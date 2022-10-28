RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Man Who Made ‘Terrifying’ Death Threats to Eric Swalwell Pleads Guilty After Admitting to Posing as Trump Son
A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to making death threats to U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), after also admitting he posed as former President Donald Trump’s son and late brother in a fraudulent fundraising scheme.
“Joshua Hall, 23, copped to one count of making interstate threats before U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods,” Law360 reports. “The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, resident pled guilty to wire fraud in June for posing as the former president’s teenage son Barron and late brother Robert to raise money for a fake get-out-the-vote organization called Gay Voices for Trump.”
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, explained the details in a press release.
“On or about August 29, 2022, HALL placed a series of telephone calls from in or around Yonkers, New York, to the California office of a member of the United States Congress (the ‘Congressman’),” reads the statement, which does not identify Rep. Swalwell by name. “During those telephone calls, HALL conveyed threats to kill the Congressman to at least three different members of the Congressman’s staff.”
“HALL stated, in substance and in part, that he had a lot of AR-15s; that he wanted to shoot the Congressman; that he intended to come to the Congressman’s office with firearms; and that if he saw the Congressman, he would kill him. He further stated, in substance and in part, that he wanted to ‘beat the shit out of’ the Congressman and that he would find the Congressman wherever he was and hurt him. On a telephone call with [a staff member], HALL stated, in substance and in part, that he intended to come to the Congressman’s office to kill the Congressman with firearms.”
Congressman Swalwell has been public about several death threats he has received.
In this audio he posted to Twitter an unidentified man threatens to kill Rep. Swalwelll’s children. (Caution, profane, racist, violent, and disturbing language.)
Have a LISTEN 🔊
Marjorie loves to play the victim. But she’s an inciter of violence. Her constant attacks — even after the FBI said I was never suspected of wrongdoing — lead to threatening calls like this. This caller from today threatened to kill my three children. https://t.co/MlR1ogAxN3 pic.twitter.com/xVWosh1Uco
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 23, 2022
In August Swalwell posted another death threat against his children. It is horrific, violent, and gruesome. The speaker in the audio also calls for “all Democrats” to be killed, and ends with a call for “Trump 2024.”
LISTEN to this death threat against my children. Since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump, McCarthy, and MAGA Republicans are stoking violent rhetoric against lawmakers and law enforcement. Someone is going to get killed. pic.twitter.com/k9tmmjzhtK
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 10, 2022
Overnight, Rep. Swalwell posted this exchange, in which someone called for him to be “hung.”
Hanged! It’s hanged you fucking moron!
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 28, 2022
In July of 2021 Swalwell slammed Fox News’ Tucker Carlson after the network retracted a story.
“You falsely smeared my wife on Tuesday and she’s getting death threats,” he said via Twitter, posting texts from Carlson as well.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Kanye West Had Hitler ‘Obsession’ – Praised Genocidal Fascist for His Achievements and Power: Report
Kanye West had an “obsession” with Adolf Hitler, praised the genocidal fascist dictator responsible for 17 million deaths for all he was able to achieve and for the power he was able accumulate, and even wanted to name his 2018 album “Hitler,” according to a CNN report.
“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” a business executive who worked for West, now known officially as “Ye,” told CNN.
That executive also “told CNN that the artist created a hostile work environment, in part through his ‘obsession’ with Hitler.” He “reached a settlement with West and some of his companies over workplace complaints, including harassment, which CNN has reviewed.”
He also said “that West spoke openly about reading ‘Mein Kampf,’ Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical manifesto and expressed his ‘admiration’ for the Nazis and Hitler for their use of propaganda.”
CNN adds that Van Lathan Jr. a former TMZ employee, confirmed he has heard West make antisemitic remarks.
“’I already heard him say that stuff before at TMZ,’” Lathan said during an episode of the ‘Higher Learning’ podcast earlier this month,” CNN reported.
“I mean, I was taken aback because that type of antisemitic talk is disgusting. It’s like, I’m taken aback any time anyone does that, right? But as far as [West], I knew that that was in him because when he came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview. … He said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis.’ Something to that effect when he was there. And they took it out of the interview for whatever reason. It wasn’t my decision.”
West’s antisemitism, which can be traced back nearly a decade, has made top headlines in the past few weeks after VICE reported on leaked antisemitic and other remarks he made to Fox News that were not included in his interview with Tucker Carlson.
West ran for president as an independent in 2020 but reportedly had “regular” conversations with Jared Kushner.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: McMaster Suggests It’s ‘Common Sense’ to Ban Same-Sex Marriage Because It ‘Ought to Be Reserved’ for a Man and Woman
South Carolina Republican Governor Henry McMaster, seeking re-election to a second full term, denigrated the marriages of same-sex couples in a debate Wednesday and said if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn its 2015 ruling that found a constitutional right for same-sex couples to marry, he would ensure they could not. He also took the opportunity to attack transgender children in his response.
