BREAKING NEWS
J6 Committee Publishes Sworn Testimony Transcripts of 34 Witnesses Including John Eastman, Stewart Rhodes and Roger Stone
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack moved the release of its final report from Wednesday to Thursday, but Wednesday evening published the transcripts from interviews with 34 witnesses, including some of the most critical participants and even some who have been indicted and/or convicted on seditious conspiracy charges related to the insurrection.
Some of the 34 names are very familiar, including top Trump confidante and advisor Roger Stone, disgraced ex-National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, and coup memo author John Eastman. Transcripts of some others, like former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis and far-right wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones are currently listed as a “forbidden” files and not accessible.
Some others are likely well-known to those who have been following the daily details of the prosecution of the insurrection investigation, including Oath Keepers founder and disbarred attorney Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted on seditious conspiracy charges.
READ MORE: ‘It Appears Santos Is Not Jewish’: Claims Made by Alleged Fraudster of Having Jewish Heritage ‘May Be Untrue’ – Report
Also released is the transcript from far right pundit, Turing Point USA founder, and member of the highly-secretive religious organization the Council for National Policy, Charlie Kirk.
Also published are transcripts from testimony of white supremacist Nick Fuentes and former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who the ex-president wanted to install as Attorney General in a last-ditch effort to help overturn the results of the 2020 election.
also posted is the transcript for Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of the Proud Boys who has been indicted on seditious conspiracy charges.
Some of the transcripts, like Eastman’s are filled with witnesses invoking their Fifth Amendment rights.
And Mike Flynn being interviewed by Rep. Liz Cheney:
UPDATE: 7;21 PM ET –
Politico notes that all 34 witnesses “asserted their Fifth Amendment rights during all or at least part of their testimony with the select panel.”
Politico’s Kyle Cheney highlights this stunning revelation of a GOP chair who texted an unknown individual, saying on November 4, 2020: “Was on the phone with the president, Meadows, and Giuliani, and they want full attack mode.”
Even when witnesses pleaded the fifth, the questions themselves offer insight into the committee’s evidence, such as texts and emails. Here, for example, is NV GOP chair Michael McDonald: https://t.co/3xnYNldkNk pic.twitter.com/jqUSM2Appc
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 21, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Addresses Joint Session of Congress, Meets With President Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a rare address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday evening during his first known visit outside his country since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his illegal war in February.
“It is with great pride and solemnity that, tonight, we will welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to address a Joint Meeting of Congress,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in a Dear Colleague letter late Wednesday morning, about the time President Zelenskyy landed in the United States. “This special session is anticipated to begin at 7:30 p.m. E.T.”
Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House where he will reportedly accept the United States’ offer of Patriot missiles to aid the war effort.
READ MORE: Trump Goes on Hours-Long Rant Attacking FBI After J6 Committee Criminal Charges – Claims He Won and Admits He Lost
Citing “a senior administration official,” Axios reports “Biden will announce a $2 billion assistance package, including the Patriot battery, during Zelensky’s visit, which will fall on the 300th day of the war.”
The two leaders will hold a joint press conference at 4:30 PM after their Oval Office meeting, and before Zelenskyy heads over to Capitol Hill to address members of Congress.
Watch President Zelenskyy’s address, and his joint press conference with President Biden, below or at this link.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Image: Dmytro Larin / Shutterstock
BREAKING NEWS
House Committee Votes to Release Trump’s Tax Returns – No Audits Performed for 3 Years of His Presidency Says Chair
The powerful House Ways and Means Committee Tuesday evening voted to release Donald Trump’s tax returns, which it has fought to obtain for nearly four years. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling that six years of the ex-president’s tax returns had to be provided to the Committee.
The New York Times reports “it could take some time before anything is available to the public.”
The vote, which took place behind closed doors after over three hours of deliberations was 24-16. All Democrats voted in favor of releasing the disgraced, twice impeached ex-president’s taxes, and all Republicans voted to shield them from public view.
Minutes before the Committee’s Chairman, Richard Neal (D-MA) gaveled into session Tuesday afternoon, ABC News congressional investigative reporter Katherine Faulders posted video of Trump’s tax returns being wheeled into the chamber.
