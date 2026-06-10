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GOP Leader Skips Trump’s Bill Signing—Then Pins Three-Year High Inflation on His Iran War
Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune was noticeably absent from Wednesday’s Oval Office bill signing ceremony — but top House and Senate leaders — including Speaker Mike Johnson — were present, cheering on the president. Thune did take time to talk with reporters, where he tied Wednesday’s surging inflation numbers to Trump’s Iran war.
The Washington Examiner’s David Sivak asked Thune directly why he wasn’t present at the president’s signing of the $70 billion reconciliation bill to fund ICE and the Border Patrol, or to talk about FISA legislation with Trump.
Thune noted that Speaker Johnson is “down there anyway” and that he and Johnson “talk regularly,” Sivak reported.
Thune appeared to suggest that there might not have been an invitation, adding, “I don’t know that we got asked, but I’ve got stuff going on here, as you know.”
Thune spelled out the inflation connection to reporters, as Punchbowl News’ Andrew Desiderio reported.
“The sooner we get the situation in Iran stabilized, the Strait [of Hormuz] opened up, those [inflation] numbers will trend in a better direction,” he said. “But obviously right now there are important national security objectives we’re trying to achieve.”
“The American people realize that if we’re heading in the right direction and the trendlines are good and the confidence is good long-term — which I [think] it will be because of all the other things we’ve done on the economy — then obviously people will start to see improvement,” he also said. “It may not happen overnight, but it will. But at least for now, we’ve got to do everything we can to keep the pressure on [in] getting the situation in the Middle East resolved.”
Getting the situation in Iran resolved was not how President Trump appeared to approach Iran on Wednesday.
“Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore – They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is dead!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”
In that Oval Office meeting, Trump also slammed Iran, saying that the U.S. would hit Iran hard again on Wednesday, and insisted the Iranian government is “playing us for suckers.”
Thune has distanced himself from the president over time, refusing his repeated demands to pass the controversial SAVE America Act — legislation some call voter suppression — to kill the filibuster, and to fire the Senate parliamentarian. He has also opposed Trump’s intelligence nominee. Thune tried to persuade Trump to back Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), but the president endorsed Ken Paxton instead — and Paxton went on to defeat Cornyn in the May primary runoff.
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Trump ‘Destroyed’ NATO Without Firing a Shot Warns Ex-Trump Official
President Donald Trump has “destroyed” the 77-year-old NATO alliance, “without tearing up the treaty or even firing a shot,” argues former Trump Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor at Defiance.News.
At the heart of NATO sits Article 5: the principle that an attack on one member is an attack on all, and the commitment that every member will come to the attacked nation’s defense.
Taylor, who served in the first Trump administration, points to a survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations that finds majorities in every country polled doubt the United States would come to their aid if they were attacked.
“That’s a stake in the heart of the NATO alliance,” writes Taylor. That core Article 5 promise is “no longer believed by the very people it was written to protect. You can’t deter an adversary with a ‘guarantee’ your allies now think is hollow.”
“Even if Trump doesn’t care about this or is too inept to understand these numbers, Vladimir Putin is paying close attention,” warns Taylor.
“Alliances aren’t built on paper,” he explains. “Like a marriage, that’s just where they get documented. America’s most important alliances are built around shared belief, i.e. a conviction that when the worst comes, your friends will come for you. The genius of the postwar order that American diplomats Dean Acheson and George Marshall built was that it made that belief credible enough to deter the Soviet Union for forty years without a shot fired across the Fulda Gap.”
“Deterrence,” he notes, “lived in the minds of our enemies. And it’s in the mind that Trump has done his damage.”
Taylor also points to another “truly terrible” part of that poll he says found that “just 11 percent of Europeans across fifteen countries now regard the United States as an ally. That’s a record low.”
He calls it a “gut punch” that Trump will be headed to France to attend a G7 meeting in mid-June, and later to Turkey for a NATO summit in early July.
“Trump will go into those meetings as the most diminished American president in the history of the transatlantic alliance,” Taylor observes.
Europeans are now doing “what frightened nations have always done”: arming themselves because they don’t believe friendship with America is something they can rely on.
Taylor notes that European nations used to buy American-made weapons in part because they believed they would at some point be fighting alongside America. Now they are buying weapons from other countries because they fear at some point they may not.
He offers one note of optimism: that poll also found that in every nation polled but one, “majorities of Europeans believe relations will improve the moment Trump leaves office.”
