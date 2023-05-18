RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘What’s Next, Rainbow Uniforms?’: Republican Calls to Defund US Armed Forces if Pentagon Allows LGBTQ Pride Celebrations
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is demanding the Dept. of Defense rescind a memo authorizing LGBTQ Pride celebrations on military installations, and says Congress should defund America’s Armed Forces if it refuses.
“What’s next, rainbow uniforms during pride month?” Roy asked on social media and in a statement to Fox News. “The Air Force and Defense Department sanctions this ridiculous use of taxpayer dollars and then expects members of Congress who represent Americans who are livid about this stuff to green light an $800 billion plus DOD budget. If DOD doesn’t put a stop to these kinds of divisive – and frankly embarrassing – DOD events, Republicans should pull support for this year’s [National Defense Authorization Act].”
The National Defense Authorization Act is an annual “must-pass” bill that funds the U.S. military. The 2023 NDAA increased the military’s budget to $858 billion.
“Our nation’s freedom hinges upon American servicemembers having the resources and weapons they need to keep our nation safe,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) when the 2023 NDAA passed. Rogers is now the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. “Providing for our national defense is the most consequential responsibility that the U.S. Constitution granted Congress – the National Defense Authorization Act remains a vital part of fulfilling that commitment to our servicemembers and our nation.”
Congressman Roy, however, appears to disagree with the importance of protecting America.
As Fox News reported, Rep. Roy “called for Republicans to drop support for a must-pass military funding bill after his office obtained an Air Force memo declaring June to be LGBTQ+ Pride Month.”
“The May 3 memo, shared with Fox News, approves observance of Pride Month in June and empowers installation commanders to ‘plan and conduct appropriate activities in honor of Pride Month.’ Roy’s office also shared a flyer advertising Pride Month events at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, including a ‘Pride Game Night’ on June 10, a Unity in Diversity Color Run on June 16, and a panel discussion titled ‘Our History, Our time!’ on June 28th. The advertisement states ‘ALL ARE WELCOME!!'”
Also on Thursday Congressman Roy stood on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and mocked and attacked champion swimmer Lia Thomas because she is transgender. (He also spelled her name wrong.)
“If you have eyes, Leah Thomas is in fact a dude.” pic.twitter.com/fv4Nq3HMCT
— Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 18, 2023
Calling to defund the U.S. Armed Forces is in keeping with Congressman Roy’s previous acts. Earlier this year he called to defund the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security.
In 2021 Rep. Roy became the lone Congressman to block a 5-month overdue disaster aid relief bill, saying it was “fine” that migrant children are dying at the border.
Earlier that year, just two days before Donald Trump’s insurrection, Roy threatened civil war if Democrats won the Georgia runoffs. Democrats indeed won, and there was no civil war.
Just weeks later Roy was accused of threatening Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY). Later that year he voted against the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.
In July of 2021, during the height of the pandemic, Rep. Roy cried, “We gotta wear masks? In the peoples’ house? This institution is a sham! And we should adjourn and shut this place down!”
In December Congressman Roy voted against a bill to protect child sex abuse victims.
Watch video of Congressman Roy above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
US Congressman Accused of Assaulting Activist Previously Has Threatened Demonstrators With Violence
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, a far-right wing Republican from Louisiana, is being highly-criticized after viral video appeared to show him physically pushing and removing a young man from a Washington, D.C, press conference hosted by far-right GOP members of Congress Loren Boebert and Paul Gosar. Higgins, who previously has threatened protestors, is now being accused of assault by the man, who could be heard in the clip saying, “you’re hurting me.”
The man Rep. Higgins removed, 25-year old Jake Burdett, posted video of himself asking pointed questions to both Boebert and Gosar, interrupting the small gathering.
“I figured I’d ask them some tough questions,” Burdett told The Daily Beast. “Bird-dog them, whatever you want to call it.”
