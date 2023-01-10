News
GOP Congressman From Texas Calls for Defunding Homeland Security
During the Trump years some on the left issued calls to “abolish ICE,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, especially over over White House senior advisor Stephen Miller‘s program that separated young migrant children, even infants, from their parents and siblings.
Liberals were not the only ones – groups like the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization, have published papers like “How to talk about defunding ICE and CBP—and investing in communities.”
Republicans took the “abolish ICE” calls and used them to attack Democrats as weak on unlawful immigration, but on Monday one far-right House Republican, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, essentially agreed with those calls – albeit for different reasons.
READ MORE: First Lady Jill Biden Is ‘Compromised’ and ‘Must Be Investigated’ Far Right GOP Congressman Baselessly Claims
After falsely criticizing President Joe Biden’s trip to the Southern Border as a “show trip,” Congressman Roy promised House Republicans will defund the Dept. of Homeland Security.
Roy declared, “it’s time right now for the House majority to do our job and we’re going to have stop funding a Dept. of Homeland Security that refuses to secure the border.”
“We’re gonna do that this year,” Rep. Roy pledged.
The Dept. of Homeland Security, a massive umbrella federal agency, includes about two dozen agencies and offices, including the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP), and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
READ MORE: George Takei Slams ‘Ignorant Inciter’ Chip Roy for Glorifying Lynchings in Hearing on Anti-Asian American Violence
It also includes the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), United States Coast Guard, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the United States Secret Service.
Russell Foster, a Texas 2020 Democratic congressional candidate, blasted Roy over his remarks.
“Texans are struggling because of GOP policies that have turned our state upside down in the last 8 years,” Foster tweeted. “Our healthcare system is close to third-world country status, our education system is shit, & the majority of Texans can’t make ends meet while people like Chip Roy get rich.”
Watch Congressman Roy below or at this link.
Roy: So it’s time right now for the house majority to do our job and we’re going to have stop funding a DHS that refuses to secure the border pic.twitter.com/4mbOWl4F7f
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Watch: Democrats File Ethics Complaint Against George Santos After GOP Leadership Calls It an ‘Internal’ Matter
Two Democratic Members of Congress on Tuesday walked over to the House office of U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to notify their fellow New Yorker they have filed an official complaint against him with the Ethics Committee, alleging violations of the Ethics in Government Act.
U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) in a letter to the bipartisan Ethics Committee say Santos violated federal law “by failing to file timely, accurate, and complete financial disclosure reports as required by law. The Act was designed to ‘preserve and promote the integrity of public officials and institutions.'”
“Over the past several weeks, extensive public reporting – as well as Santos’s own admissions – have shown that Mr. Santos misled voters in his District about his ethnicity, his religion, his education, and his employment and professional history, among other things,” they add.
Alleging Santos’ financial disclosures are “sparse and perplexing,” the two Democrats say, “it is apparent that he did not file timely disclosure reports for his most recent campaign.”
READ MORE: GOP Congressman From Texas Calls for Defunding Homeland Security
“Moreover,” they add, “his own public statements have contradicted some information included in the 2022 financial disclosure and confirmed that the 2022 financial disclosure failed to disclose other required information.”
The ethics complaint comes just hours after House Republican Majority Leaders refused to state if they would take any official action against Santos, who some hoped would not be seated given his massive alleged lies.
Monday night, when asked how he planned to handle the Santos disaster, Speaker McCarthy told CNN’s Manu Raju, “You know how I handle internal stuff I handle it internally. I’m sure, at times, I’ll come tell you.”
CBS News’ Kathryn Watson reports that “Scalise says the Santos matter is being handled ‘internally’ and they’re going to sit down and talk to him.”
“Well you saw him seated last week,” Scalise told Watson, she tweeted. “There were no challenges to that. This is something that’s being handled internally. Obviously there were concerns about what we had heard. & so we’re gonna have to sit down and talk to him about it. & that’s something we’re gonna deal with…”
READ MORE: ‘Bold-Faced Lie’: George Santos Accused of Claiming to Vote for Bill Before Being Sworn in – Which He Also Wrongly Claimed
The allegations against Santos are wide and some may be criminal.
When asked why they were filing the complaint, Congressman Torres replied, “When you violate House Ethics you should be held accountable.”
Congressman Goldman, who before being elected served as lead majority counsel during the first impeachment of then-president Donald Trump, blasted Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise.
They “adopted him as one of their own and in fact, George Santos cast the deciding vote for Kevin McCarthy so that he can become Speaker of the House, so they have wrapped their arms around him,” he said.
“We’ve seen no indication that they have done anything to rebuke Him or handle it internally,” Goldman added, surprised after reports noted leadership had said it was an internal matter. “This is the first time you’ve been hearing that. So we, Congressman Torres and I, feel it’s incredibly important to make sure that the integrity of the House and the integrity of its Members are put front first and foremost.”
Read a portion of the complaint against Santos and videos of Reps. Goldman and Torres delivering the complaint, below or at this link.
BREAKING NEWS:
Dan Goldman and I are filing a formal complaint with the House Ethics Committee against George Santos for violating the Ethics in Government Act.
Santos must be held accountable for defrauding both Congress and the public. pic.twitter.com/4zr195rgjf
— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 10, 2023
ALERT: Rep R Torres (D-NY) and Rep D Goldman (D-NY) deliver ethics complaint to the office of Rep George Santos ===> pic.twitter.com/jxxo7lvq0Z
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 10, 2023
Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman hand deliver a copy of their complaint with the House Ethics Committee to Rep. George Santos who was in his office.
