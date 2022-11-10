RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Local Columnist Tells Election Denier Kari Lake to ‘Grow Up’ as Republican Blasts ‘Banana Republic’ Arizona
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, in a neck-and-neck race – although currently losing against Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs – is blasting the state she wants to run, calling it a “banana republic,” because not all votes have been counted yet. “Banana republic” is a racist, derogatory term.
One local columnist thinks GOP candidates complaining need to “grow up.”
“This is just an embarrassment. People of Arizona are just sick and tired of elections being run like some banana republic,” Lake, a Trump-endorsed ultra MAGA election denier who fully supports his “Big Lie,” said to Newsmax on Thursday.
“We won’t have it anymore,” she insisted, not explaining to her supporters that Republicans are literally the reason why votes in Arizona take so long to count.
“We’re going to win this, everybody in this state news we’re going to win it – I was running against a basement candidate who didn’t even campaign,” Lake claimed falsely.
Lake said Hobbs, “didn’t debate, and the people didn’t vote for her; there was zero excitement.”
“This is ridiculous.”
Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake (R) claims the state’s elections are being run “like we’re in some Banana Republic”:
“The people didn’t vote for [Katie Hobbs] … this is ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/KfpWlkWYFO
— The Recount (@therecount) November 10, 2022
On MSNBC Wednesday night Vaughn Hilliard reported that since she began her campaign she has been alleging fraud, but refused to name any names or report anyone to authorities. On Tuesday Hilliard almost scolded her for suggesting there had been irregularities in the voting process.
And back in August Hilliard had a heated interview with Lake, challenging her to provide proof of her claims of fraud, which she did not.
WATCH: @VaughnHillyard confronts Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake over her unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud https://t.co/9rEcrr4IiE pic.twitter.com/gKdsV1yWSY
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 2, 2022
At Arizona Republic, columnist Laurie Roberts wrote, “Oh, grow up, candidates. There’s a reason Arizona election results are taking forever.”
“Kari Lake was vowing to call the Arizona Legislature into a special session because she didn’t get a balloon drop on election night,” Roberts added. “Do you need a timeout? That’s what I used to ask my toddler sons when they’d throw themselves onto the floor, kicking and screaming, because they didn’t get their way.”
Roberts also mocked Lake, seemingly suggesting she does not know how the government of the state she wants to run works.
“Kari Lake was on Fox, complaining about ‘shoddy elections that are run by imbeciles’ and vowing a special session of the Legislature – though I’m not sure why a special session would be needed given that the Legislature will convene just seven days after our new governor takes office.”
“Oh, grow up,” Roberts repeated, standing up for elections workers who are “following the law.”
“For the adults in the room,” she explains, “what’s happening now with the delay in counting was entirely expected. It’s the product of close races and an early ballot system created by Republicans and run by Republicans.”
“A process that was made difficult because of the very Republicans who are now pitching a fit.”
‘This Is Who They Are’: Critics Blast Kari Lake for Mocking Paul Pelosi After Brutally Violent Assault
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, a Christian nationalist, conspiracy theorist, and Big Lie promoter, got a big laugh from supporters when she responded to a question about protecting school children from mass shootings by mocking Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her 82-year old husband Paul Pelosi,
Paul Pelosi is in intensive care right now after being attacked inside their home by a hammer-wielding man who has now admitted he wanted to “break her kneecaps” as “a warning to other members of Congress.”
“It is not impossible to protect our kids at school,” Lake said on stage during an interview-style event Monday. “They act like it is.”
“Nancy Pelosi – well she’s got protection when she’s in D.C.” Lake said in what appeared to be a pre-written line.
READ MORE: Watch: Wife of Christian Nationalist GOP Nominee Steps in to Try to Save Him When Asked About Antisemitism
“Apparently her house didn’t have a lot of protection,” Lake mocked in a line that drew laughter from the audience and the host.
“If our lawmakers have protection, if our lawmakers can have protection, if our politicians can have protection, if our athletes, then certainly the most important people in our lives, our children, should have protection.”
In the short clip, Lake did not appear to offer any solutions to the gun crisis that America faces, nor did she say how she would protect children in Arizona’s schools.
Veteran journalist Justin Glawe responded by saying he was not sure “how you describe a political party” that “Threatens violence if they don’t get their way,” “Carries it out in an attempt to overturn an election,” and “Laughs about political violence against their opponents as anything other than fascist but I’m open to suggestions.”
READ MORE: ‘Break Her Kneecaps’: Feds Charge Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi as New Details on His Motivation Are Revealed
Several others echoed “This is who they are” remarks made by U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).
Republican and former U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh tweeted, “Every day, they demonstrate who they are. Every day.”
“Impossible to associate with someone like this,” said conservative attorney Heath Mayo. “Shame on every Republican who continues to lift her up as a voice.”
“These are terrible people,” added Peter Montgomery, a senior fellow at People for the American Way. “We don’t want them running out states and our country.”
Former Bush 43 official Christian Vanderbrouk, pointing to the video, observed Lake’s remarks were not random but premeditated.
“Notice how Lake pauses for her sick joke to land…” he said.
“Fascists like Kari Lake think violence is funny,” wrote former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob. “No decent person votes for MAGA Republicans.”
