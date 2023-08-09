RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Fascist’ and ‘Tyrant’ DeSantis Under Fire After Removing Black Elected Democratic State Attorney
Editor’s note: This article has been corrected. Mr. Warren is not Black.
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis Wednesday morning, for the second time, suspended an elected Democratic State Attorney and replaced them with an appointee of his own choosing.
DeSantis, who is also running for president, says he is suspending Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell “for neglecting her duty to faithfully prosecute crime in her jurisdiction.”
“I am appointing Judge Andrew Bain to step in and take over the duties of the State Attorney’s Office in the 9th Circuit,” DeSantis announced on social media. “The people of Central Florida deserve a State Attorney that will prosecute criminals and keep our communities safe.”
Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell won her office in 2020. Her term runs for four years. Judge Bain, a member of the right-wing Federalist Society, was appointed to the bench by Gov. DeSantis in 2020.
READ MORE: Trump Spins Wild Attack Against Fulton County DA Fani Willis Ahead of Possible Indictment
One year ago, almost to the day, Governor DeSantis suspended from office Andrew Warren, another Democratic elected State Attorney, also for alleged “neglect of duty.”
The New York Times on Wednesday called Gov. DeSantis’ removal of the state attorneys a “drastic and exceedingly rare step.”
“Critics, and even a federal judge,” The Times reported, “decried Mr. DeSantis’s ouster of Mr. Warren as politically motivated. But Mr. Warren remains out of office — and Mr. DeSantis mentions his removal in just about every campaign stump speech.”
Critics are again blasting DeSantis.
“This is literally just a dictator overruling the people, kicking out a duly elected official he doesn’t agree with and putting in his own pawn. This shouldn’t happen in America. And the guy who did it shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the White House,” said David Rothkopf, a noted foreign policy, national security and political affairs expert and commentator.
U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, Democrat of Florida, blasted Gov. DeSantis as a “Fascist” who “hates democracy.”
Over 60% of voters in Orange County voted for Rent Stabilization and then Gov DeSantis essentially overturned it. Over 60% of voters in Orange/Osceola County vote @MoniqueHWorrell for State Attorney, then Gov DeSantis removes her from office. Fascist Gov DeSantis hates Democracy. pic.twitter.com/WtAeoxUCLv
— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) August 9, 2023
“Struggling to raise money for his failing campaign and trailing by 40 points in the polls, Ron DeSantis removes a Black woman, Monique Worrell, from her duly elected office in Florida in a desperate, antidemocratic ploy to win MAGA voters,” observed attorney, former White House aide, author, and political commentator Keith Boykin.
READ MORE: Trump Disparages America’s Transgender Service Members at Rally: ‘We Had It Banned’
“This is absolutely disgusting,” wrote Florida state Democratic Rep. Anna V. Eskamani. “State Attorney Monique Worrell is a duly elected official and the only Black woman serving as State Attorney in Florida right now. Her removal is a complete slap in the face to Orange and Osceola County residents and another example of Governor DeSantis eroding our local control and democracy. This politically motivated action by the Governor in a predominantly democratic part of the state should alarm everyone. DeSantis is extreme, unfit to serve, and must be held accountable.”
U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres, Democrat of New York, slammed the Florida governor.
“Ron DeSantis not only punishes corporations, like Disney, for advancing causes, like LGBTQ rights, that he disfavors. He also removes from office duly elected officials who dare criticize the imperial Ron DeSantis. The latest victim is a Florida State Attorney, Monique Worrell, a black woman elected by the people, only to be removed by a tyrant.”
“The self-proclaimed small-government conservatives are actually authoritarians who are all too willing to use big-government power to enforce cancel culture against their political opponents,” Torres added. “There’s a word for this: hypocrisy.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Trump Spins Wild Attack Against Fulton County DA Fani Willis Ahead of Possible Indictment
Despite signing an agreement acknowledging he understands he may not “intimidate or attempt to intimidate a witness, victim, juror, informant, or officer of the court,” on Tuesday Donald Trump attacked Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, who is expected to announce this month what would be the fourth criminal indictment against the ex-president.
Speaking to supporters from a New Hampshire high school, Trump attacked Willis as “racist,” and baselessly claimed she had an affair with a gang member.
Trump declared, “they say there’s a young woman, a young racist in Atlanta, a racist. And they say, I guess they say, that she was after a certain gang, and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member.”
READ MORE: ‘Unbelievably Irresponsible’: CNN Slammed Over ‘Bizarre’ and ‘Reckless’ GOP Impeachment Plans Reporting
“And this is a person that wants to indict me,” Trump continued telling the audience. “She’s got a lot of problems, but she wants to indict me to try and run for some other office. What’s going on in this country is – and by the way, once you indict me for a perfect phone call, this was even better than my perfect call with Ukraine.”
Watch below or at this link.
Trump attacks Fani Willis pic.twitter.com/WDnwII5KRe
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Trump Disparages America’s Transgender Service Members at Rally: ‘We Had It Banned’
Speaking at a high school gymnasium in Windham, New Hampshire, Donald Trump told several hundred supporters at a rally Tuesday that he once again will ban transgender service members if he is elected to the White House.
Trump referred to the roughly 15,000 transgender service members honorably serving their country, as “it.”
