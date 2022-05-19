COMMENTARY
‘Y’all Don’t Give a Damn’: 192 ‘Heartless’ Republicans Just Voted Against a Bill to Help Ease the Baby Formula Shortage
Republicans just voted against two bills to ease the baby formula shortage they have spent weeks falsely trying to pin on President Joe Biden.
In tweets and in floor speeches, Republicans have been attacking President Biden for the nationwide baby formula shortage caused by one manufacturer’s recall and closure of its plant for bacterial infection after two infants died. The shortage has been exacerbated by a trade agreement signed by then-President Donald Trump that makes it extremely difficult and expensive to import formula from other countries, and the fact that 90 percent of baby formula in the U.S. is manufactured by just four companies. Also, hoarding, and price-gouging.
Last week President Biden sat down with manufacturers and retailers to map out a plan to get more formula onto store shelves immediately and directed the Food and Drug Administration to help get the plant reopened. This week he went two steps further: he invoked the Defense Production Act to force manufacturers to produce more formula and produce it ahead of other products and created a program to use federal planes to import baby formula from other countries.
House Democrats last week also opened an investigation into the baby formula shortage.
On Wednesday the House voted on two emergency bills to further ease the shortage.
One example of Republicans falsely attacking President Biden and the left is House GOP Caucus chair Elise Stefanik‘s now-infamous tweet accusing Democrats of having “no plan” as she labeled them “pedo grifters.”
The White House, House Dems, & usual pedo grifters are so out of touch with the American people that rather than present ANY PLAN or urgency to address the nationwide baby formula crisis, they double down on sending pallets of formula to the southern border. Joe Biden has NO PLAN
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 13, 2022
One bill would give FDA $28 million to add staff, work to help get more formula to consumers, and create a long-term strategy, including increased safety inspections so this cannot happen again. The second would dramatically increase supply from foreign sources to consumers using the federal Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program.
192 House Republicans voted against giving FDA $28 million to help fix the crisis and ensure it does not happen again.
Nine House Republicans voted against making it easier for WIC customers to get access to baby formula.
Many Americans are becoming outraged as the news from last night’s votes is spreading online.
How heartless do you have to be to vote against this pic.twitter.com/uf8kk3vp5S
— Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) May 19, 2022
Today’s GOP are Monsters! GOP wants to FORCE women to have children but 192 Republicans voted against federal funding for baby formula. They literally don’t care if babies die after birth from starvation as long as they control women by imposing their “religious beliefs” as law.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 19, 2022
Thomas Massie just voted against funding baby formula. https://t.co/8wQ1w7wYR1
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 19, 2022
Imagine being so “pro-life” that you are willing to vote against baby formula …
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 19, 2022
Why would anyone vote against a bill to ensure families can buy Baby formula?
Here’s the list of 9 members of Congress (all Republicans)who voted NO:
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Matt Gaetz
Louie Gohmert
Lauren Boebert
Paul Gosar
Thomas Massie
Andy Biggs
Clay Higgins
Chip Roy.
— Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 19, 2022
TODAY 192 House Republicans voted AGAINST funding to address the manufacturing shortage of baby formula.
Y’all don’t give a damn about actually HELPING people if they don’t come with a campaign donation! #FraudFearFascism pic.twitter.com/hAQgX2wtbm
— Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) May 19, 2022
There were two seperate bills voted on in the House today to help ease the baby formula shortage.
Thomas Massie voted against both of them. https://t.co/YsU4eBZIhe
— What Biden Has Done 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@What46HasDone) May 19, 2022
When 192 Republicans vote against funding to fix the baby formula shortage, they are telling you they don’t care about the health of babies or actual governance. But you already knew that if you’ve been paying attention.
— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) May 19, 2022
Thomas Massie is the guy whose Christmas card was him with his wife and kids posing with guns in front of their Christmas tree. A week after posting this angry tweet, Massie voted against funding to address the baby formula shortage. Stop calling these folks pro-life. https://t.co/IWQ4qr73WO
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 19, 2022
192 Republicans voted against $28 million for baby formula. Their faux outrage was always just opportunistic performance to stir up the base ! pic.twitter.com/Y9qq6ME8bH
— Truth Seeker 🕵️♂️ (@WSSMomma) May 19, 2022
Wow. After Republicans spent every waking hour over the last week blaming Biden for no baby formula, only 12 Republicans voted YES on $28M for baby formula.
