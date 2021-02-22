RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Attacking God’: QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Rants ‘Disgusting’ LGBTQ Equality Act is ‘Evil’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene delivered a rant Monday afternoon, attacking the LGBTQ Equality Act from a wide variety of points of view, but making little sense.
The legislation, which will receive a vote on Friday in the House, “has nothing to do with equality,” Greene insisted in a series of tweets.
“I WILL BE VOTING NO TO THE DISGUSTING, IMMORAL, AND EVIL #EqualityAct!!!” tweeted the Georgia lawmaker, dubbed the “QAnon Congresswoman” for her support of the dangerous anti-Semitic cult whose followers also profess a large number of prominent Democrats cut the faces off babies, wear them, and drink their blood and eat them, in a Satanic ritual.
“It has nothing to do with stopping discrimination against the LGBT community, that could be done easily without this,” she claims, again, falsely. “It has everything to do with attacking God & believers.”
“It virtually destroys women’s rights and religious freedom,” she said, without elaborating.
“The so called #EqualityAct is evil,” Greene continued. “Disguised as #LGBT rights, it expands governmental regulatory reach that destroys women’s rights, religious rights, and rights of the unborn,” which is false.
“It is a direct attack on God’s creation,” she added, again, falsely. “He created us male and female.”
Greene is co-sponsoring anti-transgender legislation that would ban transgender girls from sports in schools. On Monday she also tweeted this attack:
“If you perform a mastectomy in the case of breast cancer, you will have to perform one on the teenage girl identifying as a boy.
All in the name of equality…
The act treats any refusal to offer abortion as “pregnancy” discrimination.”
Doctors & Nurses will have no choice.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 22, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Pro-Trump Attorney Lin Wood Doxes Georgia Officials Seeking Disciplinary Action, Calls on Supporters to Dig Up Dirt
Lin Wood—the pro-Trump attorney turned far-right conspiracy theorist and QAnon celebrity—has called on hundreds of thousands of his supporters to dig up dirt on Georgia officials involved in a disciplinary case against him.
Wood also doxed the officials by posting their addresses on his Telegram channel, where they can be accessed by more than 800,000 followers.
“I could use the help of an Army of Patriots due to the time limitation,” Wood wrote on Telegram last Saturday. “If you have any information that might impact the ‘competency, qualifications or objectivity’ of any members, would you email the information to me? Their social media posts, political affiliations, representative clients (for example, what if one or more of them represent Dominion), lawsuits filed against them, etc. would all potentially provide me with relevant information that could form the basis of a challenge.”
The State Bar of Georgia proceeded with an inquiry into Wood after receiving information that Wood “may have violated one or more of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct.” The grievance, dated Feb. 5, 2021, was uploaded by Wood to Dropbox.
Wood, who first gained notoriety when he represented Richard Jewell, a security guard falsely accused of planting the bomb in Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, has since reinvented himself as a pro-Trump advocate. Along with fellow attorney Sidney Powell, Wood filed lawsuits seeking to undo the 2020 presidential election results in several swing states, which made him a celebrity in the far-right QAnon conspiracy movement.
Wood’s infamous lawsuits with Powell were referenced in the 1,600-page complaint filed against him.
“After the presidential election, Mr. Wood and his co-counsel, Sidney Powell, filed four frivolous lawsuits in swing states, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Michigan, where they falsely claimed voter fraud and sought to overturn the election results,” the complaint read. “Each of these cases was dismissed as Mr. Wood and his co-counsel could not even state a legally cognizable theory, let alone provide evidence, for their unsupported claims.”
The complaint further alleges that Wood has “shown that he either cannot or will not comply with his professional obligations. Indeed, in the January 11 conference before this Court, he defended his actions, falsely claiming that there was ample evidence of fraud to support the allegations universally rejected by multiple courts.”
Wood, who previously called for the arrest and execution of former vice president Mike Pence and who continues to push baseless conspiracy theories about Chief Justice John Roberts and Hillary Clinton, refused to undergo a mental health assessment requested by the State Bar of Georgia last month. At the time, he stated that “despite some personal difficulties with my family in February of 2020, my physician found that I was of sound mind and was not ‘crazy’.”
Wood also argued that his unfounded ramblings are not reason enough to threaten disciplinary action against him.
