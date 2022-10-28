Man Who Made ‘Terrifying’ Death Threats to Eric Swalwell Pleads Guilty After Admitting to Posing as Trump Son

A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to making death threats to U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), after also admitting he posed as former President Donald Trump’s son and late brother in a fraudulent fundraising scheme.

“Joshua Hall, 23, copped to one count of making interstate threats before U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods,” Law360 reports. “The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, resident pled guilty to wire fraud in June for posing as the former president’s teenage son Barron and late brother Robert to raise money for a fake get-out-the-vote organization called Gay Voices for Trump.”

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, explained the details in a press release.

“On or about August 29, 2022, HALL placed a series of telephone calls from in or around Yonkers, New York, to the California office of a member of the United States Congress (the ‘Congressman’),” reads the statement, which does not identify Rep. Swalwell by name. “During those telephone calls, HALL conveyed threats to kill the Congressman to at least three different members of the Congressman’s staff.”

“HALL stated, in substance and in part, that he had a lot of AR-15s; that he wanted to shoot the Congressman; that he intended to come to the Congressman’s office with firearms; and that if he saw the Congressman, he would kill him. He further stated, in substance and in part, that he wanted to ‘beat the shit out of’ the Congressman and that he would find the Congressman wherever he was and hurt him. On a telephone call with [a staff member], HALL stated, in substance and in part, that he intended to come to the Congressman’s office to kill the Congressman with firearms.”

Congressman Swalwell has been public about several death threats he has received.

In this audio he posted to Twitter an unidentified man threatens to kill Rep. Swalwelll’s children. (Caution, profane, racist, violent, and disturbing language.)

Have a LISTEN 🔊 Marjorie loves to play the victim. But she’s an inciter of violence. Her constant attacks — even after the FBI said I was never suspected of wrongdoing — lead to threatening calls like this. This caller from today threatened to kill my three children. https://t.co/MlR1ogAxN3 pic.twitter.com/xVWosh1Uco — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 23, 2022

In August Swalwell posted another death threat against his children. It is horrific, violent, and gruesome. The speaker in the audio also calls for “all Democrats” to be killed, and ends with a call for “Trump 2024.”

LISTEN to this death threat against my children. Since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump, McCarthy, and MAGA Republicans are stoking violent rhetoric against lawmakers and law enforcement. Someone is going to get killed. pic.twitter.com/k9tmmjzhtK — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 10, 2022

Overnight, Rep. Swalwell posted this exchange, in which someone called for him to be “hung.”

Hanged! It’s hanged you fucking moron! — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 28, 2022

In July of 2021 Swalwell slammed Fox News’ Tucker Carlson after the network retracted a story.

“You falsely smeared my wife on Tuesday and she’s getting death threats,” he said via Twitter, posting texts from Carlson as well.

