RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘This Is Who They Are’: Critics Blast Kari Lake for Mocking Paul Pelosi After Brutally Violent Assault
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, a Christian nationalist, conspiracy theorist, and Big Lie promoter, got a big laugh from supporters when she responded to a question about protecting school children from mass shootings by mocking Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her 82-year old husband Paul Pelosi,
Paul Pelosi is in intensive care right now after being attacked inside their home by a hammer-wielding man who has now admitted he wanted to “break her kneecaps” as “a warning to other members of Congress.”
“It is not impossible to protect our kids at school,” Lake said on stage during an interview-style event Monday. “They act like it is.”
“Nancy Pelosi – well she’s got protection when she’s in D.C.” Lake said in what appeared to be a pre-written line.
READ MORE: Watch: Wife of Christian Nationalist GOP Nominee Steps in to Try to Save Him When Asked About Antisemitism
“Apparently her house didn’t have a lot of protection,” Lake mocked in a line that drew laughter from the audience and the host.
“If our lawmakers have protection, if our lawmakers can have protection, if our politicians can have protection, if our athletes, then certainly the most important people in our lives, our children, should have protection.”
In the short clip, Lake did not appear to offer any solutions to the gun crisis that America faces, nor did she say how she would protect children in Arizona’s schools.
Veteran journalist Justin Glawe responded by saying he was not sure “how you describe a political party” that “Threatens violence if they don’t get their way,” “Carries it out in an attempt to overturn an election,” and “Laughs about political violence against their opponents as anything other than fascist but I’m open to suggestions.”
READ MORE: ‘Break Her Kneecaps’: Feds Charge Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi as New Details on His Motivation Are Revealed
Several others echoed “This is who they are” remarks made by U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).
Republican and former U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh tweeted, “Every day, they demonstrate who they are. Every day.”
“Impossible to associate with someone like this,” said conservative attorney Heath Mayo. “Shame on every Republican who continues to lift her up as a voice.”
“These are terrible people,” added Peter Montgomery, a senior fellow at People for the American Way. “We don’t want them running out states and our country.”
Former Bush 43 official Christian Vanderbrouk, pointing to the video, observed Lake’s remarks were not random but premeditated.
“Notice how Lake pauses for her sick joke to land…” he said.
“Fascists like Kari Lake think violence is funny,” wrote former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob. “No decent person votes for MAGA Republicans.”
Watch below or at this link.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) gets a big laugh from the crowd after joking about Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul being violently assaulted:
“Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.” pic.twitter.com/8U647UTO9x
— The Recount (@therecount) October 31, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Man Who Made ‘Terrifying’ Death Threats to Eric Swalwell Pleads Guilty After Admitting to Posing as Trump Son
A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to making death threats to U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), after also admitting he posed as former President Donald Trump’s son and late brother in a fraudulent fundraising scheme.
“Joshua Hall, 23, copped to one count of making interstate threats before U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods,” Law360 reports. “The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, resident pled guilty to wire fraud in June for posing as the former president’s teenage son Barron and late brother Robert to raise money for a fake get-out-the-vote organization called Gay Voices for Trump.”
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, explained the details in a press release.
READ MORE: ‘Where Is Nancy?’: Assailant Who Attacked Paul Pelosi Was Searching for Speaker, ‘Echoes’ of J6 Insurrectionists – Reports
“On or about August 29, 2022, HALL placed a series of telephone calls from in or around Yonkers, New York, to the California office of a member of the United States Congress (the ‘Congressman’),” reads the statement, which does not identify Rep. Swalwell by name. “During those telephone calls, HALL conveyed threats to kill the Congressman to at least three different members of the Congressman’s staff.”
“HALL stated, in substance and in part, that he had a lot of AR-15s; that he wanted to shoot the Congressman; that he intended to come to the Congressman’s office with firearms; and that if he saw the Congressman, he would kill him. He further stated, in substance and in part, that he wanted to ‘beat the shit out of’ the Congressman and that he would find the Congressman wherever he was and hurt him. On a telephone call with [a staff member], HALL stated, in substance and in part, that he intended to come to the Congressman’s office to kill the Congressman with firearms.”
Congressman Swalwell has been public about several death threats he has received.
READ MORE: ‘Hundreds of Death Threats’: Katie Hobbs’ Campaign Office Burglarized – Dems Blame Kari Lake for ‘Inciting Violence’
In this audio he posted to Twitter an unidentified man threatens to kill Rep. Swalwelll’s children. (Caution, profane, racist, violent, and disturbing language.)
Have a LISTEN 🔊
Marjorie loves to play the victim. But she’s an inciter of violence. Her constant attacks — even after the FBI said I was never suspected of wrongdoing — lead to threatening calls like this. This caller from today threatened to kill my three children. https://t.co/MlR1ogAxN3 pic.twitter.com/xVWosh1Uco
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 23, 2022
In August Swalwell posted another death threat against his children. It is horrific, violent, and gruesome. The speaker in the audio also calls for “all Democrats” to be killed, and ends with a call for “Trump 2024.”
LISTEN to this death threat against my children. Since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump, McCarthy, and MAGA Republicans are stoking violent rhetoric against lawmakers and law enforcement. Someone is going to get killed. pic.twitter.com/k9tmmjzhtK
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 10, 2022
Overnight, Rep. Swalwell posted this exchange, in which someone called for him to be “hung.”
Hanged! It’s hanged you fucking moron!
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 28, 2022
In July of 2021 Swalwell slammed Fox News’ Tucker Carlson after the network retracted a story.
“You falsely smeared my wife on Tuesday and she’s getting death threats,” he said via Twitter, posting texts from Carlson as well.
