OPINION
‘Hostile Takeovers’: Trump Says Immigrants Are Using ‘Massive Machine Gun-Type Equipment’
With less than six weeks until Election Day and early voting already underway in four states, Donald Trump seems to have locked in on his closing message for what he acknowledges will be his final presidential campaign if he loses in November. It’s the same message that launched his political career nine years ago: attacking immigrants.
In a sign anti-immigrant sentiment is the highest it’s been in over two decades, Gallup reports as of June, 55% of Americans want to see immigration decreased. In October of 2001, following the September 11 terror attacks, 58% wanted immigration decreased.
Trump’s anti-immigrant attacks reached a crescendo two weeks ago during the presidential debate against his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Seemingly out of nowhere, he dropped his “pet-eating” lie that would lead to dozens of bomb threats across more than 20 facilities in the small town of Springfield, Ohio.
“What they have done to our country by allowing these millions and millions of people to come into our country,” Trump said, attacking Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden. “And look at what’s happening to the towns all over the United States. And a lot of towns don’t want to talk — not going to be Aurora or Springfield. A lot of towns don’t want to talk about it because they’re so embarrassed by it. In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating — they’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country. And it’s a shame.”
READ MORE: 'Ain't Taking Anybody's Jobs': Trump Blasted Over Haitian Lies, This Time in Pennsylvania
That lie was quickly debunked but Trump and his vice-presidential running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, continued to spread it.
This week Trump excised his pet-eating derangement, adding in another element: machine guns.
“We can’t have factories being built where you have criminals walking down the street with the worst weapons that you’ve ever seen, with machine guns and everything else,” Trump declared Tuesday at an event billed as a manufacturing policy speech in which he appeared to come out in favor of an assault weapons ban.
On Wednesday, the ex-president, a convicted felon who legally cannot own even a pistol, standing in front of banner that read “Jobs Jobs Jobs,” expanded his claims at a rally in North Carolina (video below).
“But Kamala should have closed the border years ago, and we wouldn’t have hostile takeovers of Springfield, Ohio, Aurora Colorado, where they’re actually going in with massive machine gun-type equipment. they’re going in with guns that are beyond even military scope, and they’re taking over apartment buildings, they’re taking over, real estate – they’re in the real estate development business. Congratulations,” Trump said sarcastically. “These are, in that case, people from Venezuela. Young street gang members that were sent here by the Venezuelan government.”
Mark Jacob, an author and former Chicago Tribune editor turned media critic, blasted Trump and the mainstream media: “Trump’s lies to foment hatred against immigrants keep getting more vivid and unhinged, and major media are DOING A TERRIBLE JOB of explaining how dangerous this is.”
Luis Moreno, a former U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica, remarked: “Besides eating cats, Haitian immigrants are now deploying crew served laser beam systems. We need to find out who is training these people!”
READ MORE: 'Hellscape': Women Increasingly Charged With Pregnancy-Related Crimes After Roe's End
Trump had made similar, false claims during the debate, saying, “we have millions of people pouring into our country from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums. And they’re coming in and they’re taking jobs that are occupied right now by African Americans and Hispanics and also unions. Unions are going to be affected very soon. And you see what’s happening. You see what’s happening with towns throughout the United States. You look at Springfield, Ohio. You look at Aurora in Colorado. They are taking over the towns. They’re taking over buildings. They’re going in violently. These are the people that she and Biden let into our country. And they’re destroying our country. They’re dangerous. They’re at the highest level of criminality. And we have to get them out. We have to get them out fast.”
The New York Times reported Trump’s claims of hostile takeovers by Venezuelan gangs appeared to originate from allegations made by a landlord.
“As far back as May 2023, Aurora officials had been trying to force an out-of-state landlord to fix up three blighted apartment complexes,” The Times reported earlier this month. “In July 2024, the landlord, CBZ Management, which says it is based in Colorado and Brooklyn, offered a new argument for why it couldn’t repair the buildings: Venezuelan gangs had taken over, and the property managers had been forced to flee.”
