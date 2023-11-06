News
Mike Johnson Put Anti-Porn Software on His Phone – Could National Security Secrets Be at Risk?
Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, second in line to the presidency and the most powerful elected Republican in the United States government, says he installed third-party monitoring software on all his electronic devices, including cell phone and laptop, raising questions about possible national security implications.
Last year, Johnson bragged to an audience that he and his 17-year old teenaged son use a software service they have installed on all their devices to hold each other accountable to not access pornography.
“So, Covenant Eyes is the software that we’ve been using a long time in our household,” Johnson said in video (below) unearthed last week by social media user Receipt Maven, and reported on Sunday by Rolling Stone.
Johnson explained he had first learned about Covenant Eyes at “a Promise Keepers event in the early 2000s.” Promise Keepers is an evangelical Christian men’s group that has been accused of being anti-LGBTQ, and promoting patriarchal male superiority over women.
Calling it “accountability software,” Johnson said, “men’s Bible study groups will do it. That’s how it’s presented in Promise Keepers but they also mentioned, ‘Hey, when your kids become teenagers, especially if you have boys, dads, they’re talking to the guys at this event. You might want to think about doing this with your sons.'”
He explained the software “scans every, all the activity on your phone or your devices, your laptop, tablet, what have you. We do all of it.”
“It’ll pick up almost anything, it looks for keywords, search terms and also images and it will send your accountability partner a blurred picture of the image,” which he notes can also be “unblurred.”
COMPROMISE ALERT: Speaker Mike Johnson uses software Covenant Eyes (learned about at a Promise Keepers retreat) that scans all his electronic devices & gives a weekly report an “accountability partner” his 17 yr old son (so basically don’t watch porn or your son/dad will know😬) pic.twitter.com/SSWpB9IIDB
— Receipt Maven (@receiptmaven) October 31, 2023
“Convicted reality TV star Josh Duggar and Lakers player Lamar Odom have also used the software,” Insider adds.
Rolling Stone’s report focused on what it called the “creepy Big Brother-ness of it all,” but Receipt Maven asked the key question which seems to have gotten lost in most of the reporting on the video.
“A US Congressman is allowing a 3rd Party tech company to scan ALL of his electronic devices daily and then uploading reports to his son about what he’s watching or not watching….” Receipt Maven wrote. “I mean, who else is accessing that data?”
Johnson said he installed the software, which scans all devices approximately once every 60 seconds, on all his devices.
Presumably he uses those devices for his work as a U.S. Congressman and now Speaker of the House.
Are there possible national security implications surrounding Johnson’s use of the software?
Back in June, WIRED’s Dhruv Mehrotra reported: “The Covenant Eyes app was developed by Michael Holm, a former National Security Agency mathematician who now works as a data scientist for the company. It captures everything visible on a device’s screen, taking at least one screenshot per minute. It then analyzes the screenshots locally before slightly blurring them and saving them on a server. Images the system marks as possibly ‘explicit’ are flagged for further review.”
WIRED’s Mehrotra described the extent of the access the Covenant Eyes app has to a user’s data and actions.
“While the images in the Covenant Eyes reports that WIRED reviewed are partially blurred, it is sometimes possible to discern sensitive information from them. For instance, one Covenant Eyes report shows a screenshot of [a user’s] device while a phone call was in progress. The report clearly shows the name of the person being contacted. Another shows screenshots of [that user’s] mother-in-law’s bank statements and her Gmail inbox, although the sensitive details in both are unreadable.”
The WIRED article focused on the legal and constitutional issues when the app is used “in a criminal- legal setting” to track behavior of people charged with certain crimes, but it also reaffirms another concerning aspect of the use of the software: “by indiscriminately surveilling whatever the phone is displaying, the app could collect sensitive data…”
Covenant Eyes, Mehrotra adds, does not only collect screenshots: “the app monitors every single thing a user does on their devices, then sends the data it collects, including screenshots, to an ‘ally’ or ‘accountability partner,’ who can review the user’s online activities.”
