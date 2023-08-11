Republicans Claim ‘Coverup’ After Merrick Garland Appoints Special Counsel for Hunter Biden Investigation

Republicans in the House and Senate are expressing outrage after Attorney General Merrick Garland, in a move seen by experts as another effort to appease the right by granting further transparency and “accountability,” elevated U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump holdover, to special counsel status to continue his investigation into the President’s son, Hunter Biden.

Weiss has been investigating Hunter Biden for years, and President Biden, to ensure there was no possible perception of impropriety, did not replace him when he took office in 2021.

Within minutes of Attorney General Garland making his announcement, Republicans began their attack.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called it a “gambit” and insisted it “is not going to work.”

Graham: We are not going to let this go. Mr. Weiss, you’re not off the hook. This Friday afternoon gambit is not going to work pic.twitter.com/Gm1QrRbLCj — Acyn (@Acyn) August 11, 2023

Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s House GOP social media account declared, “David Weiss CANNOT be trusted to conduct a thorough investigation into Hunter Biden.”

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan’s spokesperson immediately came out swinging.

“A spokesperson for Jim Jordan, makes it clear they don’t believe David Weiss is the right man to handle this job as special counsel… The spokesperson saying they don’t believe he can be trusted” pic.twitter.com/03KNX8GSxL — Acyn (@Acyn) August 11, 2023

Jordan, earlier this year demanded Garland appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

On Friday he falsely claimed: “First, David Weiss said he didn’t have the power he needed and wanted special counsel status.”

“Then, he said he had all the power he needs,” Jordan continued. “Now, he gets special counsel status because he didn’t really have the power he needs? Something’s not right.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer, who has increasingly come under fire for unproven accusations against President Biden and what he called the “Biden Crime Family,” quickly issued a lengthy statement declaring Garland’s efforts to provide even more independence and transparency to the investigation a “coverup.”

“The DOJ is attempting a Biden family coverup,” Comer, via his committee’s social media account, claimed. “President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened,” he alleged, without veritable proof.

“This is part of the DOJ’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of our Committee’s mounting evidence of President Joe Biden’s role in his family’s schemes selling ‘the brand’ for millions of dollars to foreign nationals.”

Chairman Comer’s claim has been refuted by his own star witness, Devon Archer.

Comer accused the Justice Department of “misconduct and politicization in the Biden criminal investigation.” After making other allegations, Comer alleged: “The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption.”

Former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh weighed in, saying: “See if I got this right: 1. Republicans demand further investigation into Hunter Biden. 2. Justice Dept appoints a Special Counsel to further investigate Hunter Biden. 3. Republicans claim Special Counsel to further investigate Hunter Biden is a Justice Dept cover up. Huh?”

