Republican Accusing Biden of ‘Treason’ Say He’ll File Impeachment Resolution Related to ‘Drugs and Prostitution’

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, Republican of Florida, says he will file an impeachment resolution Friday against President Joe Biden on numerous alleged charges, including “financial involvement in drugs and prostitution.”

Steube, first elected to Congress in 2018 after his Democratic opponent died of a heart attack just weeks before the election, has been targeting President Biden for years. The Florida Republican sits on Chairman Jim Jordan’s House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. He was endorsed by Donald Trump in 2022, and has endorsed the ex-president, who is currently under three criminal indictments, for re-election.

In early July, Rep. Steube accused President Biden of “treason,” and said he hopes the next Republican President will ensure Biden stands trial for the capital offense. The Washington Post says about 30 people in the entire history of the U.S. have ever been charged with treason.

Thursday night, talking with the far-right wing channel Newsmax, Rep. Steube announced his intent to begin the process of impeaching President Biden.

“And tomorrow, I intend on filing impeachment resolution on Joe Biden for bribery, for extortion, obstruction of justice, fraud, financial involvement in drugs and prostitution, all of these things,” Steube said.

Republicans have not presented the American people with any veritable proof that President Biden has engaged in any of those alleged offenses.

He went on to claim, “we have all the facts and evidence now and in the beginning of this Congress, Republicans wanted to make sure that we did the investigations, that we got the information before the American people, you have witness testimony, you have financial records, you have the laptop, you have text messages, you have phone conversations, you have all of this evidence now to corroborate and support impeachment articles against the President, and I intend on filing those tomorrow on all of these corruption and bribery charges.”

In 2021 Steube was one of just 12 House Republicans voting against awarding congressional gold medals to the U.S. Capitol Police officers and others who helped protect the Capitol after the January 6 insurrection.

Last year he was one of just 33 House Republicans who co-sponsored anti-LGBTQ “vigilante” legislation called a federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Earlier this year Steube sponsored legislation that would ban all transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports in public schools across the country.

Watch below or at this link.