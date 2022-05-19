‘Y’all Don’t Give a Damn’: 192 ‘Heartless’ Republicans Just Voted Against a Bill to Help Ease the Baby Formula Shortage

Republicans just voted against two bills to ease the baby formula shortage they have spent weeks falsely trying to pin on President Joe Biden.

In tweets and in floor speeches, Republicans have been attacking President Biden for the nationwide baby formula shortage caused by one manufacturer’s recall and closure of its plant for bacterial infection after two infants died. The shortage has been exacerbated by a trade agreement signed by then-President Donald Trump that makes it extremely difficult and expensive to import formula from other countries, and the fact that 90 percent of baby formula in the U.S. is manufactured by just four companies. Also, hoarding, and price-gouging.

Last week President Biden sat down with manufacturers and retailers to map out a plan to get more formula onto store shelves immediately and directed the Food and Drug Administration to help get the plant reopened. This week he went two steps further: he invoked the Defense Production Act to force manufacturers to produce more formula and produce it ahead of other products and created a program to use federal planes to import baby formula from other countries.

House Democrats last week also opened an investigation into the baby formula shortage.

On Wednesday the House voted on two emergency bills to further ease the shortage.

One example of Republicans falsely attacking President Biden and the left is House GOP Caucus chair Elise Stefanik‘s now-infamous tweet accusing Democrats of having “no plan” as she labeled them “pedo grifters.”

The White House, House Dems, & usual pedo grifters are so out of touch with the American people that rather than present ANY PLAN or urgency to address the nationwide baby formula crisis, they double down on sending pallets of formula to the southern border. Joe Biden has NO PLAN — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 13, 2022

One bill would give FDA $28 million to add staff, work to help get more formula to consumers, and create a long-term strategy, including increased safety inspections so this cannot happen again. The second would dramatically increase supply from foreign sources to consumers using the federal Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program.

192 House Republicans voted against giving FDA $28 million to help fix the crisis and ensure it does not happen again.

Nine House Republicans voted against making it easier for WIC customers to get access to baby formula.

Many Americans are becoming outraged as the news from last night’s votes is spreading online.

How heartless do you have to be to vote against this pic.twitter.com/uf8kk3vp5S — Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) May 19, 2022

Today’s GOP are Monsters! GOP wants to FORCE women to have children but 192 Republicans voted against federal funding for baby formula. They literally don’t care if babies die after birth from starvation as long as they control women by imposing their “religious beliefs” as law. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 19, 2022

Thomas Massie just voted against funding baby formula. https://t.co/8wQ1w7wYR1 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 19, 2022

Imagine being so “pro-life” that you are willing to vote against baby formula … — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 19, 2022

Why would anyone vote against a bill to ensure families can buy Baby formula? Here’s the list of 9 members of Congress (all Republicans)who voted NO: Marjorie Taylor Greene

Matt Gaetz

Louie Gohmert

Lauren Boebert

Paul Gosar

Thomas Massie

Andy Biggs

Clay Higgins

Chip Roy. — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 19, 2022

.@GOPChairwoman TODAY 192 House Republicans voted AGAINST funding to address the manufacturing shortage of baby formula. Y’all don’t give a damn about actually HELPING people if they don’t come with a campaign donation! #FraudFearFascism pic.twitter.com/hAQgX2wtbm — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) May 19, 2022

There were two seperate bills voted on in the House today to help ease the baby formula shortage. Thomas Massie voted against both of them. https://t.co/YsU4eBZIhe — What Biden Has Done 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@What46HasDone) May 19, 2022

When 192 Republicans vote against funding to fix the baby formula shortage, they are telling you they don’t care about the health of babies or actual governance. But you already knew that if you’ve been paying attention. — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) May 19, 2022

Thomas Massie is the guy whose Christmas card was him with his wife and kids posing with guns in front of their Christmas tree. A week after posting this angry tweet, Massie voted against funding to address the baby formula shortage. Stop calling these folks pro-life. https://t.co/IWQ4qr73WO — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 19, 2022

192 Republicans voted against $28 million for baby formula. Their faux outrage was always just opportunistic performance to stir up the base ! pic.twitter.com/Y9qq6ME8bH — Truth Seeker 🕵️‍♂️ (@WSSMomma) May 19, 2022