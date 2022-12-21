Watch Live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Addresses Joint Session of Congress, Meets With President Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a rare address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday evening during his first known visit outside his country since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his illegal war in February.

“It is with great pride and solemnity that, tonight, we will welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to address a Joint Meeting of Congress,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in a Dear Colleague letter late Wednesday morning, about the time President Zelenskyy landed in the United States. “This special session is anticipated to begin at 7:30 p.m. E.T.”

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House where he will reportedly accept the United States’ offer of Patriot missiles to aid the war effort.

Citing “a senior administration official,” Axios reports “Biden will announce a $2 billion assistance package, including the Patriot battery, during Zelensky’s visit, which will fall on the 300th day of the war.”

The two leaders will hold a joint press conference at 4:30 PM after their Oval Office meeting, and before Zelenskyy heads over to Capitol Hill to address members of Congress.

Watch President Zelenskyy’s address, and his joint press conference with President Biden, below or at this link.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.

Image: Dmytro Larin / Shutterstock