This morning, Santos told reporters, “I have done nothing unethical.” https://t.co/MOEZ8jbXur pic.twitter.com/y98bi7sjqK
— Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) January 10, 2023
News
Trump’s Reported $700 Million Loss Key to Proving Tax Fraud: Tax Expert
In a podcast interview with Mother Jones, tax guru Steven Rosenthal of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center suggested that there is little in the recently released Donald Trump tax returns that he see as fraught with criminality, but that their release is now inviting scrutiny of a $700 million loss the former president reported in 2009.
Speaking with former Department of Justice official Harry Litman, Rosenthal suggested the only reason that the former president has been allowed to get away with sketchy deductions for decades is that he has overwhelmed the IRS which, curiously, has not pursued him vigorously.
On that point, he noted that one agent was tasked with looking into Trump’s taxes while he was in office.
“They only assigned one agent to one of Trump’s presidential returns—his first—in the third year of Trump’s presidency. And they only got to the other presidential returns after Trump left office. That one agent in effect outsourced the audit of a lot of income and deductions to Trump’s tax lawyers and accountants that prepared the return,” he told Litman before later adding, “I think the agent was so overwhelmed, they just said let’s trust Trump’s preparers to get these numbers right.”
After pointing out that Trump’s attorneys were advising him to make sure his taxes were “squeaky-clean” after he was elected, Rosenthal said going back and looking at that 2009 tax return could be where Trump has problems that would lead to fines and having to pay massive back taxes.
“If you go back to those big losses in the 1990s, the statute of limitations ran out. It looks as if the IRS just never adjusted any taxes for the positions Trump took,” he explained. “But the big $700 million loss claimed in 2009—Trump was under audit for that year at the time he entered office in 2017. And that audit remains open. Looking at the presidential years, the agent seemed to be slow in part because they hadn’t resolved the earlier cycle.”
He continued, “I think the peril to Trump is the very concerns that he expressed: Now that everyone knows there’s a $700 million adjustment potential out there and the whole world is looking at it, and people are writing articles, that could inform the audit.”
You can read more here.
News
First Bill Under Speaker McCarthy Will Cost Taxpayers More Than $100 Billion
Kevin McCarthy promised on his first day as Speaker of the House that Members would “read every single word of the Constitution aloud from the floor of the House.” He also promised to “fight for a strong, fiscally responsible, and free America.”
Neither of those have happened yet.
Instead, during his acceptance speech when he was elected Speaker on the fifteenth try, McCarthy promised, “Our very first bill will repeal the funding for 87,000 new IRS agents.”
There is no funding for 87,000 IRS agents, as The New York Times and others have fact-checked. There is funding to replace retiring IRS agents, upgrade the agency’s technology, and cut wait times in half by hiring more agents to answer consumer phone calls.
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Twitter Locked Her Out After Dr. Dre Filed Copyright Violation on Her Video, Calling Her ‘Hateful’
In fact, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last August, in writing, ordered the IRS to not use any of the new funding allocated to the agency to increase investigations of any American making $400,000 or less.
“I direct that any additional resources—including any new personnel or auditors that are hired—shall not be used to increase the share of small business or households below the $400,000 threshold that are audited relative to historical levels,” Yellen wrote, CNN reported. “This means that, contrary to the misinformation from opponents of this legislation, small business or households earning $400,000 per year or less will not see an increase in the chances that they are audited.”
Regardless, Speaker McCarthy on Monday night will preside over legislation that cuts IRS funding back to levels before Democrats increased it last year.
And it will cost Americans billions.
The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin, who covers tax policy, writes that the Congressional Budget Office has scored McCarthy’s bill and says it will increase the deficit by $114 billion.
“Says that the GOP IRS funding bill would reduce spending by $71.5B and reduce revenue by $185.8B,” he tweets, with “B” standing for “billion.”
“Net deficit increase of $114B.”
Others agree.
Marc Goldwein, a senior vice president of the non-partisan non-profit Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) says, “rescinding IRS funding will increase the deficit by well over $100 billion, encourage tax cheating, and cut the tax enforcement budget well below what President Trump wanted.”
Trending
- News2 days ago
Incoming Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan on GOP Battle for Speaker: ‘Founders Intended’ Physical Confrontation
- News1 day ago
‘One Step Closer’: Georgia Special Grand Jury Completes Investigation Into Trump’s Possibly Illegal Election Acts
- News21 hours ago
First Bill Under Speaker McCarthy Will Cost Taxpayers More Than $100 Billion
- 'SHOULD BE MAKING LAWS NOT BREAKING LAWS'22 hours ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Twitter Locked Her Out After Dr. Dre Filed Copyright Violation on Her Video, Calling Her ‘Hateful’
- News1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Access ‘The Most Sensitive Secrets in the Government’ if Republicans Get Their Way
- News1 day ago
McCarthy’s Silence on Brazil Insurrection Deemed ‘Despicable’ as US and International Leaders Condemn Attacks
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM4 hours ago
First Lady Jill Biden Is ‘Compromised’ and ‘Must Be Investigated’ Far Right GOP Congressman Baselessly Claims
- News1 day ago
Will Members of Congress Get to See McCarthy’s Secret 3-Page Addendum of ‘Controversial Concessions’ Before Voting?