleges, they “may still be sued by individuals who are ‘aggrieved’ because they think they’re in the wrong restroom.”

The plaintiffs are both from Lawrence, Kansas and say they work in government-owned buildings and are not publicly out as transgender. Doe is an administrative associate at the University of Kansas, while Moe is a Ph.D student at the University. Doe has to drive a university vehicle as part of his job, and also has to fly periodically as part of his duties.

“Presenting identification that does not align with his gender identity would subject him to heightened scrutiny, potential harassment, and invasive questioning during security screenings. Such encounters would be humiliating and degrading and would forcibly disclose his transgender status without his consent,” the lawsuit says.

“Prior to updating his license, Daniel experienced precisely this type of mistreatment when a bartender questioned the authenticity of his identification and subjected him to prolonged interrogation. Since his driver’s license has reflected his male gender marker, he has not experienced similar incidents,” it continues.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to overturn the law on constitutional grounds. They’re also seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction to keep the law from going into effect while the lawsuit is heard.

Image via Shutterstock