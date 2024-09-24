News
Trump and Vance Face Criminal Charges Over ‘Pet-Eating’ Lies
Republican presidential and vice-presidential nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance are facing criminal charges and an arrest request related to their weeks-long false claims that Haitian immigrants are stealing the pets of Springfield, Ohio residents and eating them.
The nonprofit Haitian Bridge Alliance is utilizing an Ohio state law that allows private individuals to file criminal charges, Cleveland ABC affiliate News5 reports. Through its attorney, the group is asking a judge to validate the charges and issue arrest warrants.
“The Haitian community is suffering in fear because of Trump and Vance’s relentless, irresponsible, false alarms, and public services have been disrupted,” according to The Chandra Law Firm‘s lead counsel Subodh Chandra, a former federal prosecutor. “Trump and Vance must be held accountable to the rule of law. Anyone else who wreaked havoc the way they did would have been arrested by now.”
“There’s nothing special about Trump and Vance that entitles them to get away with what they’ve done and are doing. They think they’re above the law. They’re not.”
“Their persistence and relentlessness, even in the face of the governor and the mayor saying this is false, that shows intent,” Chandra also said, The Associated Press reports. “It’s knowing, willful flouting of criminal law.”
“We want the judge to issue arrest warrants for Trump and Vance immediately, there is probable cause,” Chandra told FOX8.
Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine stated Springfield had received 33 bomb threats across 22 facilities in the days following Trump’s and Vance’s lies.
“The mayor tells us and the chief of police tells us there’s been no evidence at all of anyone eating a dog or any Haitians doing any of that. These Haitians that are there are legal, they work very, very hard,” the Governor also said.
Haitian families have kept children home from school and reports say many immigrants are “living in constant fear.”
As recently as Monday, the third week of his attacks, Trump was promoting his false claims about Springfield. He told supporters at a Pennsylvania rally that immigrants are inundating small towns and communities and have “destroyed” them.
“They will never be the same,” Trump lamented.
“The fact is, and I’ll say it now,” he declared angrily, “you have to get them the hell out.”
News5 reports the criminal charges include:
“Disrupting public service — by causing widespread bomb and other threats that resulted in massive disruptions to the public services in Springfield, Ohio.”
“Making false alarms — by knowingly causing alarm in the Springfield community by continuing to repeat lies that state and local officials have said were false.”
“Committing telecommunications harassment — by spreading claims they know to be false during the presidential debate, campaign rallies, nationally televised interviews, and social media.”
“Committing aggravated menacing in violation — by knowingly making intimidating statements with the intent to abuse, threaten, or harass the recipients, including Trump’s threat to deport immigrants who are here legally to Venezuela, a land they have never known.”
“Committing aggravated menacing — by knowingly causing others to falsely believe that members of Springfield’s Haitian community would cause serious physical harm to the person or property of others in Springfield.”
“Violating the prohibition against complicity — by conspiring with one another and spreading vicious lies that caused innocent parties to be parties to their various crimes.”
News
‘Ain’t Taking Anybody’s Jobs’: Trump Blasted Over Haitian Lies, This Time in Pennsylvania
At a rally in Pennsylvania this week the Republican nominee for President, Donald Trump, extended his attacks on Haitian immigrants, claiming that they have “inundated” small towns in the Keystone State in what he called an “invasion.”
The ex-president this time did not accuse the Haitian immigrants of “eating the cats” and “eating the dogs” of local residents, as he did, falsely, weeks ago when he and his running mate, JD Vice, targeted Haitians in Springfield, Ohio. But he did claim – falsely – that Haitian immigrants have “virtually bankrupt” the town of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, a manufacturing town of about 4000 with strong ties to the glassmaking industry, including Pyrex. The town is also known as the birthplace of actress and singer Shirley Jones.
“Trump’s repugnant new claims about immigrants” in Charleroi, writes The New Republic‘s Greg Sargent on Wednesday, “expose the ugly underbelly of that zero-sum messaging in a fresh way.”
“In western Pennsylvania,” Sargent writes, “Trump made one of his most savage anti-immigrant appeals yet. But one local official says it’s all a lie.”
Charleroi Borough Manager Joe Manning, in an interview with Sargent, “flatly said that Trump’s claims are false or simply do not apply to his town in any sense. ‘There’s what the former president is saying,’ Manning told me, ‘and then there’s easily observable reality.'”
Trump falsely claimed Charleroi has seen a “2000%” increase in its population, thanks to immigrants.
“But that’s not close to true, according to Manning,” Sargent adds. “He says the town’s population of Haitians is actually ‘between 700 and 800.’ Manning pointed out that if Trump’s claim were true—and this town of just over 4,000 had seen a 2,000 percent increase—it would suddenly have a population closer to 100,000. Recounting this idea to me, Manning burst out laughing.”
