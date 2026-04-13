British MP Blasts ‘Corrupt Gangster’ Trump

Sir Edward Davey, a UK Member of Parliament who serves as the leader of the Liberal Democrats, blasted President Donald Trump on Monday, and warned that Britain’s King Charles should not visit the American president later this month.

Quoting President Trump’s recent threat to Iran, “A whole civilization will die tonight,” Sir Davey called the statement, “words I never thought I would hear from an American president,” and “a stark reminder of how reckless, immoral, and completely outside the bounds of international law this president is.”

Davey declared Trump “no friend of the United Kingdom” and “no leader of the free world,” but rather, “a dangerous and corrupt gangster” — and warned that is how Trump must be treated.

“So will the Prime Minister advise the King to call off his state visit to Washington before it’s too late?” Davey asked of Keir Starmer. “Because I really fear, for what Trump might say or do, while our King is forced to stand by his side. We cannot put His Majesty in that position.”

READ MORE: From Iowa to Georgia the Red Wall Is Cracking — and Trump Is the Wrecking Ball

The Independent reports that Starmer did defend the King’s upcoming U.S. state visit, and “held firm, arguing the visit marks the 250th anniversary of the relationship between the two countries.”

BBC News reports that Starmer did call Trump’s threat against Iran “wrong,” and said he would not have used the same words as the U.S. president.

King Charles’ U.S. visit will be the first UK state visit since Queen Elizabeth II came to America in 2007.

Donald Trump is no leader of the free world. He’s a dangerous and corrupt gangster. The Prime Minister needs to call off the King’s state visit to Washington before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/xt7nxrDPSu — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) April 13, 2026

READ MORE: DoorDash Grandma Mum on Trump Tip — and Who She Voted For