Those claims were quickly repeated, and later, a public relations agent hired by the landlord sent an even more elaborate story to a local Fox affiliate as a “tip.”
On Tuesday a nonprofit representing Haitian immigrants filed criminal charges against Trump and Vance, through its attorney, thanks to Ohio state law that allows private individuals to do so. They have asked a judge to issue an arrest warrant.
Watch Trump’s remarks from earlier Wednesday below or at this link.
Trump: We wouldn’t have hostile takeovers of Springfield, Ohio, Aurora, Colorado, where they are actually going in with massive machine gun-type equipment. They are going in with guns that are beyond even military scope, and they are taking over… pic.twitter.com/EawkLfRd94
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 25, 2024
READ MORE: 'Impulsive and Ill-Informed': Trump 'Unfit' Warn 741 NatSec Leaders Endorsing Harris
OPINION
Trump in Georgia Goes Off-Script, Appears to Call for Assault Weapons Ban
Delivering what his campaign billed as a manufacturing policy speech, Donald Trump in Savannah, Georgia on Tuesday appeared to call for an assault weapons ban.
Standing in front of a backdrop that read “Made in America,” the ex-president spoke to a small crowd in the Johnny Mercer Theatre, which holds about 2500 people.
Trump’s tiny rally venue today pic.twitter.com/A4S4sXJHfy
— PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) September 24, 2024
Last month Vice President Harris gave a speech nearby, just a seven-minute drive, to a group of over 6000 supporters.
READ MORE: Trump and Vance Face Criminal Charges Over 'Pet-Eating' Lies
Trump called for a “manufacturing renaissance,” despite America already being in the middle of one.
Has America ever had a manufacturing investment boom as big as the one that started a couple of years ago? pic.twitter.com/2GC5Oq7UQS
— Erik Brynjolfsson (@erikbryn) September 24, 2024
After making extensive economic promises, Trump reverted back to one of the underlying themes of his political career since he came down the Trump Tower escalator in June of 2015: attacking immigrants.
“Your wages will rise, your costs will fall, your job opportunities will grow, because we will conduct the largest deportation operation, sadly, in American history,” he pledged.
Trump: Your wages will rise, your costs will fall, your job opportunities will grow, because we will conduct the largest deportation operation, sadly, in American history. pic.twitter.com/WgeyNVPMFm
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2024
But in order for that to happen, Trump said, the streets have to be safe and cannot have “the worst weapons that you’ve ever seen.”
RELATED: 'Straight Up Fascist Project': Vance Slammed for Vowing to Call Legal Immigrants 'Illegal'
“We can’t have factories being built where you have criminals walking down the street with the worst weapons that you’ve ever seen, with machine guns and everything else.”
Trump: We can’t have factories being built where you have criminals walking down the street with the worst weapons that you’ve ever seen, with machine guns and everything else. pic.twitter.com/eha0RjYCV9
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2024
Just last month a U.S. District Judge appointed by then-President Donald Trump ruled the federal ban on machine guns violates the Constitution.
Gun violence prevention activist Shannon Watts commented on Trump’s remarks: “Hey guess which political party passed laws to allow those weapons of war on our streets…”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: 'Conditional Adherence': Speaker Johnson Slammed for Wavering on Certifying 2024 Election
OPINION
‘Conditional Adherence’: Speaker Johnson Slammed for Wavering on Certifying 2024 Election
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, one of the key figures in House Republicans’ attempts to overturn the 2020 election Donald Trump lost, came under fire Tuesday when asked if he will commit to certifying the November election even if Vice President Harris wins.
“Mr. Speaker, do you commit to observing regular order in the certification process of the 2024 election, even if Kamala Harris beats Donald Trump?” reporter Pablo Manríquez asked Tuesday (video below) at Johnson’s weekly press conference.
