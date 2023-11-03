News
Mike Johnson Once Fought to Block a Married Same-Sex Family’s Adoption: Report
He’s now the new Republican Speaker of the House but a decade ago, attorney Mike Johnson worked to block a legally-married woman from adopting her wife’s biological child.
By 2014, Johnson had already built a history of working on causes embraced by the religious right, according to a new report by Accountable.US, which USA Today describes as a “progressive watchdog group.” That report details some of Johnson’s legal work with or for conservatives and the religious right, dating as far back as 2003, when Johnson worked in support of the now disgraced and twice-removed former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.
“Johnson represented anti-LGBTQ Focus On The Family in an amicus brief in support of far-right judge Roy Moore and a two-and a half ton Ten Commandments monument in the Alabama state judicial building,” according to Accountable.US.
Quoting the Journal of Civil Law Studies on Johnson representing “Louisiana as the state attempted to bar a mother from adopting her wife’s biological son,” Accountable.US explains:
READ MORE: Buttigieg Responds to Mike Johnson’s Homophobic Claim Same-Sex Marriage Is a ‘Dark Harbinger’
“In 2004, Chasity Brewer gave birth to a baby boy while living in California. At the time, Brewer was unmarried, and the child was conceived as a result of insemination by an anonymous sperm donor. In 2008, Brewer and her partner, Angela Costanza, were married in California, where same-sex marriages are permitted. By 2013, the couple came to live in Lafayette Parish in the state of Louisiana and in July 2013, Angela Costanza filed a petition for intrafamily adoption so that she may have parental rights to Brewer’s son.”
That adoption was granted weeks later, in late January 2014.
But according to records, Louisiana’s Attorney General intervened and asked the court to vacate the adoption ruling, citing law that he should have first been notified. An appeals court agreed.
Johnson was one of several attorneys who appear to have represented the State of Louisiana.
Later that same year Louisiana Judge Edward Rubin ruled the state’s law banning same-sex marriage violated the state constitution and ordered the couple’s marriage and adoption recognized.
READ MORE: Judge Engoron ‘Pounds the Table’ and Threatens Trump’s Attorneys With Gag Order
“Mike Johnson,” The Shreveport Times reported in September of 2014, “a Bossier attorney who is working on behalf of the state to help defend its marriage laws in both the federal and state cases now pending on appeal, says [Judge] Rubin’s ruling was a piece of advocacy, rather than an objective decision.”
Johnson wrote in an email that Judge Rubin “decreed that the idea of one man-one woman marriage — a definition that has endured throughout the history of civilization and was embraced by every American state until just the past few years — is ‘irrational.’”
“The district court far exceeded its jurisdiction,” Johnson also said. “The judicial branch is given the authority to interpret the law, but not make it.”
The newspaper report added: “As for Johnson, he believes fighting to preserve the traditional notion of marriage is relevant even as his opponents have seen victories all over the United States.”
“We do not believe same-sex marriage is inevitable,” Johnson told the paper in 2014. “We believe a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court will ultimately agree that the definition of marriage is a matter reserved by the Constitution to the people of each state, to decided by broad social consensus.”
READ MORE: Mike Johnson Collaborated for Years With Discredited ‘Ex-Gay’ Group to Target Teens
Accountable.US also reports:
“2015: Mike Johnson defended Louisiana’s ban on allowing same-sex couples to jointly file state income taxes and to register two parents on birth certificates, until the Supreme Court affirmed the constitutional right of same-sex marriage in Obergefell v. Hodges.”
“2014: Johnson represented Louisiana state officials in a Fifth Circuit challenge from several same-sex couples against the state’s same-sex marriage ban. Johnson also helped Louisiana defend its ban in three individual district court cases that comprised the Fifth Circuit case.”
Months after his 2014 remarks to the Shreveport Times, Johnson ran unopposed for a vacant seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives, and was sworn in, in February of 2015.
The following year, in 2016, Johnson was elected to the U.S. Congress.
Judges in Two Trump Cases on One Day Forced to Take Extraordinary Protective Measures
Two judges in two separate Donald Trump trials on one day were forced to take extraordinary protective measures based on the actions of the defendant or his attorneys, and his followers.
While the protective measures are rare they are not unprecedented, but they underscore the threats the justice system is facing from the ex-president’s followers.
Friday afternoon in the $250 million civil fraud case against the ex-president, his two adult sons, and his company, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron expanded the gag order he had imposed on Donald Trump to include Trump’s attorneys, and threatened “serious sanctions” should they violate it. On Thursday two of Trump’s attorneys targeted the judge’s principal law clerk, actions that Trump had taken in earlier weeks, which initiated the imposition of the limited gag order.
READ MORE: Damning Document Produced in Court Shows Trump Knew He Lost Election Before Leaving Office: Expert
Judge Engoron “wrote that since the trial started, his chambers ‘have been inundated with hundreds of harassing and threatening phone calls, voicemails, emails, letters and packages,” Axios reported.
“The First Amendment right of defendants and their attorneys to comment on my staff is far and away outweighed by the need to protect them from threats and physical harm,” Engoron added. On Thursday the judge was so outraged by the targeting of his law clerk he reportedly pounded the bench and warned the attorneys.