“I do not deserve to have my license threatened and possibly revoked because I support President Trump, fight for the Bill of Rights, fight for honest elections, fight against pedophilia and child sex trafficking, and stand against corruption in high government officials,” Wood said on Telegram.
This article was first published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Lead ‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer Promises to Restart Rallies, Punish Enemies, Build New Society for Trump Supporters
Ali Alexander, the lead organizer of the so-called Stop the Steal campaign, has resurfaced after going into hiding following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Streaming on Trovo Wednesday night, Alexander claimed that while he has been licking his wounds, he has been plotting to restart rallies in March, abolish the media, and build a separate society for Trump supporters.
As former President Donald Trump faces an impeachment trial this week for inciting an insurrection with his speech at the Stop the Steal rally the morning of Jan. 6, it appears Alexander has yet to face charges for his role. Alexander rebooted the so-called Stop the Steal campaign the day after Election Day, when Trump’s lead began to slip as mail-in ballots began to be counted. He pushed voter fraud conspiracy theories, embraced QAnon conspiracy theorists and far-right activists in his campaign, claimed to be doing God’s work, and organized three massive rallies in Washington, D.C., that featured the Proud Boys hate group, paramilitary groups like the Oath Keepers, and other extremists.
Following Jan. 6, Alexander was booted off most major social media platforms and, as a result, is now streaming on Trovo, a gaming platform that appears to be growing in popularity among far-right actors kicked off other platforms. On Wednesday night, Alexander lamented the “racist, bigoted, anti-Christian, anti-Southern, anti-Republican, anti-conservative, anti-human smear machine” that he says targeted him, and he promised to create chaos. “We’ve got to get back in the driver’s seat,” he added.
“They’ve done a great number on my life, they’ve cost me tens of thousands of dollars, they’ve really destroyed parts of my life, but in a lot of ways, I have no other choice but to announce that I’m building the future, so I’m making strategic investments in tools that fight deplatforming and to create chaos on existing platforms,” Alexander claimed.
“America is going to have a choice, and I promise you that, between going onto this dystopian future or fighting in what I’m calling the American sovereignty movement,” he said. “And I’m gonna get back, and I’m going to do rallies again starting in March, I’m gonna have indoor gatherings in March, in Michigan, in Arizona, in Georgia, in Texas. I’m going to do a media tour.”
Alexander said he had been plotting how to do away with the free press and other “systems that control us”: “So I want you guys to know that I’ve been licking my wounds, but I’ve been plotting, I’ve been planning, I’ve been scheming because we have to do away with this whole system. The free press is not free, and they’re not the press, they need to be abolished. The systems that control us have to be abolished.”
“I’m going to create a society, and a community, and a culture, and a language for [Trump supporters], and there are tens of millions of us. … Winning can just be 10 million people creating a new megacity,” he mused. “Let’s build our own city, let’s seriously build our own city, let’s build a back-up city in South America.”
This is Ali Alexander, leader of the so-called Stop the Steal campaign, saying: “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this.” pic.twitter.com/0mP0xThAYP
— Kristen Doerer (@k2doe) January 6, 2021
Alexander also didn’t miss the opportunity to push the claim that the insurrection was a “premeditated psyop.”
“Like everyone is saying the impeachment trial is proving that there was a premeditated psyop against both Trump and Stop the Steal, so how could we incite an insurrection that was premeditated by people we don’t know?” he said. “And yet, are there big platforms welcoming me back saying we treated a Black man wrong because we wanted to pretend he was leading a white supremacy movement? No. These people are evil. And we will make lists of them, and they will not be welcome in this new society, they won’t be welcomed on new platforms, those people who have tried to force Marxism and thought control on us.”
Alexander said that if the “deep state” charges him with a fake crime, he’d be prepared to fight: “If they want to charge me with a fake crime, if they want to martyr me, then I will meet them on that battlefield. I’m not somebody, I’m not somebody that talks a talk or tweets a tweet.”
“I’ve licked my wounds, I’m pissed off. I’m more pissed off than I was the night of the election I created Stop the Steal. We win. They lose. To God be the glory,” he said in closing.
