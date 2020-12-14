BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT
WSJ Writer Who Attacked Jill Biden for Using ‘Dr.’ Once Wrote He ‘Would Wish Homosexuality Off the Face of This Earth’
Joseph Epstein is under fire after writing an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal attacking incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for using the well-earned honorific “Dr.” in her name. Epstein, who is 83, once wrote an article attacking gay people that was so vile it is remembered 50 years later for being “an incredibly homophobic tour-de-force.”
On Friday the Journal published Epstein’s op-ed (to which NCRM will not link) trying to belittle Dr. Biden.
“Madame First Lady—Mrs. Biden—Jill—kiddo,” it began, incredibly disrespectfully, “a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter. Any chance you might drop the ‘Dr.’ before your name? ‘Dr. Jill Biden’ sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic.”
50 years ago Epstein turned his hate on a different target: gay men. In the cover story for the September, 1970 edition of Harper’s magazine, this was the last paragraph of Epstein’s hit piece:
They are different front the rest of us. Homosexuals are different, moreover, in a way that cuts deeper than other kinds of human differences—religious, class, racial—in a way that is, somehow, more fundamental. Cursed without clear cause, afflicted without apparent cure, they are an affront to our rationality, living evidence of our despair of ever finding a sensible, an explainable, design to the world. One can tolerate homosexuality, a small enough price to be asked to pay for someone else’s pain, but accepting it, really accepting it, is another thing altogether. I find I can accept it least of all when I look at my children. There is much my four sons can do in their lives that might cause me anguish, that might outrage me, that might make me ashamed of them and of myself as their father. But nothing they could ever do would make me sadder than if any of them were to become homosexual. For then I should know them condemned to a state of permanent niggerdom among men, their lives, whatever adjustment they might make to their condition, to be lived out as part of the pain of the earth.
In 2016 NCRM published a piece by Claude Summers discussing Epstein’s concern that the words “Noted Homophobe” will be carved on his gravestone.
Pointing to the word “noted,” a retired law professor on Twitter told me yesterday: “This guy never stops congratulating himself.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT
‘Giant Middle Finger’: Right Wing Website The Federalist Blasts SCOTUS LGBTQ Ruling That ‘Firebombs’ Constitution
Right-wing media outlet The Federalist mourned the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision yesterday that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to and protects LGBTQ people from discrimination in the workplace. Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was President Donald Trump’s first nominee to the country’s highest court, authored the majority opinion.
The Federalist has existed for years as a clearinghouse of anti-LGBTQ screeds and columns. As Media Matters Editor-at-large Parker Malloy explained after the publication cut ties to freelance contributor Denise McAllister in 2017, The Federalist is “regularly, virulently transphobic.” Less than a year after its 2013 launch, Media Matters reported that The Federalist “count[ed] some of the most notorious anti-LGBT groups among its most ardent fans.” The site often uses misleading article illustrations for articles attacking transgender people and causes, some of which have attempted to directly link transgender identity and child sex abuse.
I want to highlight something about right-wing media and how they portray trans people:
In the left photo is Aimee Stephens, a trans woman and the plaintiff in one of today’s SCOTUS decisions. On the right is how The Federalist depicted her when first writing about her in 2017. pic.twitter.com/hjFmPPQBnc
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 15, 2020
Sean Davis, co-founder of the publication, tweeted in reaction to the ruling: “The Supreme Court is not a court of law. It is a super-legislature run by nine politicians with lifetime tenure. Conservatives need to stop picking justices based on promises from nominees about how they’ll analyze cases and start picking individuals who will vote correctly.”
The Federalist reported the news with the headline, “SCOTUS Upends Civil Rights Act Ruling On Sex Discrimination.” Jordan Davidson, an intern at The Federalist, wrote the article, which stated the ruling was “controversial” and followed 15 years of failed attempts in Congress “to rewrite the definition of the word ‘sex’ into law.” Davidson includes quotes from Heritage Foundation’s Ryan T. Anderson and Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino, who expressed their disappointment with the ruling.
Joy Pullmann, executive editor at The Federalist, wrote that the ruling would result in the “further degradation of Americans’ natural rights to free speech, to free association, and to worshipping God as their consciences require.” The headline on Pullmann’s article claims that Monday’s ruling “Firebombs” the U.S. Constitution. She writes:
This decision is a disgrace to these bedrocks of Western civilization, our nation built upon them, the voters who vote for them, and to these men’s honor. President Trump ran promising judges who wouldn’t murder America, and Gorsuch just gave him and everyone who voted for him a giant middle finger. The court’s newfound weakness will also be exploited and explored by leftist legal agitators whose goal is the destruction of the American system.
