DoorDash Grandma Mum on Trump Tip — and Who She Voted For

The White House, apparently eager to shift focus from President Donald Trump’s failed Iran peace talks to his economic agenda, brought in an Arkansas grandmother who delivers DoorDash to help pay for her husband’s cancer treatments. She knocked on the Oval Office door carrying two brown bags of McDonald’s.

“Nice to see you,” the president said as he opened the door.

“Nice to meet you,” the grandmother of ten grandchildren, Sharon Simmons replied. “I have your DoorDash order for you, Mr. President.”

Even Trump the showman couldn’t help but notice the event looked “staged.”

“The reason for this,” Trump told Simmons, “is that I heard you picked up $11,000 because the tax bill was so big, the refund is the biggest one you’ve ever had.”

“It definitely was,” Simmons said. “I saved over $11,000 by not having to claim” tips, she said.

“It’s such an honor to meet you,” Trump went on to say. “And I think you voted for me?”

“Um, maybe,” Simmons replied, chuckling.

READ MORE: From Iowa to Georgia the Red Wall Is Cracking — and Trump Is the Wrecking Ball

Moments later, a reporter asked Simmons, “Are the White House good tippers? Do you know?”

“Um,” she responded, before Trump said, “Wait,” and pulled cash from his pocket and handed it to her.

“Yes, very,” she then told reporters.

CNN’s Kit Maher later reported that Simmons “wouldn’t reveal how much President Trump tipped her.”

Online critics pushed back on the event.

“Trump’s winning message: A grandma doing Door Dash because her husband’s cancer treatments are too expensive,” wrote the popular political commentary account on X, PatriotTakes.

“Why is she in a position like this to begin with?” asked Lisa Glass on X. “Does he really think that that’s a brag -that a woman has to deliver DoorDash and depend on a few cents more she might get from tips to help pay her husband‘s cancer treatments?!!!!!!”

“Well, I hope someone can talk to her and make her realize that if she had better representation, she might not have to be delivering DoorDash into her senior years to pay for her husband‘s cancer treatments,” she added.

President Trump receives DoorDash McDonald’s order and speaks with delivery driver: “I think you voted for me?” Delivery driver: “Maybe.” pic.twitter.com/WRRqlLhxOd — CSPAN (@cspan) April 13, 2026

READ MORE: ‘He Reported to Me in Detail’: Netanyahu’s Boast on Vance Fuels Blowback

Image via Reuters