Ahead of the Capitol insurrection, Alexander embraced increasingly violent rhetoric, calling for revolution and rebellion. A short distance away from the White House the day before the insurrection, Alexander started a “Victory or death!” chant at a Stop the Steal rally. “Our government is only our government if it is legitimate,” he declared at that rally. “1776 is always an option.”
After the violence at the Capitol, Alexander posted a since-deleted video of himself saying “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this.” He encouraged viewers to tune into his Stop the Steal website, which he called “the home of the rebellion against an illegitimate government.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
QAnon Adherent Gina Carano Fired From Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ After She Compared US Political Climate to Nazi Germany
Gina Carano has been fired from the hit Disney+ show “The Mandalorian” after the actress took to social media to compare the plight of Republicans living in President Joe Biden’s America to the experience of being Jewish in Nazi Germany.
Carano, a mixed martial arts pioneer who retired to pursue a career in Hollywood, played bounty hunter Cara Dune on the first two seasons of “The Mandalorian,” a live action series in the Star Wars franchise produced by Lucasfilm for the Disney+ streaming service. A spokesperson with the production company said in a statement on Wednesday night that Carano is no longer employed by Lucasfilm.
“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”
Carano was also dropped by United Talent Agency as well as the ID publicity firm. Those moves follow Carano’s Wednesday TikTok story comparing the current divided political climate in the United States to the violence directed at Jewish people in Nazi Germany.
“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews,” Carano wrote in the post that has since been removed from her account. “How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”
This is not the first time that Carano has faced backlash for her tweets. The hashtag #FireGinaCarano was trending on social media in November 2020 after Carano posted a series of anti-mask memes along with disinformation that disputed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. In the past, she has posted about QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory that claims a cabal of elite pedophiles made up of Hollywood actors, Democrats, and other high-ranking officials is behind a global child sex-trafficking ring. The conspiracy movement asserts that Trump is currently fighting the cabal and is planning a day of reckoning known as “The Storm.” The Federal Bureau of Investigation has labeled the movement a “potential domestic terror threat.”
Several months ago, Carano added “boop/bop/beep” to her Twitter name in a poor attempt to mock the use of preferred gender pronouns. Preferred gender pronouns are those pronouns that an individual prefers people use when referring to them. The most common gender pronouns are “he, him, his” and “she, her, hers,” while transgender and gender nonconforming people may prefer to use pronouns that better reflect their identity, such as “they, them, theirs.”
Several far-right figures have since reacted to Carano’s Hollywood banishment. Canadian white supremacist Lauren Southern tweeted, “Ok, let’s start firing people for making silly comparisons to Nazi Germany. Your turn now progressive media,” along with the hashtag #CancelDisneyPlus. Right-wing personality Tim Pool also came to Carano’s defense, calling the actress “awesome” before blaming corporate media and Hollywood for the blowback.
“They had to cancel Gina Carano because she was brave enough to speak out,” Pool tweeted. “Any and all dissent must be crushed I wonder though Why you got mad because she was criticizing people who supported the Nazis Strike a little too close to home for you?”
Even QAnon adherents have rallied in support of Carano.
“[Carano] is bad ass,” wrote the administrator of a QAnon Telegram channel. “They can’t corrupt martial artists’ minds.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
Arizona Man Arrested for Cursing and Yelling ‘Get a Job’ at Families Standing in Food Distribution Line
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
FBI Investigating Possible Links Tying Alex Jones and Roger Stone to Capitol Riot: Report
- NOT A PROFILE IN LEADERSHIP1 day ago
‘Please, Just Answer It!’ ABC Host Catches Steve Scalise Shamelessly Deflecting on Trump’s Role in Attack
- News2 days ago
‘I’d Be Worried’: Energy Expert Warns on Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Political Future After Fatal Power Outages
- NOPE NOPE NOPE22 hours ago
Ex-Top Trump Aide Larry Kudlow: Texas Power Outages Are ‘The Consequences’ of Electing Joe Biden
- HYPOCRISY10 hours ago
‘Dumber and Smarmier’: Critics Slam Collins Over Announcement She Will Vote Against Tanden for ‘Temperament’
- CRIME9 hours ago
US Supreme Court to Trump: No We Will Not Help You Hide Your Tax Returns
- SELF-INFLICTED WOUND7 hours ago
‘We Have Become Disfigured’: Christian Fears Trump Years Have Permanently Scarred Evangelicals