“Rep. Gosar, can you talk about when you did that rally with the neo-Nazi, Nick Fuentes? Can you talk about when your family did a ad all endorsing your opponent?” Burdett says in the video. “Representative Boebert, can you talk about your divorce? Did it have anything to do with giving food poisoning to Shooter’s Bar and Grill?”
Seconds later, Congressman Higgins apparently grabs Burdett, and tells him, “No. You’re out. You’re out.”
As he grabs him, Burdett says, “Aren’t you a congressperson, touching me?” and then, “Get off me! You’re hurting me!”
The Daily Beast reports, “Burdett wasn’t injured in the incident, he told The Daily Beast. But he felt ‘scared, intimidated, powerless, defenseless.’ He couldn’t exactly push back, he added later in an interview. ‘Like, who do I think the cops are going to crack down on: me, or the congressperson?'”
Video taken by Kristy Fogle, which offers a clear view of Higgins grabbing and pushing Burdett has gone viral with over 9 million views.
@RepClayHiggins pushing an activist for asking tough questions is supposed to be normal? pic.twitter.com/CQx6s3PCQ3
— Kristy Fogle PA-C (@kristyfoglePAC) May 17, 2023
In the background someone can be heard saying, “Get this on video, this is assault.”
Burdett seems to think so too. On social media he asked if any attorneys thought it was, and one called it, “assault, battery, and a potential civil rights violation.”
Burdett also posted videos he apparently recorded. On Twitter he says, “Rep Clay Higgins proceeded to assault/physically remove me from the press conference.”
I am currently being detained by DC Police for asking tough questions to far right extremist Congressmen @RepGosar and @laurenboebert at a press conference. Rep Clay Higgins proceeded to assault/physically remove me from the press conference.For this, the cops detained me,not him pic.twitter.com/iX4yjCGKsZ
— Jake Burdett (@jake_burdett) May 17, 2023
So who is U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins?
Before he was a member of Congress, Higgins was a law enforcement officer, which might explain why he is defending his actions by accusing Burdett of appearing threatening and mentally unstable.
In a statement to KATC, Higgins said, “Activist was a 103M. Threatening. He was escorted out and turned over to Capitol Police. Textbook.”
One website defines 103M as “Disturbance by mental person.”
But Higgins is a U.S. Congressman, not a physician, not a mental health professional, not a law enforcement officer in Washington D.C., and it’s unclear why he would be authorized to diagnose or physically remove someone exercising their First Amendment rights.
A damning September 2020 Buzzfeed News article reveals Congressman Higgins had ties to the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group that just months later would go on to play a role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection. Oath Keepers founder and leader, Stewart Rhodes, in November of 2022 was convicted of seditious conspiracy, along with eight other members of that group.
“Facebook removed two posts from a Republican member of Congress representing Louisiana,” Buzzfeed News reported in 2020, referring to Higgins, “in which he threatened demonstrators against police violence, suggesting he would shoot and ‘drop any 10 of you where you stand’ if they took to the street armed.”
“If this shows up, we’ll consider the armed presence a real threat,” Higgins wrote on his personal, verified “Captain Clay Higgins” Facebook page, Buzzfeed reported, noting his post included “a picture of an armed Black militia group that has protested the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.”
“We don’t care what color you are. We don’t care if you’re left or right. If you show up like this, if We recognize threat… you won’t walk away.”
In that Facebook post Higgins also wrote, “I wouldn’t even spill my beer. … We are SWAT. Nothing personal. We just eliminate the threat. … That’s not a challenge, fellas. It’s a promise.”
“You’re the ones threatening, if you show yourselves, aggressively natured and armed in my presence,” he also wrote. “We don’t want to see your worthless ass nor do we want to make your Mothers cry.”
Buzzfeed states that “Higgins did not explicitly threaten to shoot protesters, but seemed to make reference to it in his post by writing ‘1,450 fps’ – a reference to the speed of some ammo measured by feet per second.”