“The order restricts attorneys in the case from making public statements that refer to any confidential communications between Engoron and his staff,” Axios adds. Engoron accused Trump’s lawyers including Chris Kise, Alina Habba, and Clifford Robert, of having “made, on the record, repeated, inappropriate remarks about my Principal Law Clerk.”
As MSNBC’s Lisa Rubin noted, also on Friday, in a separate civil case, the remaining one brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan – citing the gag order imposed by Judge Engoron – ordered the jurors in the upcoming Carroll case must remain anonymous.
Judge Kaplan wrote, if jurors’ identities “were disclosed, there would be a strong likelihood of unwanted media attention to the jurors, influence attempts, and/or harassment or worse by supporters of Mr. Trump [and/or by Mr. Trump himself] Indeed, in the very recent past, Mr. Trump has been fined twice for violating a gag order issued by a New York judge in response to comments made by Mr. Trump in relation to the judge’s clerk. In view of Mr. Trump’s repeated public statements with respect to the plaintiff [E. Jean Carroll] and court in this case as well as in other cases against him, and the extensive media coverage that this case already has received and that is likely to increase once the trial is imminent or underway, the Court finds that there is strong reason to believe the jury requires … protections.”
READ MORE: ‘I Am a Steadfast Christian’ and ‘I Refuse to Put People Over Politics’: Johnson’s Emails Sing Different Tunes
The order bans the “names, addresses, and places of employment of prospective jurors … as well as jurors who ultimately are selected … shall not be revealed.”
He also ordered U.S. Marshal Service to transport the jurors to and from. undisclosed locations before and after each trial day “at which the jurors can assemble or from which they may return to their respective residences.”
Judge Cannon Issues Testy Response to Special Counsel’s Warning About Trump ‘Manipulation’
District judge Aileen Cannon issued a testy response to the special counsel’s warning about Donald Trump.
A prosecutor on special counsel Jack Smith’s team made a filingThursday morning bringing to Cannon’s attention a motion filed in Trump’s case in Washington, D.C., case seeking a pause to all proceedings and warned the judge not to be “manipulated” by the former president’s arguments – and she didn’t seem to appreciate the suggestion.
“Except as authorized by Court order, the substantive content of any such notice (or response) may not exceed 200 words and may not be used as a surreply absent leave of court,” Cannon wrote. “Future non-compliant notices or unauthorized filings will be stricken without further notice.”
Cannon cited the Ninth District Court of Appeals rule on notices of supplemental authority to justify her “too long, didn’t read” response to Bratt’s two-page filing, which ran to 219 words, including citations.
Judge Engoron ‘Pounds the Table’ and Threatens Trump’s Attorneys With Gag Order
New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron threatened Donald Trump’s attorneys with the same gag order he imposed on the ex-president in a heated exchange over what the judge suggested were attacks on his law clerk. Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Judge Engoron’s law clerk, which led to the gag order and two fines totaling $15,000.
Judge Engoron, who has been on the bench for two decades, is presiding over the State of New York’s $250 million civil business fraud case against Donald Trump, his two adult sons, and the Trump Organization. Late on Thursday the judge took Chris Kise, one of Trump’s attorneys “to task for disparaging his law clerk, Allison Greenfield. The judge says he thinks it may be a problem of misogyny and ask[ed] Kise not to mention his court staff again,” The New York Times reported.
“If there is any further reference to anyone on my staff, I would consider expanding the gag order to include the attorneys,” Engoron threatened, as Politico’s Erica Orden noted.
READ MORE: GOP ‘Seriously Contemplating’ Subpoena for Hunter Biden in Move Toward Impeachment: Report
Kise continued “to complain about the clerk, saying she is passing notes to the judge,” Orden added. “‘That’s right!’ he shouted. ‘Confidential communications for my record. Absolute right to it. You don’t have any right to see it.'”
“Engoron pounds the table in asserting his right to protect his clerk. ‘It’s not a security issue,’ Kise says. He says he has to make a record if he sees potential bias,” The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld reported.
The Times added that Engoron and Kise were “arguing about Greenfield’s role. Kise says that she appears to be co-judging the case. ‘I am not a misogynist,’ Kise says, noting that he’s happily married and has a daughter.” Engoron said “that he has an ‘absolute unfettered right’ to get advice from Greenfield. He again expresses concerns about the safety of his staff and says that Kise’s points are not well taken.”
“Do not refer to my staff again,” Engoron warned Kise, The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld added.
“Engoron pounds the table in asserting his right to protect his clerk,” Klasfeld also reported. “‘It’s not a security issue,’ Kise says. He says he has to make a record if he sees potential bias.”
Trump’s other attorney, Alina Habba, also got involved.
READ MORE: Johnson: Trump Impeachments a ‘Sham’ but GOP ‘Coming to a Point of Decision’ on Biden
Habba complained “about Greenfield having improper influence on the judge, talking to him during proceedings. Habba says Greenfield’s conduct is a part of the record and the case. ‘I’m not going to stand by and allow it to happen,’ Habba says, asserting that because she is a woman, she is no misogynist.”
MSNBC’s Lisa Rubin said on “Deadline: White House” that it’s possible Trump’s attorneys were “trying to distract” from a “damning” line of questioning and testimony ” and “set us off on a different line entirely.”
Rubin said it’s very possible Engoron does expand his gag order.