On its website (in a bulleted list altered here for ease of reading) Covenant Eyes says:
“The Covenant Eyes app captures a screenshot on your device at least once per minute. Our artificial intelligence (AI) program looks for explicit content in the screenshot. Next, the software shrinks the screenshot on your device, blurs it, and modifies it to protect your private information. We transfer the blurred screenshot to our database via HTTPS (a secure transfer protocol). We store the image on secure servers that use AES 256-bit encryption (the same encryption your bank uses). We don’t keep screenshots for more than 30 days. We then permanently and irretrievably delete them from our databases.”
Watch Johnson in the video above or at this link.
Trump’s ‘Astonishing Admission’ Will Damage Any Potential Appeal: Experts
For those who thought Trump’s $250 million New York civil fraud trial was nearing its conclusion after the ex-president delivered combative sworn testimony from the witness stand Monday – especially since the judge ruled in late September Trump was liable for fraud, and likely will have to dissolve his New York businesses – brace yourselves.
Legal experts are offering a preview of what comes next, and there will probably be a lot more, including more Trump on the witness stand.
On Wednesday, Ivanka Trump will testify after quickly losing her efforts to block a subpoena on the grounds testifying in court was inconvenient because her children go to school.
“The New York attorney general will rest their case on Wednesday after Ivanka’s testimony. The defense will then examine Ivanka themselves (to economize on her time and travel), and after making a number of motions, they project they will start their case in chief Monday & finish by 12/15,” reports MSNBC’s Lisa Rubin on X.
Trump attorney Chris Kise will begin to present the defense’s case on Monday, and the Trump family will return.
“Avid court watchers can therefore expect that some of the witnesses called already in the AG’s case — notably Eric, Don Jr. and Donald Trump himself — will appear again as witnesses in the defense’s case in chief,” Rubin notes at MSNBC.
But even after the trial comes to an end, it may not be over.
READ MORE: Trump’s ‘Damning’ Witness Stand Testimony Is Helping AG Letitia James’ Case: Expert
“Team Trump is foreshadowing motions they will make at the conclusion of the AG’s case, such as a motion for a mistrial or directed verdict,” Rubin also reports. “The lawyers are hinting that it has something to do with the subject of the existing gag order and likely concerns the judge’s principal law clerk, but not, as Trump attorney Aline Habba noted, her notes with Engoron.”
Other legal experts say Trump’s lawyers may be planning an appeal.
Former U.S. Attorney and former senior FBI official Chuck Rosenberg suggested Trump’s witness stand outbursts that forced Judge Arthur Engoron at least twice to urge attorneys to “control” the ex-president, may be an effort to “goad” the judge into “some sort of mistake,” such as responding injudiciously, which might help Trump in case there is an appeal.
Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg explores two possible motives for Donald Trump’s outbursts on the stand today, including “trying to goad” Judge Engoron into saying something that could help Trump on appeal. pic.twitter.com/zY7R3TpOkj
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 6, 2023
But Trump earlier this afternoon may have sunk any chance for a successful appeal.
Andrew Weissmann, the well-known former FBI General Counsel who spent decades at DOJ, in a rare all-caps post, says Trump admitted his financial statements were tools to help him get bank loans.
“BREAKING,” Weissmann wrote on X. “AG GETS TRUMP TO AGREE THAT THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND TRUMP’S PERSONAL GUARANTY WERE TO INDUCE BANKS TO LEND MONEY. KEY FACT FOR THIS FRAUD CASE.”
Professor of law and MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance, also a former U.S. Attorney, says Trump’s remarks, admitting his financial statements were created to “induce lending,” is an “astonishing admission” and will hurt any chance Trump might have had on appeal.