Governor McMaster, 75, during the only debate against his Democratic opponent, former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham, said the state constitution and state law bans same-sex couples from marrying.
On LGBTQ issues he suggested it is “common sense” to ban same-sex marriage and allowing transgender children to play in sports of the gender they identify, with decrying how it “seems to be changing all the time.”
“Well, gay marriage is, is, it is in our Constitution, it is not allowed under state law,” McMaster told the debate moderator. “It is not allowed. I would follow state law whatever the state law is, but I’m, maybe I’m old fashioned, but I think in marriage ought to be between a man and a woman.”
“Just like I think that boys ought to play in boys’ sports and girls ought to play in girls’ sports,” he continued, despite not being asked.
McMaster, who once worked as a legislative assistant for South Carolina’s infamous racist, white supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ U.S. Senator, Strom Thurmond, added: “But I mean, there’s, you have to have some common sense in this arena, which seems to be changing all the time. But I think that the, our traditions I think are strong and I think they’re there for a reason.”
In response to his anti-marriage equality stance, The State reported former Congressman Cunningham “seemed surprised by the governor’s answer, issuing a ‘wow’ to his response.”
“It’s 2022 and Gov. McMaster wants to ban same-sex marriage,” Cunningham said. “Gov. McMaster has been a politician, literally longer than I’ve been alive. He’s been taking our state backwards the entire time. Gov. McMaster has been leading South Carolina into the 1950s since 1980s.”
McMaster replied, “I don’t care who you love or don’t love or who you want to live with or what you want to do,” The Post and Courier added. “That’s your business. But I think marriage is a special institution and that designation ought to be reserved between a man and a woman.”
McMaster has previously refused to weigh in on the issue, calling it a “distraction.”
Watch a clip of McMaster’s remarks from the debate below or at this link.
Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC): “Gay marriage in our constitution it is not allowed, and under our state law it is not allowed. I would follow state law … Maybe I’m old fashioned, but I think marriage ought to be between a man and a woman.” pic.twitter.com/a6H6IJ3yoU
— The Recount (@therecount) October 27, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Trump Jr. Whines Speaker Pelosi Treated Like a ‘Hero’ for ‘Talking Tough, Preaching Violence’ During J6 Attack
Donald Trump, Jr. expressed his anger and upset in a recent video, complaining Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is being praised for actions she took during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and on American democracy that his father incited – including at one point saying she would like to “punch” Trump, as his supporters were destroying the building hunting for her and the Vice President.
After more than a year of Republicans falsely claiming that the Speaker of the House did nothing to protect lawmakers barricaded inside the People’s House, did nothing to protect American democracy, documentary footage released by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack last week clearly showed Pelosi demanding the National Guard be called in, speaking with several top Trump administration officials including the acting Attorney General and the acting Secretary of Defense, along with the Governor of Virginia.
The Speaker proved elected GOP leaders including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and Rep. Jim Banks have all been making false claims about her actions that day – especially Scalise, who was standing mere feet away from her when she was demanding the National Guard be called up to protect the Capitol and take down the insurrectionists.
Trump Jr., however, was furious.
“Nancy Pelosi is quoted as saying, ‘I hope Trump comes, I’m gonna punch him out. This is my moment. I’ve been waiting for this for trespassing on Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy.’ How come the media is reacting like she’s this great hero, talking tough preaching violence?” Jr. asked.
“I was told that’s a huge threat to democracy,” he said in disbelief.
“So it turns out the only elected official actually calling for violence on January 6 was in fact Nancy Pelosi with ‘I’m gonna punch him out,'” he continued, falsely.
Despite RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel claiming the insurrectionists were engaged in “legitimate political discourse,” it will be up to the courts, if any elected officials are ever prosecuted for their actions surrounding the insurrection, whether or not they engaged in “calling for violence.”
Some strongly believe Donald Trump was among those who incited violence – Speaker Pelosi in the January 6 video says he instigated it. Last year she had said he was an accessory to murder.
“When we talk about ‘did any of our colleagues collaborate?’” Pelosi said on the last full day of Trump still being President, “Well, that remains to be seen. We have to get the evidence of that. And if they did, they would be accessory to the crime. And the crime, in some cases, was murder.”
“And this president is an accessory to that crime because he instigated that insurrection that caused those deaths and this destruction.”
Watch Donald Trump Jr. below and Speaker Pelosi above or at this link.
Junior says Pelosi was the only person calling for violence on J6 when she said she wanted to punch Trump: “Talking tough, preaching violence. It turns out the only elected official actually calling for violence on J6 was Nancy Pelosi.” pic.twitter.com/a6QFJ4sZ8i
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) October 18, 2022
