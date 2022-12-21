J6 Committee Publishes Sworn Testimony Transcripts of 34 Witnesses Including John Eastman, Stewart Rhodes and Roger Stone

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack moved the release of its final report from Wednesday to Thursday, but Wednesday evening published the transcripts from interviews with 34 witnesses, including some of the most critical participants and even some who have been indicted and/or convicted on seditious conspiracy charges related to the insurrection.

Some of the 34 names are very familiar, including top Trump confidante and advisor Roger Stone, disgraced ex-National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, and coup memo author John Eastman. Transcripts of some others, like former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis and far-right wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones are currently listed as a “forbidden” files and not accessible.

Some others are likely well-known to those who have been following the daily details of the prosecution of the insurrection investigation, including Oath Keepers founder and disbarred attorney Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted on seditious conspiracy charges.

Also released is the transcript from far right pundit, Turing Point USA founder, and member of the highly-secretive religious organization the Council for National Policy, Charlie Kirk.

Also published are transcripts from testimony of white supremacist Nick Fuentes and former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who the ex-president wanted to install as Attorney General in a last-ditch effort to help overturn the results of the 2020 election.

also posted is the transcript for Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of the Proud Boys who has been indicted on seditious conspiracy charges.

Some of the transcripts, like Eastman’s are filled with witnesses invoking their Fifth Amendment rights.

And Mike Flynn being interviewed by Rep. Liz Cheney:

Politico notes that all 34 witnesses “asserted their Fifth Amendment rights during all or at least part of their testimony with the select panel.”

Politico’s Kyle Cheney highlights this stunning revelation of a GOP chair who texted an unknown individual, saying on November 4, 2020: “Was on the phone with the president, Meadows, and Giuliani, and they want full attack mode.”