Manning “noted that many of the Haitians work at a local packaging plant whose owner could not find workers, and went to an employment agency for help. That agency got Haitians to come work in the borough—in other words, locals, and not [Vice President Kamala] Harris, enticed them there—and they liked the place, Manning said, so they ‘put down roots.'”
“’They ain’t taking anybody’s jobs,’ Manning said, noting that they are helping revitalize the town, just as immigrants are reviving other Rust Belt towns amid postindustrial population decline. ‘They have occupied places that were vacant for years because a lot of people moved out of here,’ he noted.”
“They’re good neighbors,” says Manning.
Sargent on social media writes, “I think it’s crucial to realize that under the media-grabbing lies about Haitians, Trump is telling a *big story.* I have never seen him talk about small town USA in quite this way before. Reminds me of [Dissent Magazine’s Richard Yeselson’s] idea that Trump/Vance are running on 1920s nativist language.”
“The language is deliberate,” he adds.
Sargent points to this quote from Trump’s rally:
“Think of the cruelty Kamala Harris has inflicted on the people of Pennsylvania. You live in a small town your whole life. You pay your taxes. You really are exemplary. You pay everything. You do everything. You love your town. You love your country. You know the town so well. By name. You’re just so proud of it. And suddenly she flies in thousands and thousands of migrants from the most dangerous places on earth. And they deposit them right smack in the middle of your community.”
NBC News shared some of Trump’s remarks from his Pennsylvania rally, and spoke to some local residents.
“We believe now diversity’s our super power,” Charleroi Schools Superintendent for ten years, Dr. Ed Zelich, told NBC. “We’re not struggling.”
NBC also talked to Misty Cassidy, a Trump supporter, who said, “There’s just so many people. There’s not enough resources, here’s not enough jobs. There’s not enough homes.”
“This is coming to a town near you,” Cassidy told NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor.
“What is coming to a town near you?” Alcindor asked.
“Haitians, or, immigrants,” she replied. “They’re not coming here to assimilate with us. They’re coming here to take over.”
Watch NBC’s report below or at this link.
Latest for @NBCNightlyNews: Like in Springfield, OH, Haitian immigrants in Charleroi, PA, are on edge after inaccurate Trump claims about them. Local Republicans are again saying Haitians have been an asset. But some are worried about future demographics. pic.twitter.com/YYFbJonqwg
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 24, 2024
News
‘Hellscape’: Women Increasingly Charged With Pregnancy-Related Crimes After Roe’s End
Women are increasingly being charged with pregnancy-related crimes since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that had found a constitutional right to abortion. Abortion bans are playing a role.
A new study, “Pregnancy As a Crime: A Preliminary Report on the First Year After Dobbs,” found 210 cases of pregnancy-related crimes were charged in the first year since the Dobbs decision, the Supreme Court ruling that rescinded the constitutional right to abortion. That is the largest number of cases in any 12-month period since the year Roe v. Wade was decided.
“Most of the cases identified were in just two states: Alabama and Oklahoma,” according to the Associated Press. Essentially half of all cases (104) were charged in just one state: Alabama. Oklahoma ranked second with 68.
“Wendy Bach, a professor at the University of Tennessee College of Law and one of the lead researchers on the project, said one of the cases was when a woman delivered a stillborn baby at her home about six or seven months into pregnancy,” the AP reports. “Bach said that when the woman went to make funeral arrangements, the funeral home alerted authorities and the woman was charged with homicide.”
Mary Ruth Ziegler, a legal historian focusing on abortion at University of California Davis School of Law, told CNN, “Prosecutions of pregnant women for conduct during pregnancy didn’t start with the anti-abortion movement, but they definitely accelerated with the anti-abortion movement.”
Lourdes Rivera, president of Pregnancy Justice, the nonprofit organization that released the study, told the AP, “It’s an environment where pregnancy loss is potentially criminally suspect.”
Rivera, speaking to Jezebel, “said the report’s findings reflect how ‘post-Dobbs, abortion bans have created a chilling effect, an environment for law enforcement to misapply existing criminal laws and the ideology of fetal personhood’ to wrongly criminalize a range of legal behaviors from pregnant people.”
Earlier this year the Republican National Committee released its first new platform in eight years. Some media reports claimed it was “softening” on abortion, and some far-right activists blasted the RNC for that stance. But the new platform included language paving the way for what some call fetal personhood, the belief that human life begins at conception and therefore a fertilized egg is immediately conferred the same civil rights as every other person in America.
