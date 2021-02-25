Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Attack Targeting Dem With Trans Daughter as House Readies LGBTQ Equality Act Vote

It’s almost as if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wanted to prove why the LGBTQ Equality Act is so important, right before the House will vote on the anti-discrimination legislation that Green just days ago called “disgusting, immoral, and evil.”

Wednesday night Greene posted a video of her hanging an anti-transgender sign outside her office, smugly wiping her hands when the deed was done, as Mediaite reported. It was a rare move, not only another direct attack on Americans, some of whom Rep. Greene represents, but a direct attack on her House colleague across the hall, Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL), whose daughter is transgender.

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called “Equality” Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🇺🇸 https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

Congresswoman Newman had installed a transgender flag outside her office, after Greene’s ugly attack on transgender people and all LGBTQ Americans.

Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.” Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

Greene’s attack only served to make anti-LGBTQ discrimination more apparent. When the House debates the legislation, no one will be able to say it’s not needed, after a sitting Member of Congress literally targeted transgender Americans in a vicious attack.

There was also this attack:

As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams. https://t.co/ex0LXGHAew — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2021

Newman told New York magazine why she put the transgender flag outside her office.

“I’m going to put this flag here so you can see it every day and see about your actions and your hate and your disrespect. So that’s all that was meant to do. It was just making a statement.” She added, “You only let a bully go so long, and then you have to be clear and direct and firm — and I was.”

Support for Newman has been tremendous.

Democrat Marie Newman is the mother of a transgender child. Marjorie Taylor Greene not only got Capitol police officers killed, she is a very very sick person. She should be expelled from Congress immediately. https://t.co/rLowvqw3fe — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 25, 2021

Rep. Marie Newman has a transgender daughter. Marjorie Taylor Greene just put up an anti-transgender sign right outside of Newman’s office “so she can look at it every time she opens her door.” Disgusting. How is this not workplace harrassment? https://t.co/piZa1RAzGP — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 25, 2021

Rep. Newman, whose office door Greene’s sign is pointed at. pic.twitter.com/HwiPlK4uNJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 25, 2021

QAnon terrorist Marjorie Greene tried to block the Equality Act as a way to discriminate against the transgender community, so in response to such hate, badass Congresswoman Marie Newman installed the Trans flag right across the hallway from her. Badass. pic.twitter.com/AzCERviQZa — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 24, 2021

Rep. Newman’s daughter is trans, so this is a direct attack on her family. Despicable. https://t.co/o0WbC6ArU0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2021

It needs to be repeated… Marjorie Taylor Greene installed THIS SIGN after Rep. Marie Newman put a Trans Equality flag up. But Newman’s daughter is transgender… And now THIS 🤬 We need the #EqualityAct to protect people from Marjorie Taylor Greene.pic.twitter.com/8OWAN3Rzyu — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) February 25, 2021

A comedian once made a joke about Barron Trump and Republicans screamed YOU DON’T GO AFTER CHILDREN HOW DARE YOU and now Rep. Taylor Greene is putting up signs outside her office and delivering speeches specifically to antagonize Rep. Newman’s daughter. — Bilal Dardai (@bilald) February 25, 2021