Watch below or at this link.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) gets a big laugh from the crowd after joking about Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul being violently assaulted:
“Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.” pic.twitter.com/8U647UTO9x
— The Recount (@therecount) October 31, 2022
Man Who Made ‘Terrifying’ Death Threats to Eric Swalwell Pleads Guilty After Admitting to Posing as Trump Son
A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to making death threats to U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), after also admitting he posed as former President Donald Trump’s son and late brother in a fraudulent fundraising scheme.
“Joshua Hall, 23, copped to one count of making interstate threats before U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods,” Law360 reports. “The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, resident pled guilty to wire fraud in June for posing as the former president’s teenage son Barron and late brother Robert to raise money for a fake get-out-the-vote organization called Gay Voices for Trump.”
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, explained the details in a press release.
READ MORE: ‘Where Is Nancy?’: Assailant Who Attacked Paul Pelosi Was Searching for Speaker, ‘Echoes’ of J6 Insurrectionists – Reports
“On or about August 29, 2022, HALL placed a series of telephone calls from in or around Yonkers, New York, to the California office of a member of the United States Congress (the ‘Congressman’),” reads the statement, which does not identify Rep. Swalwell by name. “During those telephone calls, HALL conveyed threats to kill the Congressman to at least three different members of the Congressman’s staff.”
“HALL stated, in substance and in part, that he had a lot of AR-15s; that he wanted to shoot the Congressman; that he intended to come to the Congressman’s office with firearms; and that if he saw the Congressman, he would kill him. He further stated, in substance and in part, that he wanted to ‘beat the shit out of’ the Congressman and that he would find the Congressman wherever he was and hurt him. On a telephone call with [a staff member], HALL stated, in substance and in part, that he intended to come to the Congressman’s office to kill the Congressman with firearms.”
Congressman Swalwell has been public about several death threats he has received.
READ MORE: ‘Hundreds of Death Threats’: Katie Hobbs’ Campaign Office Burglarized – Dems Blame Kari Lake for ‘Inciting Violence’
In this audio he posted to Twitter an unidentified man threatens to kill Rep. Swalwelll’s children. (Caution, profane, racist, violent, and disturbing language.)
Have a LISTEN ?
Marjorie loves to play the victim. But she’s an inciter of violence. Her constant attacks — even after the FBI said I was never suspected of wrongdoing — lead to threatening calls like this. This caller from today threatened to kill my three children. https://t.co/MlR1ogAxN3 pic.twitter.com/xVWosh1Uco
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 23, 2022
In August Swalwell posted another death threat against his children. It is horrific, violent, and gruesome. The speaker in the audio also calls for “all Democrats” to be killed, and ends with a call for “Trump 2024.”
LISTEN to this death threat against my children. Since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump, McCarthy, and MAGA Republicans are stoking violent rhetoric against lawmakers and law enforcement. Someone is going to get killed. pic.twitter.com/k9tmmjzhtK
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 10, 2022
Overnight, Rep. Swalwell posted this exchange, in which someone called for him to be “hung.”
Hanged! It’s hanged you fucking moron!
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 28, 2022
In July of 2021 Swalwell slammed Fox News’ Tucker Carlson after the network retracted a story.
“You falsely smeared my wife on Tuesday and she’s getting death threats,” he said via Twitter, posting texts from Carlson as well.
Listen to the audio above or at this link.
Kanye West Had Hitler ‘Obsession’ – Praised Genocidal Fascist for His Achievements and Power: Report
Kanye West had an “obsession” with Adolf Hitler, praised the genocidal fascist dictator responsible for 17 million deaths for all he was able to achieve and for the power he was able accumulate, and even wanted to name his 2018 album “Hitler,” according to a CNN report.
“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” a business executive who worked for West, now known officially as “Ye,” told CNN.
That executive also “told CNN that the artist created a hostile work environment, in part through his ‘obsession’ with Hitler.” He “reached a settlement with West and some of his companies over workplace complaints, including harassment, which CNN has reviewed.”
He also said “that West spoke openly about reading ‘Mein Kampf,’ Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical manifesto and expressed his ‘admiration’ for the Nazis and Hitler for their use of propaganda.”
READ MORE: ‘Full on Freaked Out’: Fox News Leaders Furious Over Who Leaked Kanye West Rant From Unaired Footage – Report
CNN adds that Van Lathan Jr. a former TMZ employee, confirmed he has heard West make antisemitic remarks.
“’I already heard him say that stuff before at TMZ,’” Lathan said during an episode of the ‘Higher Learning’ podcast earlier this month,” CNN reported.
“I mean, I was taken aback because that type of antisemitic talk is disgusting. It’s like, I’m taken aback any time anyone does that, right? But as far as [West], I knew that that was in him because when he came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview. … He said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis.’ Something to that effect when he was there. And they took it out of the interview for whatever reason. It wasn’t my decision.”
West’s antisemitism, which can be traced back nearly a decade, has made top headlines in the past few weeks after VICE reported on leaked antisemitic and other remarks he made to Fox News that were not included in his interview with Tucker Carlson.
West ran for president as an independent in 2020 but reportedly had “regular” conversations with Jared Kushner.
