Haley’s Latest: America Isn’t Racist But Racism is Just One of ‘Our Little Kinks’
Nikki Haley, tenuously holding on to her hard-fought second place position in the Republican presidential primary, continues to defend her claim that America “has never been a racist country,” which has been her defense after she refused three weeks ago to say “slavery” when asked, “What was the cause of the United States’ Civil War?”
At CNN’s town hall at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire Thursday night, Haley cemented position: America is not and has never been a racist country, it was not founded on racism, nor was the intent of the founders to create a racist nation.
CNN’s Jake Tapper challenged her whitewashing of American history.
“Just to push back because I was a history major. In New Hampshire,” Tapper told the former Trump UN Ambassador and South Carolina Republican governor. “You’re talking about the ideals of America. But America was founded institutionally on many racist precepts, including slavery.”
Haley refused to budge.
“But when you look, it said ‘all men are created equal,'” the ambassador told Tapper, referring to America’s Declaration of Independence.
The Biden re-election campaign was quick to post that short clip online.
Tapper: Just to push back because I was a history major. America was founded institutionally on many racist precepts including slavery
Haley: But when you look, it said all men are created equal pic.twitter.com/BdqFyLJD1X
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 19, 2024
That was just one small part of Haley defending her position.
Reminding Haley that she had said, “America has never been a racist country,” Tapper countered by explaining, as Mediaite reported, “Protections for the institution of slavery were written into the U.S. Constitution. The White House was built with slave labor. Your home state of South Carolina seceded from the Union, fought a war to defend the enslavement of Black people. I understand you don’t think America is racist country now, but we’re here at a college. Do you really think, as a historical matter, America has never been a racist country?”
Attempting to defend her position, Haley replied, “I mean, think about – first of all, I will tell you, when you look at, you know, the Declaration of Independence, it was that, you know, ‘men are created equal,’ with unalienable rights, right?” she said, leaving out the “all.”
“That was what we all knew. But what I look at it as is, I was a brown girl that grew up in a small, rural town. We had plenty of racism that we had to deal with. But my parents never said we lived in a racist country, and I’m so thankful they didn’t. Because for every brown and Black child out there, if you tell them they live or [were] born in a racist country, you’re immediately telling them they don’t have a chance. And my parents would always say, you may have challenges. And yes, there will be people who are racist, but that doesn’t define what you can do in this country.”
“And so I think it’s important that we tell all kids that, look, America is not perfect. We have our stains. We know that. But our goal should always be to make today better than yesterday. It’s hugely important. And that’s the problem I have is, we have too many people with this national self-loathing. It is killing our country. We have got to go back to loving America. We are blessed, because that little brown girl in that small rural town in South Carolina? She grew up to become the first female, minority governor in history. She then went on to be UN Ambassador, and now she’s running for president of the United States.”
She continued, saying, “I want every brown and Black child to see that and say, ‘no, I don’t live in a country that was formed on racism. I live in a country where they wanted all people to be equal and to make sure that they have life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.'”
The town hall audience applauded.
That’s when Tapper again challenged her whitewashing of U.S. history.
Undeterred, Haley stuck to her position.
“But when you look, it said ‘all men are created equal.’ I think the intent, the intent was to do the right thing. Now, did they have to go fix it along the way? Yes. But I don’t think the intent was ever that we were going to be a racist country. The intent was everybody was going to be created equally. And as we went through time, they fixed the things that were not ‘all men are created equal.’ They made sure women became equal too, all of these things happened over time.”
And she continued, referring to racism as just a part of “our little kinks.”
“I refuse to believe that the premise of when they formed our country was based on the fact that it was a racist country to start with,” Haley told Tapper. “I refuse to believe that. I have to know, in my heart and in everybody’s heart that we live in the best country in the world, and we are a work in progress, and we’ve got a long way to go to fix all of our little kinks. But I truly believe our founding fathers had the best of intentions when they started, and we fixed it along the way, and we should always look at it that way.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Chasten Buttigieg Blasts Ultra MAGA GOP Congresswoman’s ‘Homophobia’
Chasten Buttigieg is criticizing a remark made by a far-right member of the House Freedom Caucus, U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), for its “unnecessary homophobia.”
Congresswoman Luna has been endorsed by then-President Donald Trump, U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, and far-right Christian nationalist Charlie Kirk who heads the activist group Turning Point USA, which Luna belonged to.
