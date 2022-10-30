'WE PROBABLY LOVE ISRAEL MORE THAN A LOT OF JEWS DO'
Watch: Wife of Christian Nationalist GOP Nominee Steps in to Try to Save Him When Asked About Antisemitism
In one of the most closely watched U.S. governor’s races in the 2022 midterms, the Republican candidate’s wife stepped in on his behalf after he was asked about anti-Semitism.
At a Saturday press conference in Pennsylvania, GOP nominee Doug Mastriano was asked by an Israeli reporter about his relationship with Andrew Torba and the extremist website Gab, which is a haven for white supremacy and anti-Semitism.
“Yeah, so —” Mastriano began, before an awkward 2-second pause.
“I would like to make a comment on that,” wife Rebbie Mastriano said as she stepped towards the lectern.
“Please,” her husband said as he backed away from the microphones.
Some of his supporters cheered.
“I’m just going to say, as a family, we so much love Israel,” she said.
“In fact, I’m gonna say we probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do,” she argued. “I have to say that.”
Mastriano is facing Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish.
Watch below or at this link:
Doug Mastriano asked by an Israeli reporter (@nathanguttman of @kann_news) to respond to antisemitic attack on Josh Shapiro and association with Gab.
His wife Rebbie steps in and says: “I'm gonna say we probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do.” #PAGov pic.twitter.com/Pczpz2IYgJ
— Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 30, 2022