“I’ll also restore the Trump ban on transgender in the military – we’re going to add that. You know, we had it banned. We had it banned,” Trump declared, to cheers.
“You know, I went to the Generals, I said, ‘General, off the record what do you think of transgender?'”
RELATED: ‘Less Time Thinking About Pronouns’: Marco Rubio Wants to Reinstate Trump’s Ban on Transgender Service Members
“‘Sir, is anybody listening sir?'” Trump claimed was the response, despite reports showing he never consulted with U.S. Military generals before announcing the ban on July 26, 2017 in a series of tweets.
“‘What do you think?'” he said he again had asked. “‘I don’t like it, sir.’ And then I’d say to another one, ‘You know, they’re all afraid to talk about it, but you know, I had to do what’s right. You have to do what’s right.”
Trump’s anecdote is false.
“After consultation with my Generals and military experts,” Trump had tweeted, “please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” Trump claimed that day, ending his series of tweets by saying, “Thank you.”
READ MORE: ‘You Just Might Have to Give Those Millions Back’: Legal Experts Warn on Jack Smith’s Trump PAC Fundraising Probe
As NCRM reported in 2021, literally every word of that statement was false. Trump had not consulted with his generals or military experts. Transgender service members do not carry tremendous medical costs, nor does employing them create disruption.
Trump made the announcement at the urging of anti-LGBTQ hate group head Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council. Less than one year later Trump would elevate him directly into the administration, to serve on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom. Perkins later became Chair of that group.
Vice President Mike Pence was also integral to Trump announcing the ban, as was Ginni Thomas, the conspiracy theorist and far-right lobbyist who happens to be the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She met with Trump in January of 2019, apparently in part to force him to enact the ban he had announced 18 months earlier, that was tied up in the courts.
And then-Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC), who would later become Trump’s White House chief of staff, reportedly took a “significant role” in pushing for the transgender military ban.
On January 25, 2021, President Joe Biden, just days after being sworn into office, rescinded his predecessor’s ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
President Biden signs the executive order reversing Trump’s ban on transgender military service: “What I’m doing is enabling all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform.” pic.twitter.com/hVM6O6EikK
— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) January 25, 2021
Watch Trump’s remarks from Tuesday below or at this link.
Trump: We had it banned, you know, I went to generals. I said General off the record. What do you think of transgender. Sir, is anybody listening, sir What do you think? I don’t like it, sir. pic.twitter.com/7y9KayvvRK
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2023
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
DeSantis Boots Campaign Manager, Replaces With Conservative Aide Behind Governor’s Top Far-Right Policies
Ron DeSantis, continuing to struggle despite a month-long reboot of his 2024 presidential campaign, has replaced his longtime campaign manager with his Florida governor’s office chief of staff, a conservative attorney and former Trump administration official who has been behind DeSantis’ most extreme policy initiatives. The DeSantis campaign and DeSantis’ governor’s office have been revolving doors for several top aides moving between the two entities.
“In his third staff shakeup in less than a month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis replaced his embattled presidential campaign manager with one of his most trusted, and most conservative, advisers: his gubernatorial office’s chief of staff, James Uthmeier,” The Messenger first reported. “Outgoing campaign manager Generra Peck will remain as chief strategist on the campaign as part of the restructuring.”
The Messenger also reports that before making the switch Governor DeSantis used his chief of staff to help him “diagnose problems with the campaign and see if he could fix them. Ultimately, it led the governor to ask Uthmeier to take the job.” Uthmeier “took time off from his government job” to work on the campaign issues. “DeSantis’s policy director, Chris Spencer, also took time off in a volunteer capacity and reviewed the finances of the campaign.”
READ MORE: Experts Slam Trump Attorney’s ‘Irrelevant’ Protective Order Response, Warn He Wants ‘Freedom to Disclose Witness Interviews’
Uthmeier, The Messenger notes, is a member of the right-wing Federalist Society, and “has had a key role in nearly every conservative and controversial policy that built the DeSantis brand with conservatives.”
Those issues include: “DeSantis’s legal efforts to prohibit local government mask mandates, ban private business vaccine passports and reopen schools quickly in response to COVID,” “the controversial effort by DeSantis to redraw Florida’s congressional maps and eliminate a Black-held congressional seat. He also helped recruit legislative and school board candidates favorable to DeSantis’s conservative pro-business tax-cutting agenda.”
Also, “Uthmeier helped ensure that the ‘heartbeat bill’ 6-week abortion ban made it through the legislature.”
Uthmeier headed the attack against Disney during DeSantis’ push for his “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
But Uthmeier has a history of working on far-right efforts before joining DeSantis’ administration.
READ MORE: Kayleigh McEnany Claims She ‘Watched’ Devon Archer’s Non-Public Closed Door Testimony and ‘Learned a Lot’
He was an attorney in the Trump administration’s Commerce Department, working under Secretary Wilbur Ross, and was part of the administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the U.S. Census.
“Uthmeier wrote the memo at the request of Earl Comstock, another Trump appointee who was under pressure from Ross to figure out how to get a citizenship question onto the 2020 census forms,” NPR reported.
Later, in 2019, at the direction of Commerce Dept. attorneys as Politico reported, Uthmeier “refused to answer more than 100 questions during an interview with the House Oversight and Reform Committee that centered on the Trump administration’s controversial decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.”