“Well, of course, if we have a free, fair and safe election, we’re going to follow the Constitution absolutely yes, absolutely yes,” Speaker Johnson replied.
Political observers were quick to point out Johnson’s remark suggests if the election is deemed not “free, fair and safe,” he is effectively saying he might not follow the Constitution.
HuffPost’s Arthur Delaney remarked, “monster ‘IF’ from the House Speaker who’s been insinuating all year the election will be tainted by noncitizen votes.”
READ MORE: 'Unrepentant Fascist': Trump Says He's 'Cognitively Very Strong' in 'Dark, Twisted' Rally
NOTUS political investigations reporter Jose Pagliery added: “Quite the if/then statement. Conditional adherence to the U.S. Constitution.”
“The ‘if’ here is leaving open not following the constitution,” observed J.J. Abbott, former press secretary to Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Tom Wolf. “Remember Johnson was the ringleader of Stop The Steal within Congress in 2020.”
Less than 24 hours earlier, from his official House account on X, Johnson had posted a screenshot of a tweet from Donald Trump claiming Democrats “are getting ready to CHEAT!” in the 2024 election.
— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 23, 2024
The day before, Johnson blasted Democrats for refusing to support Republican legislation Democrats say is designed to curtail and suppress the vote.
The SAVE Act would make it harder for millions of legal citizens to register to vote.
People who have changed their names, including millions of married women, would not be allowed to use their birth certificates when proving their citizenship. pic.twitter.com/LxlO3zkQR3
— Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) September 23, 2024
That legislation, Johnson and House Republicans have been claiming, would stop non-U.S. citizens from voting.
The Brennan Center reported on Johnson’s remarks with Donald Trump on non-citizen voting, and the expected but at that pint unfiled legislation. They called it “the Big Lie put into legislative language,” because “it is already illegal for noncitizens to vote,” and “voting by noncitizens is vanishingly rare.”
Johnson has used his official account on X to falsely malign Democrats over all-but-non-existent non-citizen voting.
House Democrats voted against ensuring ONLY Americans are voting in American elections.
Why?
They want to turn illegals into Democrat voters. pic.twitter.com/2u5J07j063
— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 19, 2024
Meanwhile, in October of 2022 The New York Times reported, “A majority of House Republicans last year voted to challenge the Electoral College and upend the presidential election.”
“The most far-reaching of Mr. Trump’s ploys to overturn his defeat, the objections to the Electoral College results by so many House Republicans did more than any lawsuit, speech or rally to engrave in party orthodoxy the myth of a stolen election,” The Times reported. “Their actions that day legitimized Mr. Trump’s refusal to concede, gave new life to his claims of conspiracy and fraud and lent institutional weight to doubts about the central ritual of American democracy.”
“In formal statements justifying their votes, about three-quarters relied on the arguments of a low-profile Louisiana congressman, Representative Mike Johnson, the most important architect of the Electoral College objections,” The Times explained, referring to the now-Speaker of the House.
“On the eve of the Jan. 6 votes, he presented colleagues with what he called a ‘third option.’ He faulted the way some states had changed voting procedures during the pandemic, saying it was unconstitutional, without supporting the outlandish claims of Mr. Trump’s most vocal supporters. His Republican critics called it a Trojan horse that allowed lawmakers to vote with the president while hiding behind a more defensible case.”
That Brennan Center article, referring to Johnson, also reported, “Never before in American history has a sitting speaker of the House done so much to denigrate the integrity of American elections.”
READ MORE: Trump Expands Religious Attacks to Catholic Democrats
Given his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, many seem unwilling to give Speaker Johnson the benefit of the doubt this time.
“If Harris wins, there is no chance they will comply. They’ll still try to overturn the loss,” commented national security attorney Brad Moss.
Barton Gellman, the well-known journalist whose work has focused on national security and who is now a Senior Advisor at the Brennan Center for Justice, wrote: “‘If’ ? There’s a condition on following the Constitution?”
