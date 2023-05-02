RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Ugandan Lawmakers Pass Updated ‘Kill the Gays’ Bill
Lawmakers in Uganda on Tuesday once again passed the anti-LGBTQ capital punishment “Kill the Gays” bill, and have sent it to President Yoweri Museveni’s desk for his signature. The legislation provides for the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” and 20 years in prison for “promoting” homosexuality.
Last month the president of the East African nation returned the bill to lawmakers, asking them to remove penalties for identifying as LGBTQ, which they did, the Associated Press reports.
“Homosexuality was already illegal in the East African country under a colonial-era law criminalizing sexual activity ‘against the order of nature.’ The punishment for that offense is life imprisonment,” according to the AP.
“Aggravated homosexuality” is defined as “cases of sexual relations involving a minor and other categories of vulnerable people, or when the perpetrator is infected with HIV,” the AP reports. “A suspect convicted of ‘attempted aggravated homosexuality’ can be imprisoned for up to 14 years, in prison, and the offense of ‘attempted homosexuality’ is punishable by up to 10 years, according to the bill.”
READ MORE: Ted Cruz Defends Clarence Thomas by Co-Opting Controversial Covers From a Black-Owned 1990s Magazine That Attacked Him
Western nations including the United States have urged President Museveni to veto the extreme legislation, but he has signaled he supports it.
Last month he said homosexuality was “a big threat and danger to the procreation of human race [sic],” The Guardian reported. “Africa should provide the lead to save the world from this degeneration and decadence, which is really very dangerous for humanity. If people of opposite sex [sic] stop appreciating one another then how will the human race be propagated?”
His comments came just days after a conference on “family values and sovereignty,” which “was promoted by the Ugandan parliament, the African Bar Association and the Nigerian-based Foundation for African Cultural Heritage. Delegates could also attend the conference online, hosted by the US evangelical Christian organisation Family Watch International, which is defined as an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a watchdog that monitors the far right. The president of Family Watch, Sharon Slater, who also chairs the UN Family Rights Caucus lobby group, spoke at the event.”
During that conference Uganda’s First Lady Janet Museveni posted a tweet praising Family Watch International’s Slater.
I recently had the honor of meeting with Ms. Sharon Slater, President of Family Watch International, & her team. They attended the first African Regional Inter-Parliamentary Conference in Uganda, focusing on global challenges that threaten African families & values. pic.twitter.com/8RP8ba4sLJ
— Janet K Museveni (@JanetMuseveni) April 4, 2023
RELATED: 'Repercussions': Biden White House Warns Uganda 'Kill the Gays' Bill Could Force US to Cancel $950 Million in Annual Aid
‘Regrouping’: SCOTUS Abortion Pill Decision Is ‘Tactical’ and Has Nothing to Do With Law Says Ex-Christian Conservative
The Supreme Court’s decision to allow the so-called abortion pill to remain on the market for now may be merely “tactical,” according to a former conservative Christian Republican.
Frank Schaeffer told Joy Reid of MSNBC’s The ReidOut on Friday that his father, Francis Schaefer, “was really the grandfather of the whole anti-abortion movement in terms of evangelicals that morphed into the Christian nationalist movement that has taken over the Republican party.” This is the same Schaeffer who told Raw Story in 2009 he had concerns about the radicalization of the Christian right, and the increasingly violent rhetoric he foresaw turning into actual violence.
Schaeffer told Reid these are “not legal rulings.”
“None of these are,” he said Friday. “This is political machination and planning by the hard-core Christians nationalists in the GOP using people like Judge Kacsmaryk and Alito and Thomas, and it has nothing to do with our traditions of law or the separation of church and state.”
RELATED: Christian nationalists have awoken a fierce Christian resistance movement: report
Schaeffer added that Amy Coney Barrett and the Justices that surround her were chosen merely because they were on a pre-approved list provided to Trump by Christian right leaders such as Billy Graham’s son, Franklin Graham, in exchange for getting Trump elected.
“None of this has to do with the law,” he said. “This has to do with the judicial coup against our democracy these people are authoritarian. They fear democracy.”
Schaeffer added that the top court’s action is tactical because “they realize that in overturning Roe, they have basically pissed off the majority of Americans.”
“What they’re doing now is just taking a position of retreat, regrouping, and then they’re going to go at it again,” he added. “This abortion pill will be banned just like Roe was overturned at some point if they get their way. The only reason this would change is if they tactically look at it and understand that they will lose the presidency, the house, and the Senate.”
Far-Right Judge Under Fire for Failing to Disclose Interviews on Civil Rights – but LGBTQ Community Had Warned Senators
U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, the Trump-appointee who has drawn nationwide attention – and condemnation – for suspending the FDA’s decades-old approval of a commonly-used abortion pill, mifepristone, is under fire once again, this time for failing to reveal during his confirmation process interviews he gave to right-wing Christian talk radio shows during which he shared his hard-right views on issues including same-sex marriage and contraception.