[…]
Given all that has happened after Obergefell v. Hodges, which we were vociferously told was ridiculous to forecast — transgenderism immediately going mainstream, pushing religion inside the closet LGBT people were vacating, limiting people’s ability to freely express their faith and ideas, forcing education institutions to promote LGBT politics and behavior — it’s naive to think such scenarios will not quickly become reality as a result of this court decision.
Pullmann goes on to encourage conservatives outraged by the decision to “get on the email lists” of longtime anti-LGBTQ organizations and hate groups.
Chad Felix Greene, a senior contributor to The Federalist who is himself openly gay, argued that the Supreme Court ruling barring employment discrimination against LGBTQ people “may negatively affect LGBT advocacy about transgender rights and social acceptance” in the long term. Green downplays the threat of employment discrimination that LGBTQ people face and attempts to liken the Supreme Court ruling to remarks made by author J.K. Rowling that critics accused of being transphobic. Greene is aggressively transphobic and has taken recently to trolling the LGBTQ community online by repeatedly claiming that he is both transgender and a person of color. Greene writes:
By linking the rights of gay and transgender people to sex, the LGBT left has bound itself to whatever definition “sex” takes on. The more fluid and subjective it becomes, the less firm and predictable rights for gay and transgender people will become. For now, this does not seem to be a concern or even a consideration, as all they can see is victory. But they rarely think these things through to their logical conclusions.
Photo of Sean Davis via Twitter
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT
Franklin Graham Fumes Over SCOTUS Ruling: My Rights to Fire LGBTQ People ‘Are the Freedoms Our Nation Was Founded On’
Anti-LGBTQ activist Franklin Graham is furious over Monday’s Supreme Court ruling that finds Title Vii of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ workers from discrimination, and says America was founded on his right to fire them.
“As a Bible-believing follower of Jesus Christ, my rights should be protected,” Graham writing on Facebook about the SCOTUS decision, insists. “Even if my sincerely held religious beliefs might be the minority, I still have a right to hold them. The same holds true for a Christian organization. These are the freedoms our nation was founded on.”
“I believe this decision erodes religious freedoms across this country,” the evangelical Christian preacher continued. “People of sincere faith who stand on God’s Word as their foundation for life should never be forced by the government to compromise their religious beliefs.”
That’s just plain false. For example, it’s also the argument pedophile polygamist Warren Jeffs, President of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints made. The courts disagreed. (The FLDS is not the Mormon Church.)
Graham wasn’t finished.
“Christian organizations should never be forced to hire people who do not align with their biblical beliefs and should not be prevented from terminating a person whose lifestyle and beliefs undermine the ministry’s purpose and goals,” he added.
Related –
‘Cry Me a River’: Head of Right Wing Group That Spent Millions on Gorsuch Mocked for Fury Over LGBTQ Rights Opinion
Graham also falsely characterized the Supreme Court’s historic ruling, claiming it “enacted a new law that adds sexual orientation and gender identity to the 1964 Civil Rights Act as ‘protected classes.'”
That, too, is just plain false.
What the SCOTUS justices did was what other courts for more than a decade had already done: understand and realize that anti-LGBTQ discrimination is sex discrimination. They didn’t “enact a new law,” they recognized the existing law already protects LGBTQ people.
Ironically, Graham linked to an excellent Rolling Stone article announcing the Court’s landmark ruling. It ends by calling it “a victory for LGBTQ people and for all Americans who care about justice and fairness.”
Trending
- 'AS AN AMERICAN WHO CARES DEEPLY ABOUT THE CONSTITUTION'2 days ago
Pelosi Could Use the 14th Amendment to Avoid Seating GOP Candidates Who Support Trump’s Election Steal
- News3 days ago
Supreme Court Tosses Texas Multi-State Demand to Void Millions of Votes in Four States Biden Won
- OPINION3 days ago
Trump Spirals Further Into Fury – This Time Targeting the Supreme Court in a Pressure Campaign
- News2 days ago
Right-Wingers on Parler Call for Bloody Civil War After SCOTUS Dumps Trump’s Bogus Election Fraud Case
- 'THE KOOKS THE CRAZIES THE EXTREMISTS'2 days ago
Mitch McConnell Installs Super-Transphobic and Inexperienced Judge on 15-Year Bench
- DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST1 day ago
‘These Are Trump’s Thugs’: Steve Schmidt Pins Responsibility for DC Proud Boy Violence on Presidential Incitement
- News3 days ago
Nunes Says He’s Tested Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies
- AMERICAN PROPAGANDIST1 day ago
‘Drop to His Knees in Worship’: Internet Slams ‘Groveling’ Brian Kilmeade for Allowing Trump to Spew ‘Lie After Lie’