This screenshot appears to be the post Facebook deleted.
Clay Higgins, Republican member Of Congress threatened to Kill Armed Demonstrators In A Facebook Post… pic.twitter.com/GWiALI8bAc
— Truth will set you free 🏴☠️ (@juntawflo) September 2, 2020
It was curious for Higgins to threaten violence against the protesters, essentially for being armed, because Louisiana is an open-carry state. In fact, Higgins is so devoted to the Second Amendment, in 2021 he declared his opposition to all gun control laws because murder is in the Bible, while appearing to suggest it is in man’s nature to kill, and that America is a Christian nation.
Meanwhile, Buzzfeed also reported, “On July 29, 2017, Higgins appeared at a DC event organized by Oath Keepers, a group that claims to have tens of thousands of members and has been described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a radical anti-government group.”
“Higgins is a former law enforcement officer and was a member of a SWAT team. He resigned from the Opelousas Police Department in 2007 after an internal investigation accused him of using unnecessary force on a suspect (he has since denied that was the reason for his resignation),” Buzzfeed adds.
Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director of the Bureau’s Counterintelligence Division, Pete Strzok, on Wednesday responded to video of Higgins by saying, “Same guy who quit being a patrol officer before he could be disciplined for using unnecessary force on a subject (‘striking a subject in handcuffs’) and then lying about it.”
Up until recently, Higgins was possibly best known, while in Congress, for shooting a selfie political video inside the Auschwitz gas chamber.
As NCRM previously reported, Higgins last year was one of 33 Republicans sponsoring a federal, vigilante “Don’t Say Gay” bill. He was one of 28 House Republicans who refused to vote for the bipartisan Respect for Child Survivors Act, which would aid victims of child sex abuse and their families.
This year he became one of 26 Republicans on the House Oversight Committee who refused to sign a simple, two-sentence statement denouncing white supremacy.
Just last month Congressman Higgins voiced opposition to the separation of church and state, while attacking liberal Americans and, seemingly the LGBTQ community along with one of the cornerstones of American democracy.
“Over time,” Higgins tweeted, “American communities will build beautiful, church owned public-access libraries. I’m going to help these churches get funding. We will change the whole public library paradigm. The libraries regular Americans recall are gone. They’ve become liberal grooming centers.”
And one month before that, in March, Congressman Higgins promoted the idea of using the power of the federal government to assist and support someone who was under investigation and later charged with 34 felonies.
“It is pretty clearly a wrongful persecution of a free American citizen who happens to be the former president of the United States,” Rep. Higgins told The Daily Beast, referring to Donald Trump. “Because of those circumstances, I think it’s appropriate for Congress to inquire into what drove that decision making process for [Manhattan DA Alvin] Bragg.”
A Change.org petition with over 1000 signatures is asking for Congressman Higgins to be charged with assault.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Feels ‘Threatened’ by Black Democratic Congressman – Wants People to ‘Watch’ Him (Video)
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced Thursday she feels “threatened” by U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), claiming his “physical mannerisms are aggressive,” “there’s a lot of concern” about him, and “he’s someone that people should watch,” after video of the two outside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday shows both having a surprisingly lively, collegial debate, and laughing and joking.
CNN aired video of the two lawmakers:
GOP Rep. George Santos addressed reporters in a hastily arranged and chaotic gathering on the Capitol steps after the House voted to refer a resolution to expel him to the Ethics Committee. https://t.co/Xvde6qNe68 pic.twitter.com/1CFH6sFMAH
— CNN (@CNN) May 18, 2023
But Thursday, Greene tried to build a case against Bowman, claiming that at a recent New York City protest rally against Donald Trump, Rep. Bowman was “shouting at the top of his lungs, cursing, calling me a horrible – calling me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to. That is like calling a person of color the N word which should never happen. Calling me a white supremacist is equal to that and that is wrong. Jamaal Bowman was down there cursing at me telling me to get the eff out of there. And he was leading the mob.”