When Republicans won the House of Representatives, one of the first acts then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy did in 2023 was to remove proxy voting, where members can allow other members to vote on their behalf if they cannot be present. Speaker Nancy Pelosi instituted the policy during the COVID pandemic, and although it was supposed to be used only during times of illness, some Republicans were caught attending fundraisers and conventions instead of being in Washington, D.C. to vote.
“Republicans sued over proxy voting in the pandemic. Now they’re using it to speak at CPAC,” was a USA Today headline in 2021.
Now, Congresswoman Luna wants proxy voting back, but only for new mothers.
“Congress was made for and by old men so it’s no surprise that @RepLuna and I are two of the only women of reproductive age here,” declared California Democratic Congresswoman Sara Jacobs on Thursday, who teamed up with Luna to introduce “a bipartisan resolution to allow Members to proxy vote for 6 weeks after giving birth and make the House more parent-friendly.”
NBC News adds that the “legislation is narrowly written to apply only to a ‘member who has recently given birth,’ intentionally excluding new mothers who have a baby via surrogate or choose to adopt and men who have children while serving in Congress. (That became an issue right at the beginning of this session when McCarthy needed votes to become speaker and Rep. Wesley Hunt, a freshman Republican from Texas, missed two rounds of voting after his son was born prematurely.)”
Despite sponsoring the bipartisan resolution on the nonpartisan issue, Congresswoman Luna immediately turned it into a partisan attack.
“Pete Buttigieg got maternity leave and I didn’t. And he’s a dude. It’s time Congress gets with the times,” she wrote on X.
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, announced they had welcomed newborn twins into their family in August of 2021.
Secretary Buttigieg does not have the ability to cast votes in the House because he is not a U.S. Congressman, so the premise of Luna’s claim is inaccurate. What Luna is attempting to put into law is proxy voting, not parental leave.
Members of Congress can take parental leave, if their Office has a policy that supports it. Each congressional office makes its own policies. As a Member of Congress, Rep. Luna could have instituted parental leave. By law, federal employees, including Cabinet Secretaries and congressional staffers (not members of Congress) are entitled to up to 12 weeks of paid family leave.
Chasten Buttigieg blasted Congresswoman Luna’s social media attack.
“Every parent deserves parental leave,” Buttigieg, a teacher, author, and activist wrote. “Those first weeks are so crucial for parents and newborns. What a shame to see Representative Luna tarnish this bipartisan effort with unnecessary homophobia. ‘Getting with the times’ would serve you well, Congresswoman.”
‘We Keep Doing the Same Stupid Stuff’: Chip Roy Furious Funding Bill Will Keep Government Open
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), one of the de facto leaders of the far-right Freedom Caucus, expressed outrage Thursday afternoon as the House debated a spending bill required to keep the government running and avoid a shutdown Friday at midnight.
Blasting Republicans and Democrats voting for the legislation, Roy lamented agencies and individuals he opposes that will also receive funding should the bill pass as expected. (The bill did pass.)
“They’re gonna vote to continue to fund the radical progressive policies embedded in it. Continue to fund the bureaucracy that’s at war with the American people. Continue to fund open borders. Continue to fund Alejandro Mayorkas, even as we attempt to impeach him in the Homeland Security Committee. We’re going to fund him. We’re going to fund those open borders. We’re going to fund the United Nations. We’re going to fund the World Health Organization. We’re going to fund UNRWA to give money to the Palestinians that gets to Hamas. And we’re gonna go campaign against those things, but we’re gonna fund them.”
“It is Groundhog Day in the House chamber all the time, every day,” he added.
Roy: We’re going to campaign against those things but we’re going to fund them. pic.twitter.com/jwOhejrIHy
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 18, 2024
Roy, who was among the first to float the idea of removing Republicans’ latest Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, on Thursday announced, “It does not matter who is sitting in the Speaker’s seat or who has the majority. We keep doing the same stupid stuff.”
Rep. Roy (R-TX): It doesn’t matter who is sitting in the speaker’s seat or who has the majority. We keep doing the same stupid stuff. pic.twitter.com/7VOhkRJeyd
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 18, 2024
He was quickly heckled.
Chip Roy now getting heckled pic.twitter.com/YDmi7tRVir
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 18, 2024
Congressman Roy, a self-professed chaos supporter and a former chief of staff to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), made national headlines – and some enemies on the right – when he brought his anger to the House floor late last year, berating his colleagues and admitting they had accomplished nothing all year – and had nothing to campaign on.