Nominees for federal judgeships are required to disclose during the confirmation process every public and published remark, “including copies of nearly everything they have ever written or said in public,” notes CNN, breaking this latest development on Kacsmaryk.
“In undisclosed radio interviews,” CNN reported, “Matthew Kacsmaryk referred to being gay as ‘a lifestyle’ and expressed concerns that new norms for ‘people who experience same-sex attraction’ would lead to clashes with religious institutions, calling it the latest in a change in sexual norms that began with ‘no-fault divorce’ and ‘permissive policies on contraception.'”
Kacsmaryk “made the unreported comments in two appearances in 2014 on Chosen Generation, a radio show that offers ‘a biblical constitutional worldview.’ At the time, Kacsmaryk was deputy general counsel at First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit religious liberty advocacy group known before 2016 as the Liberty Institute, and was brought on to the radio show to discuss ‘the homosexual agenda’ to silence churches and religious liberty, according to the show’s host.”
READ MORE: Judge Smacks Down Trump in Scathing Memo: Show Up for Trial or Don’t, but Don’t Try to Blame Anything on the Court
CNN also aired a portion of one of the radio interviews Kacsmaryk had not disclosed.
Matthew Kacsmaryk, the judge who issued the ban on mifepristone, failed to disclose two 2014 interviews on Christian talk radio during his confirmation process.
In the interviews, he blames “no-fault divorce” and “permissive contraception policies” for the “sexual revolution.” pic.twitter.com/shxbi8D3rj
— The Recount (@therecount) April 20, 2023
On June 19, 2019, at 3:30 PM, the U.S. Senate confirmed Kacsmaryk in a 52-46 vote. No Democrats or independents voted for him. Only one Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, voted against Kacsmaryk.
The headline at The Washington Post that day read: “Senate confirms Trump judicial nominee who called homosexuality ‘disordered’.”
“Mr. Kacsmaryk has demonstrated a hostility to the LGBTQ bordering on paranoia,” Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had said before the vote, The Post reported. “It’s unbelievable that this man has been nominated, and he’s not alone. The parade of narrow-minded, often bigoted people who were putting on the bench. .?.?. One Republican senator rightfully voiced concerns about this man’s fitness. Where are the others?”
Kacsmaryk had “described being transgender as a ‘mental disorder,’ called homosexuality ‘disordered’ and said that ‘sexual revolutionaries’ had made the unborn child and marriage secondary to ‘erotic desires of liberated adults.'”
READ MORE: ‘Crisis of Public Confidence’: Chief Justice Invited to Testify Over ‘Decade-Long Failure’ to Fix Ethics – GOP Warns Against It
While some may find Kacsmaryk’s remarks stunning, surprising, and offensive, the LGBTQ community during his confirmation had raised and vehemently waved the red flag, only to be ignored by the Republican-majority Senate.
One day before he was confirmed, a headline here at NCRM read: “Republicans Advance Anti-LGBT Pro-Discrimination Christian Extremist Nominee for Lifetime Appointment.”
“Kacsmaryk is opposed by hundreds of LGBT and civil rights groups,” we reported at the time. “The Leadership Conference, a coalition of more than 200 national organizations calls Kacsmaryk ‘a right-wing extremist who has made a career out of dehumanizing LGBTQ people, debasing women, and assailing health care rights. He has expressed staunch opposition to the Equality Act, marriage equality, and promoted the dangerous lie that being transgender is a ’delusion.’ He has attacked Roe v. Wade and challenged the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive access.'”
We also reported that day on a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein from Lambda Legal and 74 other groups that also opposed Kacsmaryk.
NCRM also reported on a six-page report from the Alliance for Justice on Kacsmaryk, which concluded, “Kacsmaryk has built his legal career opposing equal rights for millions of his fellow citizens. His harsh and demeaning rhetoric regarding LGBTQ rights and reproductive rights sends a clear message that he has little regard for established legal precedent in this area. Kacsmaryk often couches his opposition to equal rights in religious language.”
READ MORE: Lawmaker’s Viral Speech Attacking ‘Sin’ and ‘Perversion’ Is Getting Laughs but Expert Says It’s ‘Incitement to Violence’
“Kacsmaryk’s statements demonstrate beliefs that discrimination against LGBTQ Americans is valid and should be condoned,” the AFJ added.
Despite all the documentation of Kacsmaryk’s extremist, Christian nationalist, anti-LGBTQ, anti-abortion, anti-contraception views, one Republican, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, is now saying she was “duped” into voting for him.
“You want to talk about the ultimate bait and switch?” Murkowski told Politico Wednesday. “I feel like I got duped. I feel like voted for somebody based on what had been presented to me. And you do this? That is totally, totally wrong.”