“Should never put ‘if’ before ‘we’re gonna follow the constitution,'” commented Greg Nasif, press secretary to U.S. Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC), “especially if you took an oath before God on it.”
.@PabloReports: Mr Speaker, do you commit to observing regular order in the certification process of the 2024 election, even if Harris beats Trump?
MIKE JOHNSON: Well of course — if we have a free, fair, and safe election we’re gonna follow the Constitution, absolutely pic.twitter.com/IsASJnIyYD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: 'Impulsive and Ill-Informed': Trump 'Unfit' Warn 741 NatSec Leaders Endorsing Harris
OPINION
‘Unrepentant Fascist’: Trump Says He’s ‘Cognitively Very Strong’ in ‘Dark, Twisted’ Rally
With just six weeks until Election Day and early voting already underway, Donald Trump delivered what could be his final speech in Pennsylvania on Monday, throwing out to his most-ardent supporters a mix of promises, falsehoods, and threats in a bid to rally Keystone State voters to the polls.
Vice President Kamala Harris is narrowly beating Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, by just over one percentage point according to FiveThirtyEight‘s current polling average. The Commonwealth is a “must-win” state for both Harris and Trump.
“There are really only three states that will decide the presidential election: Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia,” Politico declared last week. “If Vice President Kamala Harris can’t carry Pennsylvania, her only hope is on a Southern strategy. Harris must win either Georgia or North Carolina. She has no other path to the White House. The election could well be determined when polls close in the eastern time zone.”
Calling his remarks Monday an “often unfocused pitch,” The Washington Post reports Trump “swerved repeatedly in remarks he used to try to shore up his political weaknesses, lash out his detractors and delve into digressions.”
The ex-president, a convicted felon who still faces numerous charges, continued to focus his anger on immigrants, extending his attack on legal immigrants from Haiti into its third week, although this time did not promote his “pet-eating” lies.
Claiming that immigrants are inundating small towns and communities, and have “destroyed” them, Trump lamented: “They will never be the same.”
READ MORE: Trump Expands Religious Attacks to Catholic Democrats
“The fact is, and I’ll say it now,” he declared angrily, “you have to get them the hell out.”
The crowd cheered, and chanted, “send them back.”
Trump: Do you think Springfield will ever be the same? You have to get them the hell out. You have to get them out.
Crowd: *chants send them back* pic.twitter.com/0QVkXCQ9si
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2024
“This is some dark, twisted bullshit,” wrote podcaster and former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, denouncing Trump’s attack. “Again: the immigrants in Springfield are there legally. They’ve made the city more prosperous. Most residents don’t want them to leave. They don’t want to send these families back to their possible death.”
“What most residents want is more affordable housing. Schools and hospitals and city services that aren’t stretched thin. Safe roads and neighborhoods. That’s what the city’s Republican leadership wants, too,” he added. “Trump doesn’t even pretend to have a plan to do anything about any of this. He doesn’t want to help Springfield, he wants to use Springfield to help himself. And he doesn’t give a shit who gets hurt.”
Adding to the list of Americans he wants to imprison, Trump – ignoring the First Amendment – said people who criticize the U.S. Supreme Court Justices who voted to strip away the constitutional right to abortion “should be put in jail.” The Harris campaign quickly posted Trump’s remarks:
Trump says Americans who criticize the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade should be imprisoned: “These people should be put in jail for the way they talk about our judges and justices” pic.twitter.com/IJtQVZPKXc
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 24, 2024
“You know,” responded journalist and author David Simon, “I’m going to lean forward a bit on my skis and just suggest, hear me out on this, that this Trump fellow is an obvious, unrepentant fascist without the slightest understanding of what the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution demands and requires of every citizen, let alone the president.”
But it was Trump’s remarks about women that appeared to draw the greatest condemnation.
“I always thought women liked me. I never thought I had a problem,” said Trump, who has been accused by dozens of women of varying degrees of sexual misconduct, and was found liable by a jury for what a judge later described as rape.