These boxes of documents are Trump’s tax documents. The committee is now meeting in executive session behind closed doors. https://t.co/DbOt03S4ok
— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) December 20, 2022
Chairman Neal told reporters Tuesday evening there were no audits performed on Trump’s taxes for 2017, 2018, and 2019, despite Trump’s claims and despite IRS policy of auditing each sitting president’s returns.
“The agency launched an audit only after Neal requested Trump’s taxes in 2019 in the name of assessing that auditing program, they said — and it has yet to complete it,” The New York Times’ Charlie Savage adds.
READ MORE: Internet Cheers as Republican Warns Against Making Trump’s Taxes Public – Because SCOTUS Justices’ Returns Could Be Next
Trump is the first U.S. president to refuse to release his taxes in nearly five decades. When Trump ran in 2016, Hillary Clinton made available to the public 38 years of tax returns.
Adding some history, CNN notes that the “same statute has been used a number of times by Ways and Means chairmen for investigations and the Joint Committee on Taxation also used the statute to obtain information about former President Richard Nixon’s taxes in the 1970s. According to the House Ways and Means Committee, that information was requested and received without a legal fight.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Speaker Pelosi Excitedly Announces House Passage of Same-Sex Marriage Protection Bill – 169 Republicans Vote No
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial marriages at the federal level and requires states to recognize those marriages if they were legal at the time they were entered into. The legislation comes after far right Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas called for cases to overturn rulings that made constitutional contraception, same-sex intimacy, and same-sex marriage.
The final vote was 258-169. All Democrats voted yes, 39 Republicans joined the Democrats, but 169 Republicans voted no.
The bill now heads to President Joe Biden, who has said he will sign it into law.
RELATED: Far Right Republican Slammed by Raskin for Trying to Derail Respect for Marriage Bill with Failed Religious Amendment
Far right House Republicans who have built their political careers by attacking the LGBTQ community, voiced extremist attacks on the bill.
Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) broke down in tears as she begged her colleagues to vote against protecting the marriages of same-sex and interracial couples.
Hartzler, first elected to Congress in 2010, has been a spokesperson for a Missouri anti-LGBTQ organization, and worked to block passage of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Hartzler says her priority is protecting people who believe in the true meaning of marriage and then starts to cry while she asks for her colleagues to vote against marriage equality pic.twitter.com/yk7loKCd4G
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 8, 2022
Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) equated same-sex marriages with polygamy, bestiality, and “child marriage.”
READ MORE: Marco Rubio Lashes Out Against Passage of Same-Sex Marriage Bill After His Attempt to Create Special Religious Rights Fails
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in one of her final acts in that role, gaveled in the vote.
Watch below or at this link.
.@SpeakerPelosi: “The motion is adopted.”
U.S. House votes to protect same-sex marriage, 258-169-1.
Goes now to the president. pic.twitter.com/QOH11zqLxK
— CSPAN (@cspan) December 8, 2022
Trending
- News2 days ago
First Out Gay Republican to Win a US House Seat Appears to Have a Fraudulent Résumé: NYT
- News1 day ago
Trump Goes on Hours-Long Rant Attacking FBI After J6 Committee Criminal Charges – Claims He Won and Admits He Lost
- News2 days ago
Gay Republican Who Allegedly Lied About Much of His Background Responds to NY Times Bombshell by Blaming ‘The Left’
- News2 days ago
Kevin McCarthy ‘Should Be Questioned in a Public Forum’ About His Role in Trump’s Plan to Overturn Election: J6 Committee
- News2 days ago
‘Today Could Possibly Be Worse’ for Trump Than Yesterday’s Four Criminal Referrals Says CNN’s Don Lemon
- News3 days ago
‘Enormous Evidence’: J6 Hearings Prove Trump’s ‘Culpability’ for Riot ‘Through the Roof’ Declares Legal Expert
- News1 day ago
GOP Leaders McCarthy, Scalise, Stefanik Silent on Alleged Fraudster Congressman-Elect Accused of Massive Lying
- News1 day ago
‘It’s the Transgender, LGBTQ’: Secret Recording Reveals Superintendent Telling School Librarians ‘Pull Books Off Shelves’