As MSNBC’s Jordan Rubin notes online, “it doesn’t really matter what Murkowski or any other senator feels. Rather, the question is: What, if anything, are they going to do about it?”
Lawmaker’s Viral Speech Attacking ‘Sin’ and ‘Perversion’ Is Getting Laughs but Expert Says It’s ‘Incitement to Violence’
Minnesota Republican state Senator Eric Lucero‘s comments on an amendment to legislation that directs funding for natural resource projects like protecting wetlands and wildlife habitats, and for children’s museums and the arts has gone viral for his remarks on sin, Satanism, LGBTQ people, “sexual perversion,” “gender confusion,” “the occult,” and “grooming.”
While many are mocking Senator Lucero’s speech, one professor is warning the claims are an “incitement to violence.”
“Sin is real,” declared Sen. Lucero, who reportedly “rallied at the Minnesota Capitol, as part of a ‘Stop the Steal’ demonstration on Jan. 6, 2021,” according to Minnesota Public Radio. MPR News also reports Lucero attended a Mike Lindell election fraud event, and signed a letter asking the Texas Attorney General to sue Minnesota over the election.
(Lucero weeks later filed legislation that would block anyone “convicted of offense related to protest, demonstration, rally, civil unrest, or march prohibited from receiving any state loan, grant, or assistance.”)
READ MORE: Kevin McCarthy Went to Wall St. To Sell His ‘Debt-Ceiling Hostage-Taking’ Scheme – It’s Not Going Well
“Sin. Sin – S I N – is real. Sin is evil. Sin can exist in any institution. And we need to work hard as the Minnesota Senate to protect our young, vulnerable children’s minds against these terrible wicked evil practices.”
Sen. Lucero, who says he sends a “personal congratulations letter” to each baby born in his “community,” each did not stop there.
He told his colleagues, “unfortunately, because all humans are subjected to potentially being corrupted by sin, we need to examine all institutions to prohibit such funds. There are practices out there that seek to groom and corrupt the minds of young children to engage in sexual perversion.”
“And those wicked people manifest themselves in many different areas of our society. One of those areas that they have manifested themselves is in the areas of the arts,” he claimed. “And I want to make sure that taxpayer dollars do not fall into the hands of these wicked, vile people that push sexual perversion, gender confusion that might come to our capital and in displays of abomination parade themselves around the rotunda.”
“And I do not want pictures, plays, theater, sculptures, or any other type of art to be used to channel the occult to promote the occult or any of its variations, Satanism, and the wicked, evil practice of grooming young children, such as pedophilia.”
READ MORE: Judge Slams Trump in Lengthy Warning While Denying Delay Request
The video of Lucero, posted to Twitter Monday night, has been viewed more than 555,000 times in well under 24 hours. The tweet has been viewed nearly 2 million times.
Sen. Lucero has called drag queen performances “wicked perversion,” and “sexualized grooming performances.” Last month he introduced legislation that would classify them as adult entertainment.
Meanwhile, Lucero says, “I will never stop fighting for our rights to keep and bear arms! We cannot and should not legislate from a place of emotion when it comes to our foundational rights.”
Last year Lucero was one of the perpetrators of the “furries” falsehood that claimed children in schools were identifying as animals, a tangental attack on transgender people.
Later during debate on the amendment Lucero falsely said, “there is no such thing as separation of church and state. It is not in a law. It is not in a court ruling. It does not exist.”
There are numerous comments mocking Sen. Lucero, but Professor of Medieval Studies Matthew Gabriele, the Chair of the Dept. of Religion and Culture at Virginia Tech, is taking a different approach.
Professor Gabriele warns what Lucero’s remarks are are “incitement to violence.”
Gabriele’s bio says his “research and teaching focus on religion, violence, nostalgia, and apocalypse (in various combinations), whether manifested in the Middle Ages or modern world.”
Responding to the video of Lucero, Gabriele tweets: “fwiw [for what it’s worth] his rhetoric is incitement to violence. nobody’s going to do anything about it because we’re just gonna laugh but he knows what he’s doing.”
Quoting from a 2018 article in Forbes he wrote, Gabriele says, “Calls to violence become actual violence when actors are prepared to act in certain ways. To put it another way, speaking opens up a certain set of possible actions, but the audience decides which among those actions to do.”
READ MORE: House Democrat ‘Endorses’ George Santos as NY Republican Announces He’s Running for Re-Election
He adds, “Lucero is emphasizing that the world is a battlefield between god & the devil. here, the left are lumped together as ontologically (intrinsically) evil. they need to be fought – and his audience is already armed and ready to shoot people unlike them.”
Watch video of Sen. Lucero “sin” speech below or at this link.
Minnesota Republicans having a normal one today. #mnleg pic.twitter.com/3lRWBC7PqA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2023
