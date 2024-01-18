‘We Keep Doing the Same Stupid Stuff’: Chip Roy Furious Funding Bill Will Keep Government Open

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), one of the de facto leaders of the far-right Freedom Caucus, expressed outrage Thursday afternoon as the House debated a spending bill required to keep the government running and avoid a shutdown Friday at midnight.

Blasting Republicans and Democrats voting for the legislation, Roy lamented agencies and individuals he opposes that will also receive funding should the bill pass as expected. (The bill did pass.)

“They’re gonna vote to continue to fund the radical progressive policies embedded in it. Continue to fund the bureaucracy that’s at war with the American people. Continue to fund open borders. Continue to fund Alejandro Mayorkas, even as we attempt to impeach him in the Homeland Security Committee. We’re going to fund him. We’re going to fund those open borders. We’re going to fund the United Nations. We’re going to fund the World Health Organization. We’re going to fund UNRWA to give money to the Palestinians that gets to Hamas. And we’re gonna go campaign against those things, but we’re gonna fund them.”

“It is Groundhog Day in the House chamber all the time, every day,” he added.

READ MORE: ‘War on Women’: Trump Defense Is Now to Blame E. Jean Carroll Say Legal Experts

Roy: We’re going to campaign against those things but we’re going to fund them. pic.twitter.com/jwOhejrIHy — Acyn (@Acyn) January 18, 2024

Roy, who was among the first to float the idea of removing Republicans’ latest Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, on Thursday announced, “It does not matter who is sitting in the Speaker’s seat or who has the majority. We keep doing the same stupid stuff.”

Rep. Roy (R-TX): It doesn’t matter who is sitting in the speaker’s seat or who has the majority. We keep doing the same stupid stuff. pic.twitter.com/7VOhkRJeyd — Acyn (@Acyn) January 18, 2024

He was quickly heckled.

Chip Roy now getting heckled pic.twitter.com/YDmi7tRVir — Acyn (@Acyn) January 18, 2024

Congressman Roy, a self-professed chaos supporter and a former chief of staff to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), made national headlines – and some enemies on the right – when he brought his anger to the House floor late last year, berating his colleagues and admitting they had accomplished nothing all year – and had nothing to campaign on.

READ MORE: ‘Jailing and Killing Americans’: Expert Issues Warning on Trump’s Latest Claim

“One thing!” the angry congressman from Texas shouted. “I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing. One. That I can go campaign on and say we did. One! Anybody sitting in the complex, if you want to come down to the floor and come explain to me, one material, meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done besides, ‘Well, I guess it’s not as bad as the Democrats.’”

In 2019, during one of Congressman Roy’s first remarks in a committee, he broke down, almost in tears, furious that Americans were angry that big pharmaceutical companies were making so much money.

Congressman Roy called it “offensive” – not that companies were dramatically raising prices on life-saving drugs they sell in other countries for a fraction of the cost, but over Americans criticizing the drug manufacturers for making exorbitant profits while people are literally dying because they can’t afford the high cost of their prescriptions.

“I hope you make a lot of money!” Roy declared, waving his hand in the air.

Rep. Chip Roy’s meltdown about profit is wild. Just wild. Never seen anything like it. pic.twitter.com/FrSKTzWGE0 — Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) May 16, 2019

That same year he was one of just seven Republicans to vote against naming a U.S. Post Office after Democratic U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter of New York, who served in Congress for 31 years, literally until the day of her death.

Rep. Roy also that year blocked a 5-month overdue disaster aid relief bill, and said it’s “fine” that migrant children are dying at the border.

In 2021 Roy suggested Republicans would declare Civil War if Democrats won the Georgia runoff elections (they did).

In 2022 Roy voted against funding to help ease the baby formula shortage.

Roy tried to derail the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial marriages.

He has voted against legislation to aid victims of child sex abuse.

He has called for defunding the Dept. of Homeland Security.

And Congressman Roy has called to defund the U.S. Armed Forces if the Pentagon allows LGBTQ Pride celebrations.

Watch the videos above or at this link.

RELATED: ‘Close Friends’: Johnson’s Grip Slips as Far Right Feuding Intensifies