“Not only is this an astonishing admission,” Vance writes, “it will damage efforts to argue on appeal that the judge was wrong to grant judgement ahead of trial on the fraud claims. That is pretty much Trump’s last gasp at saving his NY business.”
News
Trump’s ‘Damning’ Witness Stand Testimony Is Helping AG Letitia James’ Case: Expert
Donald Trump’s sworn testimony from the witness stand in the State of New York’s $250 million civil business fraud case against him is helping Attorney General Letitia James’ attorneys “score points,” according to a legal expert.
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin, who is at the courthouse, says Trump has helped James’ case at least several times since taking the stand at 10 AM Monday.
Trump has repeatedly dragged out his answers and tested the patience of Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, who at least twice has urged Trump’s attorneys to control” him.
Calling it “a rollercoaster of a day so far,” Rubin reports Trump’s testimony has shown “that despite having no memory of telling a Wall Street Journal reporter that a particular building was valued at $600 million, a contemporaneous email from his son showed he, in fact, did exactly that.”
In another example, Rubin reports Letitia James’ team “has shown that despite much lower, and sometimes even negative net revenue from leasing that same building, Trump told a Forbes reporter — on tape — that that building ‘threw off’ between $50-60 million per year, another conversation Trump did not recall.”
Trump’s testimony has also “shown that Trump’s financial statements dating back nearly a decade valued his Aberdeen property in Scotland as if he could sell thousands of homes tomorrow, when Trump admitted that he still has not used that property for anything but building a second golf course while holding onto 1,000 acres on which those residences were supposed to be built.”
“And perhaps most damning of all,” Rubin concludes, “they exposed that despite signing promises to the Town of Palm Beach and the National Trust for Historic Preservation that he would never use or develop Mar-a-Lago as anything but a private membership club, Trump valued Mar-a-Lago on his financial statements as a private residence, as if those contractual agreements were as disposable as Kleenex.”
News
Combative Trump on Witness Stand Admonished After Lashing Out at Judge
Just minutes into his sworn testify from the witness stand in the State of New York’s $250 million civil business fraud case against him, Donald Trump attacked the Supreme Court justice presiding over the trial and reportedly made several “non-responsive” and “repetitive” answers, earning him several admonishments and an order for Trump’s attorney to “control” his client.
During questioning about a 2014 financial statement, Trump “says it was a long time ago, and outside the statute of limitations, but the judge will rule against him because he always rules against him,” reports MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin, who is at the courthouse.
Judge Arthur Engoron reminded Trump attorney Chris Kise “that it is simply untrue that he always rules against Trump and then addresses Trump himself, ‘You can attack me, but just answer the question.'”
Minutes later, Trump told the judge, “I became president because of my brand. If I wanted to build up a [financial] statement because of my brand, all I would have to do is add brand value and my financial statement would be very very substantial.”
Trump claims in court his “brand value” was not baked into the financial statements, but Rubin reports, “Spoiler: The golf courses were valued for years with brand premiums included.”
And just minutes later, Judge Engoron again was forced to rein in the ex-president.
“Mr. Kise, can you control your client? This is not a political rally… Maybe you should have a talk with him right now,” Judge Engoron told Trump attorney Chris Kise.
“Kise disagrees and says it would be far more economical to let the ‘former and future chief executive of the United States’ to give his answers,” Rubin also reports.
Later, Trump appears to have veered off, saying his financial statement was a “nice compilation of assets.” Rubin reports Trump “reflected that he had $342 million in cash. Engoron is angry and without any objection, shouts, ‘Stricken! Stricken!'”
Judge Engoron continued to apparently grow even more frustrated with Trump.
“Because of what he characterizes as Trump’s non-responsive, repetitive answers, Engoron asks Kise again to try to discipline his client, with whom the AG only has one day. Wallace repeats, ‘What did YOU do in preparing the financial statement in 2014?'”
Less than 45 minutes into Trump’s testimony, Judge Engoron says: “Mr. Kise, can you control your witness?”
