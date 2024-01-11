News
‘Close Friends’: Johnson’s Grip Slips as Far Right Feuding Intensifies
Count U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) among the latest to publicly denounce GOP Speaker of the House Mike Johnson – just one day after declaring she was “sick of the chaos” from her fellow far-right Republicans who have been attacking him.
Congresswoman Greene joins the growing group of Republicans who are not only growing tired of their Speaker, but are growing tired of each other. Some members of the far-right Freedom Caucus, like U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), are all but calling for the ouster of Speaker Johnson. Other, less-extreme House Republicans are tired of the dissent from their far-right colleagues.
Congressman Roy on Tuesday told Fox News, “Speaker Johnson is doing all the same stupid crap that we opposed,” referring to the actions of the short-lived Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.
Asked, “at what point would you say, enough is enough?” Roy replied, “Mike’s a friend,” but added he has a lot of friends.
🚨Caught up with CHIP ROY in Iowa on his MOTION TO VACATE comments:
“Speaker Johnson is doing all the same stupid crap that we opposed.” pic.twitter.com/D2I8iXHS1o
— Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) January 9, 2024
On Wednesday, the Speaker was the one to invoke camaraderie.
“Chip Roy’s one of my closest friends,” Johnson told reporters, and added he’s “not concerned” about being ousted the same way McCarthy was, via a motion to vacate, also known as “vacating the chair.”
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) says he’s “not concerned” about some House Republicans, like Rep. Chip Roy (R-CO), not ruling out ousting him over a tentative budget deal.
“We’re going to advance the ball.” pic.twitter.com/3mEYN9sRfg
— The Recount (@therecount) January 10, 2024
On Thursday, the climate appeared to grow more heated.
“If I’m Speaker of the House,” Congresswoman Greene told far-right provocateur Steve Bannon, as Joe.My.God. reported. “I finish the job in the House. I pass the appropriation bills, and then I tell Chuck Schumer in the Senate, it’s your job now, buddy.”
“But right now,” Greene continued, “Mike Johnson is getting rolled in meeting after meeting after meeting. Every day Mike Johnson gets closer and closer to this deal brings me closer and closer to vacating the chair because I have absolutely had it.”
“This deal” is the spending agreement Johnson has with President Joe Biden, which is similar to the one Biden crafted with then-Speaker McCarthy.
Caught speaking on his cell phone while walking though the halls of Congress, Johnson, appearing pressured and flustered, was forced to interrupt his conversation for 20 seconds to tell reporters – and telegraph to House Republicans – he’s “made no commitments” on spending with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Speaker Johnson quells the rumors that he is considering renegotiating the deal reached with Schumer “I’ve made no commitments” pic.twitter.com/vOWWdXWHs4
— Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotcnn) January 11, 2024
CNN’s Manu Raju, also on Thursday reported: “Tension in ranks after hard-right upends agenda and revolts against Speaker Johnson on spending.”
“I want the speaker to start fighting for us,” U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) told Raju. The CNN anchor and chief congressional correspondent adds there are other Republicans who are “frustrated” with the Freedom Caucus.
“I’ve got traumatic brain injury from banging my head against the wall,” U.S. Rep. French Hill (R-AR), complaining about the House Freedom Caucus, told Raju.
Asked if he’s “worried” that a House Republican “is going to make a move on you,” Speaker Johnson replied, “I’m not worried about that at all. I just met with those guys – they’re close friends of mine.”
Tension in ranks after hard-right upends agenda and revolts against Speaker Johnson on spending.
“I want the speaker to start fighting for us,” Ogles says
Others frustrated with Freedom Caucus
French Hill: “I’ve got traumatic brain injury from banging my head against the wall.” pic.twitter.com/77O56kuOkU
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 11, 2024
Abbott: Texas Isn’t Shooting Migrants Because Biden’s DOJ ‘Would Charge Us With Murder’
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who has spent $100 million dollars in taxpayer funds to ship thousands of undocumented immigrants to Democratic-run cities, is admitting they’re not shooting migrants crossing the border out of fear of being charged with murder by President Biden’s Dept. of Justice.
“We are using every tool that can be used, from building a border wall to building these border barriers, to passing this law that I signed that led to another lawsuit by the Biden administration,” Abbott told former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, “where I signed a law, making it illegal for somebody to enter Texas from another country, and they’re subject to arrest and subject to deportation.”
The Texas governor insisted, “we are deploying every tool and strategy that we possibly can,” as the Heartland Signal newsroom reported (video below).
“The only thing that we’re not doing,” Abbott added, “is we’re not shooting people who come across the border, because of course the Biden administration would charge us with murder.”
Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett, a senior advisor to former San Antonio Mayor and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, wrote: “Greg Abbott says the only reason Texas law enforcement isn’t shooting migrants at the border is because the Biden admin would charge them.”
Former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob appeared to agree, writing: “Sounds like Greg Abbott is saying the only thing that stops him from shooting immigrants is that he might get arrested for it.”
MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes also weighed in, saying: “Phrased slightly differently: ‘If we thought we could get away with it, we would murder all the men women and children coming to apply for asylum.'”