“One thing!” the angry congressman from Texas shouted. “I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing. One. That I can go campaign on and say we did. One! Anybody sitting in the complex, if you want to come down to the floor and come explain to me, one material, meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done besides, ‘Well, I guess it’s not as bad as the Democrats.’”
In 2019, during one of Congressman Roy’s first remarks in a committee, he broke down, almost in tears, furious that Americans were angry that big pharmaceutical companies were making so much money.
Congressman Roy called it “offensive” – not that companies were dramatically raising prices on life-saving drugs they sell in other countries for a fraction of the cost, but over Americans criticizing the drug manufacturers for making exorbitant profits while people are literally dying because they can’t afford the high cost of their prescriptions.
“I hope you make a lot of money!” Roy declared, waving his hand in the air.
Rep. Chip Roy’s meltdown about profit is wild. Just wild. Never seen anything like it. pic.twitter.com/FrSKTzWGE0
— Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) May 16, 2019
That same year he was one of just seven Republicans to vote against naming a U.S. Post Office after Democratic U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter of New York, who served in Congress for 31 years, literally until the day of her death.
Rep. Roy also that year blocked a 5-month overdue disaster aid relief bill, and said it’s “fine” that migrant children are dying at the border.
In 2021 Roy suggested Republicans would declare Civil War if Democrats won the Georgia runoff elections (they did).
In 2022 Roy voted against funding to help ease the baby formula shortage.
Roy tried to derail the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial marriages.
He has voted against legislation to aid victims of child sex abuse.
He has called for defunding the Dept. of Homeland Security.
And Congressman Roy has called to defund the U.S. Armed Forces if the Pentagon allows LGBTQ Pride celebrations.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘War on Women’: Trump Defense Is Now to Blame E. Jean Carroll Say Legal Experts
Donald Trump’s legal team appears to have cemented defense their strategy and are now blaming the victim, E. Jean Carroll, in the penalty phase of her defamation and sexual abuse civil case against the ex-president, experts are saying. This portion of the trial is to determine how much Trump must pay Carroll, a journalist who this week on the stand detailed how Trump’s attacks cost her her valuable reputation and her income.
“Attended the E Jean Carroll trial today,” writes former FBI General Counsel and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann. He notes that “the Trump defense appears to be Carroll is to blame, since by going public with the sexual assault claim, Trump had to defame her and her reputation suffered only because of her decision to report the assault.”
“Trump defense=war on women,” Weissmann adds.
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin, also at the trial in Manhattan, adds a detailed explanation.
Trump attorney Alina Habba’s “strategy seems to be a variation on a well-known political theme: Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” Rubin reveals.
The answer is a qualified “yes,” but she explains why the question itself is a poor one.
“Carroll earns more money today by posting to her Substack roughly three times a week than she did in 2019, when she wrote her column for Elle once a month for half the salary she had been paid just a couple of years prior,” says Rubin.
“But the attempt to prove the backlash to Carroll’s account predated Trump’s attack fell flat, in large part because the tweets Habba showed were qualitatively different than the violent threats & accusations of paid political work that began with Trump’s 6/21/19 attack,” Rubin writes. “And those threats, as Carroll powerfully testified yesterday and today, have never stopped, ending her world as she knew it. Even beyond the threats, she maintained, more people know her today, but she is also reviled as a liar, a wack job, and a partisan operative.”
Rubin explains that “Habba wanted the jury to doubt Carroll’s credibility because she has (gasp!) written about sex openly and with humor. She’s even written about ‘dominat[ing] men’ and jokingly asked what women should do about the problem of their partner’s penises.”
CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen earlier Thursday surmised damages the jury might require Trump to pay Carroll could be “big.”
“E. Jean Carroll is a powerful witness,” Eisen wrote. “Combine that with Trump’s rude demeanor & asides—big damages award likely coming.”
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Signorelli offered more insight into damages.
“The jury will hear about how ‘wealthy’ Trump says he is. Punitive damages are in part based on the defendant’s wealth [because] they are meant to punish a wrongdoer and only a large award can do so w/ a well to do defendant.”
He says he’s expecting “an extremely large award.”
MSNBC executive producer Kyle Griffin highlights how much Trump’s actions might cost the ex-president who is an adjudicated rapist.
“Northwestern professor Ashlee Humphreys, who was called as a witness by E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers as an expert on damages, testified it could cost up to $12.1 million for Carroll to repair her reputation with those who likely believed Donald Trump.”
