‘Only Reason They Are Alive’: Trump Again Threatens Iran in Unhinged Truth Social Post

Ahead of diplomatic talks starting Saturday, President Donald Trump once again threatened Iran with violence as critics charge his tenuous cease-fire has fallen apart.

“As Vice President JD Vance was heading to Pakistan on Friday for peace talks with Iran, a senior Iranian official laid out new conditions for the negotiations, adding even more uncertainty about the durability of the cease-fire and whether the two sides could reach a long-term deal,” The New York Times reports, noting that President Trump “warned Tehran not to overplay its hand.”

“The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways,” the President wrote on Truth Social.

“The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!” he declared.

His remarks seemed to echo his highly-criticized comments earlier this week:

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

On April 1, Trump wrote, “we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!”

Some ridiculed the president.

“Completely controlling the Strait of Hormuz and charging ships a $2 million toll to pass through seem to be a couple of pretty good cards,” noted attorney Adam Cohen.

Reason’s Matthew Petti added, “You might say that Iran’s only cards are…a strait flush.”

Image via Reuters