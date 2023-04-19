News
Republicans ‘Want Government to Be in Children’s Pants’: House Democrat Explodes on ‘Disgusting’ GOP
U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost (R-FL) exploded on House Republicans during Wednesday’s debate on legislation that would ban all transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports in public schools across the country.
The “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023,” makes it illegal for “a recipient of Federal financial assistance who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls.”
The bill defines “sex” as “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”
The legislation is sponsored by U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), a far-right wing extremist who also co-sponsored a federal vigilante “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
Steube signed a GOP-sponsored U.S. Supreme Court amicus brief that contested the 2020 presidential election of Joe Biden. He also voted on January 6, 2021, to not certify the 2020 election, and days later voted against impeaching then-President Donald Trump. He later voted against Congress awarding law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the 2021 insurrection with Congressional Gold Medals.
Congressman Frost did not hold back his outrage.
“This morning I called a 12-year old in my district who is worried about their future as a non-binary kid in this country,” Frost told his House colleagues. “They should be playing and learning, not writing to their Congress member desperate to not lose their right to exist.”
“These are the priorities of the Republican majority,” Rep. Frost said. “Not addressing gun violence, rising medical bills, but violating the privacy of children. And I’m glad I get previews, I get special previews of what this Republican majority is going to try to do in this body because they’re simply taking bills that are being passed in Florida and across the South, horrible bills, and trying to get them passed up here.”
“This isn’t about a problem that needs a solution but about politicians looking for a target,” the Florida Democrat declared.
“We want freedom and liberty for all of our people and they want the government to be in children’s pants,” Frost added. “Disgusting.”
“History will not look kindly on this. Trans people will continue to fight for equity. We will be right by their side and we will win.”
Congressman Steuben’s anti-transgender bill has 94 Republican co-sponsors.
Watch video of Rep. Frost below or at this link.
“These are the priorities of the Republican majority, not addressing gun violence, rising rent, or medical bills … They want the government to be in children’s pants.”
— Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) slams House GOP bill that would ban transgender athletes from girls’ school sports pic.twitter.com/Huyjhgwi1u
— The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2023
News
‘Clarence Thomas Should Be Subpoenaed’ Says Top Democrat as Senate Plans Hearing
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is planning a hearing on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas‘ apparently decades-long failure to disclose possibly millions of dollars worth of gifts, and one top Democrat, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), wants the jurist who has been on the court since 1991, to be subpoenaed.
Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL), “says Senate Judiciary will announce plans for hearing on Clarence Thomas controversy sometime this week. Won’t say if he wants Thomas testimony. Blumenthal does,” CNN’s Manu Raju reported via Twitter.
“Clarence Thomas should be subpoenaed, that ought to be on the table,” Senator Blumenthal told reporters Wednesday afternoon.
Blumenthal, a former Attorney General for his home state, as well as a former U.S. Attorney, appeared familiar with the legal aspects of Justice Thomas’ possibly unlawful failure to disclose what is likely millions of dollars worth of luxury travel, food, lodging, and clothing from billionaire GOP mega donor and conservative activist Harlan Crow.
Blumenthal added that in addition to Justice Thomas being subpoenaed, “So should everyone with potential knowledge about his failure to disclose all of those gifts, travel and money payments, including Harlan Crowe [sic] and others who may have made the payments or gifts.”
Last Friday, Sen. Blumenthal called for Justice Thomas to resign.
“Justice Thomas should resign – to uphold the Court and American justice. The unavoidable, sickening appearance of impropriety stains trust & credibility in our whole judiciary.”
He also called for a “full, fair investigation”, saying it is “essential.”
“If the Judiciary refuses to do its own investigation – through something like an independent special inspector general, as I’ve repeatedly urged – Congress must act.”
Chairman Durbin will not be able to subpoena Justice Thomas until Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) returns to DC to give the Democrats a majority. He may also face a separation of powers challenge, and may not want to subpoena the Supreme Court justice.
On Thursday, Chairman Durbin said Thomas’ “20 years of gift travel on yachts and chartered planes was outrageous,” NBC News reported. “He added that the failure to disclose Crow’s real estate deals and his reported purchase of Thomas’ mother’s home was ‘beyond anything I could imagine at the Supreme Court level.'”
“It’s not clear when the hearing will take place or what the scope would be. Durbin said he has ‘a number of things in mind’ he is discussing with committee members, but he was pessimistic about getting Thomas to testify.”
News
‘Biggest Fraud’: House GOP Key Promise Broken Says Reporter
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) this week unveiled a proposal to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for significant spending cuts, and Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman argues that it has exposed one of House Republicans’ most egregious broken promises.
Specifically, Sherman points to all of the rhetoric among Republicans at the start of the year about wanting to do away with massive omnibus packages that were routinely used by House Democrats during their years in the majority.
The proposed debt ceiling package, however, flagrantly breaks this promise.
“The biggest fraud in the House GOP this year is that the opponents to McCarthy for speaker wanted regular order and single subject bills,” he writes. “Zero regular order on this massive debt limit bill. Filled up w everything from energy policy to fiscal policy to student loans.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Police called to Michigan GOP meeting as physical fight breaks out among attendees
What’s more, Sherman argues that most people in the Republican caucus knew all along that this promise would never come to pass.
“At the time, most people understood it was a sham and they were doing it because they didn’t like McCarthy and wanted power,” he argues. “Now that is all self evident as they load up a debt limit bill with everything under the sun and bypass committee process completely.”
News
‘License to Lie’: Watchdog Warns Fox News Will Now ‘Feed Viewers Rarest of Meat’ After Settling Dominion Lawsuit
Media Matters for America, the watchdog nonprofit that monitors and corrects right-wing misinformation, issued a “warning” in the wake of Dominion Voting Systems agreement Tuesday afternoon to settle its defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
“A warning: Fox is about to burn brighter and hotter,” Angelo Carusone, Media Matters’ president and CEO said on his social media account, which Media Matters retweeted.
“They’ll take this license to lie they just purchased and pivot to rebuilding audience bond,” he added. “Fox will feed viewers [the] rarest of meat, work audience into frenzy and leverage that for political power and for cable carriage increases.”
Cable carriage, also known as a cable subscriber fee, is the money cable channels or networks are paid by cable companies, money that comes from subscribers. (Anyone who pays for cable TV effectively pays Fox News every month, whether or not they watch the channel.)
READ MORE: Smartmatic Vows to ‘Expose the Rest’ of Fox News’ Alleged ‘Misconduct’ After Dominion Settles Massive Lawsuit: Report
Fox News agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million to settle the defamation case the voting systems company brought against the right wing network.
Media Matters’ news director John Whitehouse also spoke to cable subscriber fees after the Dominion/Fox News settlement agreement.
“For some context,” Whitehouse says, “Fox News made roughly $1.9 billion from cable subscriber fees alone in 2022 (that is, fees that everyone with Fox News on their cable system pays, even if they never watch). And most of that is from people who never even watch the channel.”
“It’s absolutely ridiculous that cable companies make virtually all Americans subsidize this shit channel,” Whitehouse added. “Anyway, if you’re wondering who is paying for this settlement, the answer is you, if you have a cable subscription and get Fox.”
Image via Shutterstock
