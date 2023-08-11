RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Republican Accusing Biden of ‘Treason’ Say He’ll File Impeachment Resolution Related to ‘Drugs and Prostitution’
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, Republican of Florida, says he will file an impeachment resolution Friday against President Joe Biden on numerous alleged charges, including “financial involvement in drugs and prostitution.”
Steube, first elected to Congress in 2018 after his Democratic opponent died of a heart attack just weeks before the election, has been targeting President Biden for years. The Florida Republican sits on Chairman Jim Jordan’s House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. He was endorsed by Donald Trump in 2022, and has endorsed the ex-president, who is currently under three criminal indictments, for re-election.
In early July, Rep. Steube accused President Biden of “treason,” and said he hopes the next Republican President will ensure Biden stands trial for the capital offense. The Washington Post says about 30 people in the entire history of the U.S. have ever been charged with treason.
Thursday night, talking with the far-right wing channel Newsmax, Rep. Steube announced his intent to begin the process of impeaching President Biden.
“And tomorrow, I intend on filing impeachment resolution on Joe Biden for bribery, for extortion, obstruction of justice, fraud, financial involvement in drugs and prostitution, all of these things,” Steube said.
Republicans have not presented the American people with any veritable proof that President Biden has engaged in any of those alleged offenses.
He went on to claim, “we have all the facts and evidence now and in the beginning of this Congress, Republicans wanted to make sure that we did the investigations, that we got the information before the American people, you have witness testimony, you have financial records, you have the laptop, you have text messages, you have phone conversations, you have all of this evidence now to corroborate and support impeachment articles against the President, and I intend on filing those tomorrow on all of these corruption and bribery charges.”
In 2021 Steube was one of just 12 House Republicans voting against awarding congressional gold medals to the U.S. Capitol Police officers and others who helped protect the Capitol after the January 6 insurrection.
Last year he was one of just 33 House Republicans who co-sponsored anti-LGBTQ “vigilante” legislation called a federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
Earlier this year Steube sponsored legislation that would ban all transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports in public schools across the country.
Watch below or at this link.
Steube: Tomorrow, I intend on filing an impeachment resolution on Joe Biden for bribery, for extortion, obstruction of justice, fraud , financial involvement in drugs and prostitution. pic.twitter.com/MGzkdTrxEg
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2023
Republicans Claim ‘Coverup’ After Merrick Garland Appoints Special Counsel for Hunter Biden Investigation
Republicans in the House and Senate are expressing outrage after Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a move seen by experts as another effort to appease the right by granting further transparency and “accountability,” elevated U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump holdover, to special counsel status to continue his investigation into the President’s son, Hunter Biden.
Weiss has been investigating Hunter Biden for years, and President Biden, to ensure there was no possible perception of impropriety, did not replace him when he took office in 2021.
Within minutes of Attorney General Garland making his announcement, Republicans began their attack.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called it a “gambit” and insisted it “is not going to work.”
Graham: We are not going to let this go. Mr. Weiss, you’re not off the hook. This Friday afternoon gambit is not going to work pic.twitter.com/Gm1QrRbLCj
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 11, 2023
Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s House GOP social media account declared, “David Weiss CANNOT be trusted to conduct a thorough investigation into Hunter Biden.”
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan’s spokesperson immediately came out swinging.
“A spokesperson for Jim Jordan, makes it clear they don’t believe David Weiss is the right man to handle this job as special counsel… The spokesperson saying they don’t believe he can be trusted” pic.twitter.com/03KNX8GSxL
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 11, 2023
Jordan, earlier this year demanded Garland appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.
On Friday he falsely claimed: “First, David Weiss said he didn’t have the power he needed and wanted special counsel status.”
“Then, he said he had all the power he needs,” Jordan continued. “Now, he gets special counsel status because he didn’t really have the power he needs? Something’s not right.”
House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer, who has increasingly come under fire for unproven accusations against President Biden and what he called the “Biden Crime Family,” quickly issued a lengthy statement declaring Garland’s efforts to provide even more independence and transparency to the investigation a “coverup.”
“The DOJ is attempting a Biden family coverup,” Comer, via his committee’s social media account, claimed. “President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened,” he alleged, without veritable proof.
“This is part of the DOJ’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of our Committee’s mounting evidence of President Joe Biden’s role in his family’s schemes selling ‘the brand’ for millions of dollars to foreign nationals.”
Chairman Comer’s claim has been refuted by his own star witness, Devon Archer.
Comer accused the Justice Department of “misconduct and politicization in the Biden criminal investigation.” After making other allegations, Comer alleged: “The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption.”