After having attempted to paint the New York Democratic Congressman as dangerous, Greene declared, “I think there’s a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman, so and I am concerned about, I feel threatened by him. He not only let a mob there, but his boisterous lies.”
Greene apparently also took offense that Congressman Bowman urged her and the entire House Republican caucus to save their party after unanimously blocking a Democratic resolution on Wednesday to expel Congressman George Santos (R-NY), after he was indicted on 13 federal criminal felony charges last week. Bowman’s suggestion was in earlier times, political parties were expected to take responsibility for their corrupt members.
“And I’ll tell you another thing he said outside there, he was saying save your party.’ I kept telling him no, ‘save the country.’ It’s not about political parties. We shouldn’t care about political parties. We should care about the country, because no matter what our political beliefs are Jamaal Bowman I don’t know what his political beliefs are. I know what mine are. But we both we both swore an oath to serve the country here in Congress’s representatives.”
She then issued a warning against the New York Democratic lawmaker, declaring, “I am very concerned about Jamaal Bowman, and he’s someone that people should watch.”
But Greene has a documented history of racist remarks. Three years ago, as a candidate, Republicans distanced themselves from her, “after POLITICO uncovered hours of Facebook videos in which she expresses racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic views,” the news outlet reported in June of 2020.
Greene “suggested that Muslims do not belong in government; thinks black people ‘are held slaves to the Democratic Party’; called George Soros, a Jewish Democratic megadonor, a Nazi; and said she would feel ‘proud’ to see a Confederate monument if she were black because it symbolizes progress made since the Civil War.”
“Now,” Politico reported at the time, “GOP lawmakers, aides and operatives fear Greene — a wealthy businesswoman who has already drawn national attention because of her belief in a trove of QAnon ” conspiracy theories — could create an even bigger black eye for the party if she wins the nomination.”
In December of 2021 Greene was accused of using a “racial slur,” according to The Independent, which also reported she “has a history of remarks that have drawn accusations of racism. In the past few weeks, she has accused her Muslim-American colleagues in the US House of Representatives of being ‘Islamic terrorist sympathisers’ and called one member in particular, Rep Ilhan Omar, ‘pro-Al Qaeda.'”
In February of 2022 Greene was highly criticized for speaking “at a white nationalist conference in Orlando,” and then mocked after claiming she was unaware of what it was.
Last fall Greene came under criticism for making remarks that “echoed the ‘Great Replacement’ conspiracy theory long promoted by white nationalists that nonwhite immigrants could eventually displace native-born white Americans,” Spectrum News reported.
In a December, 2021 opinion piece at The Daily Beast, Kali Holloway wrote about Greene and her Republican colleague from Colorado, Rep. Lauren Boebert.
“She and Boebert spew racist talking points and stoke white terror like it’s their jobs, mostly because it is. The GOP ‘big tent’ has a come-one-come-all policy for white racists, white supremacists, and white nationalists from every walk of life. Boebert and Greene are just faithfully representing a voting base that overwhelmingly thinks America’s most pressing problem is that white status-loss leaves white people vulnerable to being treated like Black people.”
Watch a clip of Congresswoman Greene below, and video of her and Congressman Bowman above, or both at this link.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says that when people like Jamaal Bowman call her a white supremacist it’s “like calling a person a color the n-word”
“His physical mannerisms are aggressive … I feel threatened by him,” Greene adds of Bowman pic.twitter.com/c0JtNN0Z5R
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
CNN and Fox News Reportedly Shuffling Primetime Lineups Ahead of 2024 Race by Promoting Trump-Favored Hosts
At a major meeting with advertisers Wednesday executives from CNN unveiled their primetime lineup plans ahead of the 2024 presidential race, revealing a promotion for a Trump-favored host, Kaitlan Collins. And Fox News reportedly is moving Sean Hannity to what was Tucker Carlson’s slot, while loading its primetime lineup with even more extreme hosts, according to one news outlet.