“But the fake news keeps saying women don’t like me. I don’t believe it. I think, I think you know why they like they like to have strong borders, they like to have safety. Nothing personal. I think they like me, but I make this statement – thank you, I love you too. I love you too. Thank you.”
“But I think they like me because I represent something that’s very important. I make this statement to the great women of our country. Sadly, women are poorer than they were four years ago, much poorer. Are less healthy than they were four years ago, are less safe on the streets than they were four years ago, are paying much higher prices for groceries and everything else than they were four years ago. Are more stressed and depressed and unhappy than they were four years ago, and are less optimistic and confident in the future than they were four years ago. I believe that. I will fix all of that and fast and at long last, this nation and national nightmare will end. We’ve got to end this national nightmare. Because I am your protector. I want to be your protector. As President, I have to be your protector. I hope you don’t make too much of it. I hope the fake news doesn’t go, ‘Oh, he wants to be their protector.’ Well, I am. As President, I have to be your protector.”
READ MORE: 'Unethical' and 'Corrupt': Melania Trump Slammed Over Six-Figure Fee for Political Event
Trump did not stop there.
“I will make you safe at the border, on the sidewalks of your now-violent cities, in the suburbs where you are under migrant criminal siege, and with our military protecting you from foreign enemies, of which we have many today because of the incompetent leadership that we have. You will no longer be abandoned, lonely or scared. You will no longer be in danger. You’re not going to be in danger any longer. You will no longer have anxiety from all of the problems our country has today. You will be protected, and I will be your protector.”
“Women. Women will be happy, healthy, confident and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion. That’s all they talk about: abortion because we’ve done something that nobody else could have done. It is now where it always had to be with the states, and the vote of the people.”
Trump addresses women: “I am your protector. I want to be your protector … you will no longer be abandoned, lonely, or scared. You will no longer be in danger … you will no longer be thinking about abortion.” pic.twitter.com/x6GXF8WQYH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2024
From her personal account, Neera Tanden, Director of the Biden White House’s Domestic Policy Council responded: “When the perpetrator tells you he’s your protector. The gaslighting is next level.”
“No woman wants protection from the likes of you, you raping lying felon,” decried award-winning actress and author Bette Midler. “Sure we’re stressed; we’re bummed bc you’re still here! Repeating that same old boring shit from last time! Go away, you fucking INCOMPETENT. Why are you still here?! You’re the #KingKong of assholes!!”
Salon’s Heather Digby Parton responded, “The rapist pussy grabber is the protector. Right.”
Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch remarked, “The ‘you will no longer be thinking about abortion’ line is 1000% creepy on the Gilead scale.”
“There have never been bigger lies told in all our history than what Trump is saying here,” observed top Democratic political strategist Simon Rosenberg. “It’s shocking, desperate, outrageous and insulting. The dude is an incredible orange pig and deserves to get his ass kicked, bigly.”
“Sexism aside,” remarked The Atlantic’s James Surowiecki, “no candidate for president should talk to any American citizens like this. The president is our representative. He’s not our king. He’s not our savior. This is how a cult leader talks to his followers, not the way a president talks to free and equal citizens.”
Trump also praised himself for correctly calling Pennsylvania a “Commonwealth,” saying, “I almost said ‘the State of Pennsylvania,’ but I said, I meant, ‘the Commonwealth.’ I never said, ‘the State’ – I was able to catch it because I’m cognitively very strong.”
Trump, who recently said Bagram is in Alaska, not Afghanistan, brags about not confusing the names of places: “I almost said the state of Pennsylvania, but I said I meant the Commonwealth. I never said the state. I was able to catch it because I’m cognitively very strong.” pic.twitter.com/Oozfq2kfhL
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) September 24, 2024
With the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: 'Impulsive and Ill-Informed': Trump 'Unfit' Warn 741 NatSec Leaders Endorsing Harris