Listen to Gov. Abbott’s remarks below or at this link.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tells Dana Loesch the “only thing we’re not doing is shooting people” crossing the border because “the Biden Administration would charge us with murder.” pic.twitter.com/8rDmdW9AUC
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 11, 2024
House GOP Exploded in Outrage Over Trump Trial Delay Denial. Then The Judge Got a Bomb Threat.
House Republicans, especially GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, exploded in outrage Wednesday over New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron’s refusal to delay Thursday’s closing arguments in Letitia James’ civil business fraud case against Donald Trump.
Then a bomb threat against Judge Engoron’s Long Island home was sent to a local newspaper, which called police at 5:30 Thursday morning, CNBC reported.
Citing the death of the ex-president’s mother-in-law, Trump’s attorneys asked Judge Engoron to delay closing arguments by “nearly three weeks,” CNBC has also reported. That death, which Melania Trump announced on Tuesday night, did not appear to affect Trump’s campaign plans. He attended a Fox News town hall Wednesday night, and, according to a Tuesday ABC News report, is slated to hold two campaign events on Saturday, and one on Sunday.
Trump is not required to attend closing arguments, but nevertheless is in the courtroom Thursday.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, House Republicans viciously attacked Judge Engoron via social media.
“President Trump’s attorney asked to postpone closing arguments a couple of days because of the death of First Lady @MELANIATRUMP’s mother so that he can spend time with his wife. Judge Engoron rejected that request,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik wrote at 2:19 PM, incorrectly describing the amount of time Trump had requested.
Stefanik, who recently called the hundreds of people convicted on charges related to the January 6 insurrection “hostages,” concluded by labeling Judge Engoron’s decision, “Despicable.”
That “tweet” went viral, receiving over 750,000 views in well-under 24 hours.
Just three minutes later, another member of House GOP Leadership, Conference Secretary Lisa McClain wrote: “This is unbelievably cruel that the judge refuses to delay closing arguments because of the death of Trump’s mother-in-law. Any other court would allow for a delay.”
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), a far-right Republican, again, just minutes later wrote: “President Trump’s mother-in-law passed away and the radical leftist judge in NYC is refusing to delay closing arguments a couple days to accommodate the Trump family. This is all about HATRED of President Trump and everything he stands for!”
Exactly one hour after Stefanik’s post, yet another far-right Republican, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), erupted in anger, saying, “Can our ‘justice system’ stoop any lower? President Trump’s mother-in-law sadly passed away and leftist Judge Engoron just denied Trump’s request to postpone closing arguments. May First Lady Melania’s mother rest in peace and God, help our country!!”
Wednesday night, Chairman Jordan sent an angry screed that has received well-over a half-million views: “President Trump’s mother-in-law passed away. He asked Judge Engoron to delay closing arguments in his civil case because of it. The judge said no. Disgusting,”
Police have yet to determine who sent the bomb threat or what their motivation or political affiliation is. They reportedly found no bomb after arriving at Judge Engoron’s home.
In his exclusive report on the bomb threat to Judge Engoron’s home, The Daily Beast’s Jose Pagliery noted that the “trial was already marred with the violence that has become synonymous with the MAGA movement, as Trumpists flooded the courthouse with death threats aimed at the judge and his law clerk, Allison Greenfield.”
“According to a person briefed on the matter, more than half a dozen police cars and a bomb squad rushed to his home Thursday morning,” Pagliery also reported. “The move was perceived as a blatant attempt to delay the trial’s closing arguments, which promised to be a dramatic finish to a case that threatens to destroy the former president’s real estate empire on the grounds that he committed bank fraud for more than a decade.”
On social media Pagliery offered additional insight: “The fascist MAGA threat to law and order continues,” he observed.
“It’s easy to lose track of the rising MAGA threat on display at Donald Trump’s bank fraud trial,” Pagliery added. “He has directed the insatiable anger of his cult on this judge & law clerk. Then assassination threats to them both, bomb calls to the court & now this.”
MSNBC anchor and legal analyst Katie Phang, responding to the news of the bomb threat wrote: “On the morning that closing arguments are due to begin in the @NewYorkStateAG’s civil fraud trial against Donald Trump, the presiding judge, Justice Engoron, receives a bomb threat. There are no coincidences.”
Moms for Liberty School Board Member Busted for Shoplifting From Target
A right-wing Tennessee school board member backed by the Moms for Liberty group has been arrested on shoplifting charges.
Keri Blair, who was elected in November 2022 following a campaign against tolerant “social agendas,” is accused of stealing items from Target seven times between Nov. 25 and Dec. 20, reported WATN-TV.
The 43-year-old Blair was booked Jan. 5 and charged with theft of property less than $1,000, and she was released on $7,500 bond.
Police say Blair stole nearly $730 worth of merchandise by “skip-scanning” items at the store’s self checkout.
She resigned Wednesday from the Collierville school board, citing “family reasons.”
Shelby County school board races are nonpartisan, but Blair received contributions to her mostly self-financed campaign from Patricia Woodard, the treasurer of the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, and mirrored that far-right group’s complaints about educational materials that did not reflect a conservative social agenda.