Over at CNN, where the decision to hold a Trump town hall last week, one day after the ex-president was held liable by a jury of sexual assault and defamation exploded in CEO Chris Licht’s face, the now right-leaning network promoted that disastrous event’s host to its 9 PM primetime slot.
“CNN has selected Kaitlan Collins to host a new weeknight show at 9 p.m., elevating her to one of the most coveted time slots in cable news a week after she moderated a contentious town hall with former President Donald J. Trump,” The New York Times reported late Wednesday morning. “The new role for Ms. Collins was announced by CNN’s chairman, Chris Licht, on Wednesday, just ahead of a presentation to advertisers in Midtown Manhattan hosted by Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company.”
Calling it “Mr. Licht’s latest attempt to revive his network’s sagging ratings,” The Times notes, “On weeknights, CNN lags behind Fox News and MSNBC, and on Friday, two days after the Trump town hall, it even lost to Newsmax, a fledgling conservative network that is available in fewer homes.”
Collins’ CNN Trump town hall was blasted by professional and armchair critics, with many pointing to her refusal to fact-check the ex-president’s blatant lies about Democrats and abortion.
Kaitlan Collins lets Trump slide when he lies about Democrats supporting the murder of born babies. Trump then refuses to answer a question about if he would sign a federal abortion ban, but indicates he’s open to it. pic.twitter.com/0e8B6VR4Z8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2023
Since Warner Bros. Discovery became CNN’s parent, numerous media critics, observers, and political activists have denounced the once-lauded news network’s apparent decision to move to the right with some, like The Lincoln Project, claiming CNN is now fully supportive of Trump. As recently as Tuesday, right-wing media was “praising CNN’s misleading coverage of the Durham report,” according to a media watchdog.
Many on social media have been pointing to Collins’ résumé, which begins with her working for Tucker Carlson’s far-right wing website The Daily Caller. Some posted old video of Collins, working at The Daily Caller in a Fox News segment, and, as one “political junkie” put it, “spreading George Soros conspiracy theories.”
America, where open bigotry leads to a promotion. #FailingUpwards
From @CNNPR “@KaitlanCollins is the new anchor of CNN’s 9pm hour. In her new program… Kaitlan will bring fresh reporting that adds new perspective to the biggest stories of the day.” pic.twitter.com/IFR0WXjTyE
— Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) May 17, 2023
Meanwhile, The Drudge Report‘s top headline says over at Fox News, Sean Hannity – once dubbed Trump’s Shadow Chief of Staff by his own White House insiders – will take over the 8 PM slot until recently held by Tucker Carlson, although Fox News has denied this claim.
In typical Drudge style, it reads: “FOXNEWS preparing to announce ambitious new schedule, the DRUDGE REPORT has learned, a schedule where every hour of primetime will change!” and, “TOP SOURCE: ‘IT’S OUR BOLDEST AND MOST FEARLESS LINE-UP EVER’… DEVELOPING…”
Drudge adds that Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld, two of the network’s more extreme hosts, will also get primetime slots.
Mediate reports: “Watters currently hosts one of Fox’s top-rated shows at 7 p.m. while Gutfeld hosts a highly-rated late-night show at 11 p.m. — both co-host Fox’s top-rated program The Five at 5 p.m. Hannity, meanwhile, broke the record for longest-running cable news prime time host in April of 2022, eclipsing Larry King at 25 years, six months, and 15 days.”
But Mediate also reports Fox News is denying any plans have been set: “No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up and there are multiple scenarios under consideration,” a Fox New spokesperson told the news outlet.
Variety observes, “There would also be a question about Laura Ingraham, who has led Fox’s 10 p.m. hour since launching her program, ‘The Ingraham Angle,’ in the fall of 2017.”
Watch video above or at this link.
