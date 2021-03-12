12 House Republicans Vote Against Bill Awarding Congressional Medals to Police for Protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6

Continuing their battle with calling the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol an insurrection, an attempted coup, and domestic terrorism, several House Republicans refused to support legislation awarding three Congressional gold medals to Capitol Police and other officers for defending lawmakers and democracy that day.

The vote was 413-12. The only representatives not voting were also Republicans, five did not cast their ballot..

“On January 6, 2021, a mob of insurrectionists forced its way into the U.S. Capitol building and congressional office buildings and engaged in acts of vandalism, looting, and violently attacked Capitol Police officers,” the bill reads in part.

413-12: House passed legislation awarding three congressional gold medals to the US Capitol Police and those who protected the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Bill now heads to the Senate. https://t.co/bXLxZVFRAJ pic.twitter.com/ZOMJgzWDOV — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 17, 2021

Among those voting against the bill was “QAnon Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, along with Reps. Louie Gohmert, Andy Biggs, Andy Harris, Lance Gooden, Michael Cloud, Andrew Clyde, Bob Good, Greg Steube, and John Rose.

Far right MAGA acolyte Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida also voted against the bill.

““It’s just offensive that we literally log-rolled recognition of the Capitol Police,” the Florida Republican told reporters. “We had to combine it with these editorial comments about the January 6 sequence of events, and… logroll it with this exhibit at the Smithsonian… that was a little much for me.”

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie also offered some remarks on his “nay” vote.

“I have a problem with the term ‘insurrection’,” Massie said as his reason for voting against the bill. “It could have implications for somebody’s prosecution.”

He also took issue with this part of the bill: “The desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American Democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will for6

ever stain our Nation’s history.”