Former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh weighed in, saying: “See if I got this right: 1. Republicans demand further investigation into Hunter Biden. 2. Justice Dept appoints a Special Counsel to further investigate Hunter Biden. 3. Republicans claim Special Counsel to further investigate Hunter Biden is a Justice Dept cover up. Huh?”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Fascist’ and ‘Tyrant’ DeSantis Under Fire After Removing Black Elected Democratic State Attorney
Editor’s note: This article has been corrected. Mr. Warren is not Black.
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis Wednesday morning, for the second time, suspended an elected Democratic State Attorney and replaced them with an appointee of his own choosing.
DeSantis, who is also running for president, says he is suspending Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell “for neglecting her duty to faithfully prosecute crime in her jurisdiction.”
“I am appointing Judge Andrew Bain to step in and take over the duties of the State Attorney’s Office in the 9th Circuit,” DeSantis announced on social media. “The people of Central Florida deserve a State Attorney that will prosecute criminals and keep our communities safe.”
Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell won her office in 2020. Her term runs for four years. Judge Bain, a member of the right-wing Federalist Society, was appointed to the bench by Gov. DeSantis in 2020.
One year ago, almost to the day, Governor DeSantis suspended from office Andrew Warren, another Democratic elected State Attorney, also for alleged “neglect of duty.”
The New York Times on Wednesday called Gov. DeSantis’ removal of the state attorneys a “drastic and exceedingly rare step.”
“Critics, and even a federal judge,” The Times reported, “decried Mr. DeSantis’s ouster of Mr. Warren as politically motivated. But Mr. Warren remains out of office — and Mr. DeSantis mentions his removal in just about every campaign stump speech.”
Critics are again blasting DeSantis.
“This is literally just a dictator overruling the people, kicking out a duly elected official he doesn’t agree with and putting in his own pawn. This shouldn’t happen in America. And the guy who did it shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the White House,” said David Rothkopf, a noted foreign policy, national security and political affairs expert and commentator.
U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, Democrat of Florida, blasted Gov. DeSantis as a “Fascist” who “hates democracy.”
Over 60% of voters in Orange County voted for Rent Stabilization and then Gov DeSantis essentially overturned it. Over 60% of voters in Orange/Osceola County vote @MoniqueHWorrell for State Attorney, then Gov DeSantis removes her from office. Fascist Gov DeSantis hates Democracy. pic.twitter.com/WtAeoxUCLv
— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) August 9, 2023
“Struggling to raise money for his failing campaign and trailing by 40 points in the polls, Ron DeSantis removes a Black woman, Monique Worrell, from her duly elected office in Florida in a desperate, antidemocratic ploy to win MAGA voters,” observed attorney, former White House aide, author, and political commentator Keith Boykin.
“This is absolutely disgusting,” wrote Florida state Democratic Rep. Anna V. Eskamani. “State Attorney Monique Worrell is a duly elected official and the only Black woman serving as State Attorney in Florida right now. Her removal is a complete slap in the face to Orange and Osceola County residents and another example of Governor DeSantis eroding our local control and democracy. This politically motivated action by the Governor in a predominantly democratic part of the state should alarm everyone. DeSantis is extreme, unfit to serve, and must be held accountable.”
U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, Democrat of New York, slammed the Florida governor.
“Ron DeSantis not only punishes corporations, like Disney, for advancing causes, like LGBTQ rights, that he disfavors. He also removes from office duly elected officials who dare criticize the imperial Ron DeSantis. The latest victim is a Florida State Attorney, Monique Worrell, a black woman elected by the people, only to be removed by a tyrant.”
“The self-proclaimed small-government conservatives are actually authoritarians who are all too willing to use big-government power to enforce cancel culture against their political opponents,” Torres added. “There’s a word for this: hypocrisy.”
Trump Spins Wild Attack Against Fulton County DA Fani Willis Ahead of Possible Indictment
Despite signing an agreement acknowledging he understands he may not “intimidate or attempt to intimidate a witness, victim, juror, informant, or officer of the court,” on Tuesday Donald Trump attacked Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, who is expected to announce this month what would be the fourth criminal indictment against the ex-president.
Speaking to supporters from a New Hampshire high school, Trump attacked Willis as “racist,” and baselessly claimed she had an affair with a gang member.
Trump declared, “they say there’s a young woman, a young racist in Atlanta, a racist. And they say, I guess they say, that she was after a certain gang, and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member.”
READ MORE: ‘Unbelievably Irresponsible’: CNN Slammed Over ‘Bizarre’ and ‘Reckless’ GOP Impeachment Plans Reporting
“And this is a person that wants to indict me,” Trump continued telling the audience. “She’s got a lot of problems, but she wants to indict me to try and run for some other office. What’s going on in this country is – and by the way, once you indict me for a perfect phone call, this was even better than my perfect call with Ukraine.”
Watch below or at this link.
Trump attacks Fani Willis pic.twitter.com/WDnwII5KRe
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2023
