‘Hateful Conduct’: Jenna Ellis Gets 12 Hour Twitter Suspension After Calling Afghan Refugees ‘Terrorists’

Jenna Ellis, the former Trump personal and campaign attorney, says she has been suspended from Twitter after posting a tweet in which she appears to label Afghanistan refugees “terrorists.”

She also called for President Joe Biden’s impeachment, and baselessly claimed he is “literally bringing in terrorists.”

Ellis announced her suspension on Newsmax Monday night, and posted a clip of her appearance (below) to her Facebook page.

“Twitter doesn’t want any discussion of the truth about Biden’s illegal actions and the repercussions that will most certainly happen to the United States,” she wrote, falsely. “My 12-hour suspension for ‘hate speech’ is insane censorship.”

A screenshot of what Ellis says is her suspension notice says her account has violated Twitter’s rules against “hateful conduct.”

Ellis on Newsmax claims by posting her tweet she was “standing up for our Constitution, standing up for our rule of law,” and falsely claims that “Biden is letting in terrorists because he is not allowing any of these people to be vetted, he’s breaking the law.”

The refugees are being vetted by the U.S. Many if not most being brought to the U.S. have applied for the Special Immigrant Visa program and worked for the U.S. government or military. They are being housed on U.S. military bases.

The rules for obtaining a Special Immigrant Visa are quite strict, as The New York Times notes:

Applicants must show they have been employed for at least two years by the U.S. government or an associated entity. Among other paperwork, they must prove they performed valuable service by providing a recommendation from an American supervisor. They must also show that they have experienced, or are experiencing, a serious threat as a consequence of their work for the United States.

Watch: