Watch: Texas GOP Congressman Threatens Civil War if Democrats Win Georgia Runoff Elections

On Fox News Monday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) appeared to suggest that Republicans would declare outright civil war against the United States if Democrats win the Georgia runoffs on Tuesday.

“Here’s the thing,” said Roy. “What happens tomorrow in Georgia — if we have a Democratically controlled Senate, I mean, we’re now basically at full-scale hot conflict in this country, whereas right now we’re in a cold civil war. We’ve got a major problem in this country where the American people, the regular people out there that are working every day, hardworking Americans, they are getting trampled by a system that is rigged against them.”

“That is what is at stake, and if the American people in Georgia don’t show up, if Georgians don’t show up and ensure that we hold the Senate in Republican hands, then that’s what’s happening,” said Roy. “Two additional votes coming out of the Senate in Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, they lock it down for good.”

Watch below:

i uh…..i think a republican member of congress just threatened civil war if the dems win in georgia tomorrow pic.twitter.com/yZhwB75Up1 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 5, 2021