192 Republicans voted NO.😳
Making babies starve is apparently “pro life” now. Horrific. pic.twitter.com/atR6kX1g8U
— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 19, 2022
COMMENTARY
‘Straight-Up Contradicting Plain Reality’: Chris Wallace, Mocked for Election Night Claim, Gets New Sunday Show on CNN
The former top Fox News anchor who headed to CNN’s short-lived streaming service will get his own show on the third-rated cable news network. Chris Wallace, the subject of some mockery during Tuesday night’s primary election coverage, will host a CNN show Sunday nights, Axios reports.
“At a time where most news networks are advocacy networks, we at CNN intend to advocate for journalism first,” announced Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Warner Bros. Discovery is the newly-merged media conglomerate that is now CNN’s parent company.
“Warner Bros. Discovery executives haven’t been shy about their intentions for CNN,” Axios adds, “saying repeatedly that they want to focus the network’s future on nonpartisan reporting instead of personality programming at primetime.”
Wallace was considered one of the best journalists Fox News had. But regardless of which network he works for, many still consider Wallace a right-wing journalist, as he proved Tuesday night.
Wallace was mocked as “out of touch” after declaring that Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic primary for a U.S. Senate seat, would face difficulty in November’s general election.
“While his authenticity and ‘down-to-earthness,’ if there’s such a phrase, played very well in the Democratic primary, you get to a general election, particularly if you end up with a moderate like [Republican] Dave McCormick, there are a lot of things that the Republicans are going to have, to work with, in going after John Fetterman,” Wallace said.
“This is a guy who’s against limits on abortion, he’s for universal background checks, he wants to end the filibuster, he wants to legalize pot,” Wallace warned.
“CNN’s Chris Wallace says John Fetterman is vulnerable to Republican attacks in the general election because he’s ‘for universal background checks’ and ‘wants to legalize pot,'” tweeted The Recount’s Steve Morris. Polls show 60% of Pennsylvanians support legal pot and 90% support background checks.”
CNN’s Chris Wallace says John Fetterman is vulnerable to Republican attacks in the general election because he’s “for universal background checks” and “wants to legalize pot.”
Polls show 60% of Pennsylvanians support legal pot and 90% support background checks pic.twitter.com/qUqddpAIxh
— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) May 18, 2022
He’s being mocked for being out of touch with voters.
Regardless of what you personally feel on those issues, we have data on this! Wallace is just straight-up contradicting plain reality. CNN gets what it paid for with a Fox alum https://t.co/z1rMIrHLr3https://t.co/ajWjc6S5lp
— Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) May 18, 2022
More responses:
Also, Toomey, the Republican they’re running to replace, was one of the lead sponsors of background check legislation, so it’s not even that Fetterman’s position on that issue would be a shift.
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 18, 2022
Chris Wallace is way out of touch with the American people
— Tara O’Grady (@TaraLOGrady) May 18, 2022
I think the outgoing GOP incumbent supports background checks, right? He’s the Toomey in Manchin-Toomey
— John Gunnison (@johnwgunnison) May 18, 2022
You can take the journalist out of Fox, but you can’t take Fox out of the journalist.
— Fran Adkins ???? Vote for a Blue Senate ?? (@MarVistaWriter) May 18, 2022
You can take the person out of FoxNews but you can’t take the FoxNews out of the person
They were at FoxNews for a reason…https://t.co/a0ocDX1XYc
— XLProfessor (@XLProfessor) May 18, 2022
Chris Wallace on CNN saying Fetterman is too radical and left to win a general lmao these dudes do not get it
— brent loves Amtrak ? (@brent858) May 18, 2022
COMMENTARY
‘Zero Credibility’: Top Attorney Blasts Tom Cotton for Attacking Biden and Peaceful Protestors Outside Justices’ Homes
Peaceful protests have repeatedly – by Democrats and Republicans alike – been called the “cornerstone” of American democracy, even by legal experts. But Harvard Law educated attorney and U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), who one year ago proudly issued a statement declaring “COTTON TAKES ON CANCEL CULTURE,” is denouncing peaceful pro-choice Americans who have been protesting outside two U.S. Supreme Court justices’ homes to defend the constitutional right to abortion.