Image via Reuters
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‘Hated and Alone’: Steve Schmidt Scorches Trump Ahead of His 80th Birthday
Political strategist Steve Schmidt tore into Donald Trump ahead of the president’s 80th birthday on Sunday — the same day Trump hosts a UFC cage match in an “Octagon” built on the White House’s South Lawn to open the nation’s 250th birthday celebration.
Schmidt, the co-founder of The Lincoln Project and a Never Trump Republican who became a Democrat in 2020, described the president as “Hated And Alone at 80,” an invective on his Substack newsletter.
He notes the “irony” of Trump’s 80th birthday against the nation’s 250th: “At the very moment Trump seeks to place himself at the center of America’s 250th year, he appears smaller than ever. More isolated, aggrieved, obsessed and alone.”
“One story is about a man,” says Schmidt. “The other is about an idea. One story is about vanity. The other is about liberty. One story is about self. The other is about sacrifice.”
Schmidt observed that much of Trump’s life “has been devoted to denying the reality that every human being must eventually confront: time wins.”
“No amount of money can buy another year,” he noted. “No amount of power can stop the clock. No amount of cosmetic surgery, gold plating, self-promotion, propaganda, or flattery can alter the simple fact that every life is measured, finite, and judged.”
He went on to explain that “Trump has spent his life constructing monuments to himself,” and that his buildings, airplanes, golf courses, steaks, university, casinos, “cryptocurrency schemes,” and merchandise all bear his name.
Trump is the project, says Schmidt, yet the “tragedy of his life is that after 80 years he has accumulated power without wisdom, wealth without dignity, fame without honor, and followers without friendship.”
He asks, “where are the genuine relationships that mark a life well-lived?” The “lifelong companions,” “trusted confidants” and “people capable of telling him the truth.” Absent, Schmidt observes.
“The tyrant is always alone,” Schmidt charges. “The narcissist is always isolated. The man who demands loyalty from everyone eventually discovers that loyalty and love aren’t the same thing.”
The American experiment has “endured,” Schmidt notes. “It has survived worse men than Donald Trump. It has survived corruption, demagogues, traitors, cowards, and fools. And it will survive Donald Trump.”
In the end, Schmidt says, “There will only be the answer to a simple question: did this man enlarge the meaning of America, or diminish it?”
Image via Reuters
News
Hard-Right Groups Expanded Power Across the Trump Administration in 2025: Report
Hard-right groups have expanded their influence inside the Trump administration, a new report on hate and extremism by the Southern Poverty Law Center finds, according to The Guardian. A federal grand jury indicted the SPLC, a civil rights organization, on federal fraud charges earlier this year — months before the report’s publication.
“2025 was a turbulent year marked by injustice, social upheaval and stark new threats from a hard-right movement rapidly establishing its power across institutions,” reads the director’s note to the SPLC’s “2025 Year in Hate and Extremism” series. “The hard right effectively seized the power of government as a messenger for extremist rhetoric and a tool to dictate policies affecting the everyday lives of millions of people.”
The Trump administration “radically” shifted policy to favor the hard-right and extremists, reads the SPLC’s report titled “Empowering Extremists,” which was published Tuesday as part of the series.
The report found that the Trump administration has “shifted the focus of federal law enforcement away from violent crime investigations to sweeping immigration raids through American communities, targeting undocumented people as well as Black and Brown people — often regardless of immigration status and absent any suspicion of a violent offense.”
It states that on Sept. 22, 2025, “Trump issued an overly broad, vague executive order designating ‘antifa’ — a term often applied to people and community-based organizations opposing white supremacy, racism and the far right more generally — as a domestic terrorist organization.”
The Guardian noted that the SPLC report “pointed to conservative influencer Andy Ngo, who told Trump during a roundtable in October that ‘perhaps the state department should designate Antifa … a foreign terrorist organization.'”
“Would you like to see it done?” Trump replied. “You think it would help? I’d be glad to do it. I think it’s the kind of thing I’d like to do. Does everybody agree? If you agree, I agree. Let’s get it done.”
Trump “kept his promise,” the SPLC noted. “In November 2025, the State Department named four left-wing militant groups as foreign terrorist organizations.”
The report stated that the Trump administration’s “law enforcement shifts make Americans less safe,” and its actions increase the “threat posed by far-right extremism.”
“The administration gutted efforts to tackle hard-right extremism and downplayed — and even defended — the threat of right-wing extremist violence,” the report alleges. For example, the DOJ “removed a June 2024 peer-reviewed study from its website that concluded that far-right attacks continue ‘to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism.'”
Image via Reuters
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