CNN reports fetal personhood “is at the root of many of the allegations” examined in the Pregnancy Justice report.
“The goal was not just to have these individual people go to prison, it was meant to set a precedent about what fetal rights look like,” Ziegler said. “So going for the easiest target made sense.”
CNN adds that “the data from June 2022 to June 2023 shows that the vast majority of pregnancy-related charges alleged substance use during pregnancy, according to the new report from Pregnancy Justice. In more than half of the cases, substance use was the only allegation made against the defendant.”
The vast majority of the defendants were low income, and proof that the fetus was actually harmed was not required for most of the 210 charges.
“About half of cases were in Alabama, where residents voted in 2018 to amend the Constitution to include protections for unborn life and where the state Supreme Court ruled in February that frozen embryos are children and those who destroy them can be held liable for wrongful death,” CNN noted.
“The People of Alabama have declared the public policy of this State to be that unborn human life is sacred,” Chief Justice Tom Parker wrote in his concurring opinion earlier this year. “We believe that each human being, from the moment of conception, is made in the image of God, created by Him to reflect His likeness.”
Pregnancy Justice on social media explained that after the Dobbs decision, “State actors are emboldened, putting pregnant people under INCREASED surveillance and making a dire situation even worse.”
Dr. Norman Ornstein, a political scientist, senior fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute, and contributing editor for the Atlantic weighed in on Alabama Public Radio’s report from the Associated Press.
“Alabama. Elected Tommy Tuberville. Katie Britt. Kay Ivey. A Hellscape of racism and cruelty,” Ornstein wrote, referring to the state’s Republican freshmen U.S. Senators and longtime Republican governor.
Alabama. Elected Tommy Tuberville. Katie Britt. Kay Ivey. A Hellscape of racism and cruelty https://t.co/qrejYfmEtk
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) September 25, 2024
News
‘Unethical’ and ‘Corrupt’: Melania Trump Slammed Over Six-Figure Fee for Political Event
Former First Lady Melania Trump, who has been all but entirely absent from the campaign trail and from her husband’s numerous courthouse appearances, is under fire for accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars to appear at a political event, a fundraiser for a Republican group, the Log Cabin Republicans, that says it does not know who paid for her to appear.
Calling it “a highly unusual move for the spouse of a candidate,” CNN reports the spouse of the GOP presidential nominee “spoke at two political fundraisers for the Log Cabin Republicans this year, and she was paid $237,500 for an April event.” The news outlet reports former President Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure form listed it as a “speaking engagement.”
CNN also reports, “it’s a mystery who actually cut the check: Charles Moran, president of the Log Cabin Republicans, told CNN earlier this month the group did not put up the money for her to speak, and the disclosure form did not give any more information about the source of the payment.”
The Log Cabin Republicans says it is the “nation’s original and largest organization representing LGBT conservatives and straight allies who support fairness, freedom, and equality for all Americans.”
It is not yet known if Trump was paid for the second appearance, in July, but a “source told CNN that Ric Grenell, former ambassador to Germany and a Trump ally, was the one who made the request on behalf of Melania Trump. Sources said Grenell has also helped the former first lady with other business ventures.”
Paying a current candidate’s spouse for an appearance is “unusual,” and “ethically questionable,” CNN adds.
This appears to be a short clip from her April appearance:
Melania Trump begins her speech last night to the Log Cabin (LBGT+) Republicans at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/cB4EvSCVN5
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 21, 2024
CNN describes the former First Lady’s appearances as “two political fundraisers for the Log Cabin Republicans,” but in April, Page Six reported her April appearance as a “campaign trail” event, and “an intimate, power fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans,” while also stating “tickets went for up to $50,000 a pop, with the funds primarily being used to help Trump and other GOP candidates get elected in 2024.”
Democratic pollster and strategist Matt McDermott noted, “This wasn’t some massive gala: pictures show it was in a small room and just 60 people attended. Why are they refusing to say who paid her?”
“It is absolutely insane, and incredibly unethical, for a candidate’s spouse to be making six figure paychecks for a political speech, McDermott added. “More concerning, hiding who made these payments makes this not only unethical, but corrupt.”
Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins with Alina Habba and other guests at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home for Melania’s Log Cabin Republicans fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/NptcHJI7oc
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 22, 2024
Watch CNN’s report below or at this link.
.@katebrower reacts to our new reporting, pointing out the timing of Melania’s compensation while her husband runs for office:
“It’s unusual during a campaign season… For us not to understand where the money is coming from is also very unusual.” https://t.co/Ygy1sA1yPX pic.twitter.com/A9eJqtP3kw
— Pamela Brown (@PamelaBrownCNN) September 23, 2024
Image via Shutterstock