Responding to an unusually strong statement from the White House, Senator Cotton specifically attacked protestors “showing up at private homes,” calling it “intimidation,” and even “unlawful and unamerican.”
The White House is playing word games.
Biden needs to clearly condemn the mob for *showing up at private homes* at night (with kids present) to intimidate the Justices.
This intimidation is unlawful and unamerican. https://t.co/LDrX3Zq7CR
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 9, 2022
While the protests may or may not be legal (I’m no legal expert so I’m deferring to someone who is, here,) they are the iconic representation of actions that are exquisitely American, fueled by actions – the threat of taking away constitutional rights – that are not.
In fact, American history is filled with proud examples of peaceful protests – and no-so peaceful protests taught to our children in history books nationwide.
The Boston Tea Party is an iconic celebration of American protest – and while not not violent, not exactly “peaceful.”
Top national security lawyer Bradley Moss blasted Cotton, asking why he was silent when armed protestors descended on Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s home to protest Trump’s election loss. And when Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his family for months received death threats because he refused to illegally hand the election over the Trump. And a few other times:
Where were you for Jocelyn Benson? Where were you for Brad Raffensperger? Where were you for the IC whistleblower? Where were you when Trump called for my boss to be tried for treason?
You have zero credibility on this. None. https://t.co/byqCODLpsz
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 9, 2022
Sen. Cotton, by the way, began his attack at 9:30 AM, with this, 30 minutes after the White House had indeed condemned the protests:
The White House has tacitly blessed the unlawful and unamerican intimidation of Supreme Court Justices at their homes.
Joe Biden has shown he has none of the decency he promised to restore.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 9, 2022
COMMENTARY
Watch: McConnell Repeatedly Refuses to Comment on SCOTUS Abortion Opinion – ‘The Story Today’ Is the Leak
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was given the opportunity to take full credit for “singlehandedly” reshaping the Supreme Court to enable it to, as is expected after a leaked draft opinion – strike down Roe v. Wade.
He refused. Repeatedly.
In fact, not only did he refuse to take credit when CNN’s Manu Raju handed it to him, he refused to even comment on the leaked opinion, a 90-page document that harshly overturns the nearly 50-year-old decision from 1973 that acknowledged abortion is a constitutional right.
Instead, McConnell lectured reporters that “the story today” is the leak, not what the opinion says, which is pure political propaganda and gaslighting.
“You spent decades trying to remake the court, overturn Roe, you’re singlehandedly responsible for the 6-3 majority, so do you take personal credit for abortion rights likely to go away for millions of people in this country?” Raju asked.
“I think the story today,” McConnell replied, “is an effort by someone on the inside to discredit the institution of the Senate,” he added. (It’s unclear why he said the Senate and not the Supreme Court.)
“You spent decades trying to remake the court, overturn Roe … Do you take personal credit for abortion rights likely to go away for millions of people in this country?”
— CNN’s @mkraju to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell pic.twitter.com/fME9bTqNMh
— The Recount (@therecount) May 3, 2022
That was not the only time McConnell told reporters what the story is.
“You need – it seems to me, excuse the lecture – to concentrate on what the news is today,” McConnell declared. “Not a leaked draft, but the fact that the draft was leaked.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tells the press not to concentrate on the contents of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion, but on “the fact that the draft was leaked.” pic.twitter.com/FEuFu4fNKh
— The Recount (@therecount) May 3, 2022
McConnell’s admonitions are pure propaganda. The news that affects millions of Americans is that abortion is about to become illegal for them, and soon after, contraception, and LGBTQ rights including sex and marriage. A leaked draft won’t even make the history books.