Listen to the audio above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Kanye West Had Hitler ‘Obsession’ – Praised Genocidal Fascist for His Achievements and Power: Report
Kanye West had an “obsession” with Adolf Hitler, praised the genocidal fascist dictator responsible for 17 million deaths for all he was able to achieve and for the power he was able accumulate, and even wanted to name his 2018 album “Hitler,” according to a CNN report.
“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” a business executive who worked for West, now known officially as “Ye,” told CNN.
That executive also “told CNN that the artist created a hostile work environment, in part through his ‘obsession’ with Hitler.” He “reached a settlement with West and some of his companies over workplace complaints, including harassment, which CNN has reviewed.”
He also said “that West spoke openly about reading ‘Mein Kampf,’ Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical manifesto and expressed his ‘admiration’ for the Nazis and Hitler for their use of propaganda.”
READ MORE: ‘Full on Freaked Out’: Fox News Leaders Furious Over Who Leaked Kanye West Rant From Unaired Footage – Report
CNN adds that Van Lathan Jr. a former TMZ employee, confirmed he has heard West make antisemitic remarks.
“’I already heard him say that stuff before at TMZ,’” Lathan said during an episode of the ‘Higher Learning’ podcast earlier this month,” CNN reported.
“I mean, I was taken aback because that type of antisemitic talk is disgusting. It’s like, I’m taken aback any time anyone does that, right? But as far as [West], I knew that that was in him because when he came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview. … He said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis.’ Something to that effect when he was there. And they took it out of the interview for whatever reason. It wasn’t my decision.”
West’s antisemitism, which can be traced back nearly a decade, has made top headlines in the past few weeks after VICE reported on leaked antisemitic and other remarks he made to Fox News that were not included in his interview with Tucker Carlson.
West ran for president as an independent in 2020 but reportedly had “regular” conversations with Jared Kushner.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: McMaster Suggests It’s ‘Common Sense’ to Ban Same-Sex Marriage Because It ‘Ought to Be Reserved’ for a Man and Woman
South Carolina Republican Governor Henry McMaster, seeking re-election to a second full term, denigrated the marriages of same-sex couples in a debate Wednesday and said if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn its 2015 ruling that found a constitutional right for same-sex couples to marry, he would ensure they could not. He also took the opportunity to attack transgender children in his response.
Governor McMaster, 75, during the only debate against his Democratic opponent, former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham, said the state constitution and state law bans same-sex couples from marrying.
On LGBTQ issues he suggested it is “common sense” to ban same-sex marriage and allowing transgender children to play in sports of the gender they identify, with decrying how it “seems to be changing all the time.”
RELATED: GOP Governor Bans LGBTQ Book in School Library as ‘Obscene’ and ‘Pornographic’ – Orders Law Enforcement Investigation
“Well, gay marriage is, is, it is in our Constitution, it is not allowed under state law,” McMaster told the debate moderator. “It is not allowed. I would follow state law whatever the state law is, but I’m, maybe I’m old fashioned, but I think in marriage ought to be between a man and a woman.”
“Just like I think that boys ought to play in boys’ sports and girls ought to play in girls’ sports,” he continued, despite not being asked.
McMaster, who once worked as a legislative assistant for South Carolina’s infamous racist, white supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ U.S. Senator, Strom Thurmond, added: “But I mean, there’s, you have to have some common sense in this arena, which seems to be changing all the time. But I think that the, our traditions I think are strong and I think they’re there for a reason.”
READ MORE: ‘Literally Killing People’: Jen Psaki Unleashes Truth Bomb on GOP Governor’s Vaccination ‘Disinformation’
In response to his anti-marriage equality stance, The State reported former Congressman Cunningham “seemed surprised by the governor’s answer, issuing a ‘wow’ to his response.”
“It’s 2022 and Gov. McMaster wants to ban same-sex marriage,” Cunningham said. “Gov. McMaster has been a politician, literally longer than I’ve been alive. He’s been taking our state backwards the entire time. Gov. McMaster has been leading South Carolina into the 1950s since 1980s.”
McMaster replied, “I don’t care who you love or don’t love or who you want to live with or what you want to do,” The Post and Courier added. “That’s your business. But I think marriage is a special institution and that designation ought to be reserved between a man and a woman.”
McMaster has previously refused to weigh in on the issue, calling it a “distraction.”
Watch a clip of McMaster’s remarks from the debate below or at this link.
Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC): “Gay marriage in our constitution it is not allowed, and under our state law it is not allowed. I would follow state law … Maybe I’m old fashioned, but I think marriage ought to be between a man and a woman.” pic.twitter.com/a6H6IJ3yoU
— The Recount (@therecount) October 27, 2022
Trending
- News10 hours ago
Bannon Threatens DOJ and Garland on Report GOP Expects Trump Indictment ‘Weeks’ After Midterms
- 'WE PROBABLY LOVE ISRAEL MORE THAN A LOT OF JEWS DO'1 day ago
Watch: Wife of Christian Nationalist GOP Nominee Steps in to Try to Save Him When Asked About Antisemitism
- News2 days ago
‘Our Country Is Going to Hell’: Trump Snaps Over Being Under Investigation in ‘Communist USA’
- News12 hours ago
‘Who Does He Think He Is?’: Legal Analysts Predict Trump’s Video Deposition in Bronx Trial Will Infuriate Jurors
- News9 hours ago
Watch: Herschel Walker Says Raphael Warnock Should Debate Joe Biden Six Times in 23 Seconds
- BREAKING NEWS7 hours ago
Trump Files ‘Emergency’ Motion With Supreme Court Urging Them to Block Release of His Tax Returns
- BREAKING NEWS5 hours ago
‘Break Her Kneecaps’: Feds Charge Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi as New Details on His Motivation Are Revealed
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 hours ago
‘This Is Who They Are’: Critics Blast Kari Lake for Mocking Paul Pelosi After Brutally Violent Assault