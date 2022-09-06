RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Ted Cruz Says He’s Opposed to Same-Sex Marriage Bill for ‘Religious Liberty’ Reasons
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is advocating against legislation in the Senate that would protect existing same-sex marriages but would not ensure same-sex couples could marry in their state if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down its own 2015 Obergefell ruling – which far-right Justice Clarence Thomas is urging his fellow jurists to do.
The bill, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to attach to a must-pass spending bill to ensure it also passes, would merely say governments at the federal, state, and local levels must recognize any marriage of a same-sex couples if it was legal and valid when and where they married.
So if Texas bans same-sex marriage at some point in the future were the Supreme Court to strike down Obergefell, married couples will still be legally married, but couples wanting to marry would have to travel to a state that has not banned marriage equality.
In other words, it ensures the status quo remains the same.
READ MORE: Susan Collins Slams Schumer as Dems Move to Codify Same-Sex Marriage Protections Into Law
Not according to the Texas Republican Senator who is claiming – falsely – if the bill passes there would be “massive consequences across our country,” as The Texas Tribune reports.
“This bill without a religious liberty protection would have massive consequences across our country, weaponizing the Biden administration to go and target universities, K-12 schools, social service organizations, churches and strip them all of their tax-exempt status,” Cruz said falsely Tuesday on his podcast, called, “Verdict.”
Cruz did not address people of faith whose religions support marriage equality.
Last month Cruz made clear he opposed the Obergefell ruling, calling it “clearly wrong.”
Ted Cruz said on his podcast that SCOTUS's marriage equality decision was wrongly decided and that it should be left to the states
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2022
That Cruz is lying should come as no surprise.
READ MORE: ‘Truth Will Be Your Kryptonite’: Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Calls Out Clarence Thomas – ‘Have a Conversation With Ginni’
Politifact has fact-checked a whopping 155 statements made by Cruz. Slightly less than one-third (51 statements) were some degree of true, meaning True, Mostly True, or Half True.
104, about two-thirds, were some degree of false: Mostly False (46 or 29%), False (47 or 30%), or Pants on Fire (11, or 7%).
‘Dramatic, Sad Music’ Plays as Trump Paints Dystopian Picture of America During 2 Hour Speech
Donald Trump gave a long-winded speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday that featured orchestral music playing as he neared the two-hour mark.
This is a new one for me: there’s dramatic, sad music playing over Trump’s (apparent) conclusion as he lays out all the ways he says the country is falling apart,” Jonathan Tamari of the Philadelphia Inquirerreported.
France 24 White House correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani reported, “Trump is wrapping up his remarks with a gloomy music in the background (that some in the crowd first thought was thunder). And he points to the news cameras to say ‘they truly are the enemy of the people.'”
The music started as Trump complained about the “weaponizing” of law enforcement in his first public speech since the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Trump’s complaints about the FBI were one of the few new things in his speech that mostly recycled the same speech he’s been giving for months.
Also at the rally, Trump claimed it is actually Democrats who are insurrectionists and said GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell should be “scorned.”
The thematic music ended with Trump’s speech and the song “Hold On I’m Coming” by Sam and Dave played.
‘Isn’t That Sedition?’: Trump Slammed for Floating Pardons and Revealing He’s Financially Supporting J6 Defendants
Donald Trump revealed Thursday he is meeting with and financially supporting January 6 insurrection defendants, while he floated pardons for them in remarks he made on the far right wing Wendy Bell Radio streaming podcast. His remarks are causing concern among legal and government experts.
“So I met with a number of fans but I met with and I’m financially supporting people that are incredible,” Trump announced (video below), referring to those who he said are being charged with crimes related to the January 6 insurrection, while mentioning that “contributions should be made.”
“And they were in my office actually two days ago. It’s very much on my mind. It’s a disgrace what they’ve done to them. What they’ve done to these people. It’s disgraceful and, and mostly, I mean, you know, it’s firemen, they’re policemen, there are people in the military. There are people that were, you know, you look at what took place with the police where there are ushering them in and so many different things.
READ MORE: ‘Obstruction’: DOJ Tells Judge It Has Evidence Trump Team Likely Attempted to Conceal Classified Documents
Trump went on to bash “radical leftists,” who he called “sick,” and said, “there’s something wrong with them, and nobody’s ever seen anything like this.”
He also called federal prosecutors the “most cold-hearted people,” saying “they don’t care about families. They don’t care about anything. They just, and you see what they’re doing with the sentencing.”
“And I will tell you, and I’m looking at it very carefully, I’ve studied it, I study cases and contributions should be made. We have to do that because you know, they have some good lawyers, but even the good lawyers, you get some of these judges that that are so so nasty and so angry, mean, the sentences, and I will tell you, I will look very, very favorably about about full pardons, if I decide to run and if I win I will be looking very, very strongly at pardons – full pardons.”
“I think that’s probably going to be the best because even if they go for the two months or six months and you know they have sentences that go a lot longer than that, but we’ll be looking very, very seriously at full pardons. Because we can’t let that happen here, and I mean full pardons with an apology to many,” he declared.
READ MORE: Former Top Trump Aides: Probably ‘More Highly Classified Documents at Bedminster’ or His Kids’ Homes
Experts are expressing outrage.
“So, if you are meeting with seditionists and giving them money and promising them pardons which could be seen as obstruction of justice and support for further anti-government violence…isn’t that, um, sedition?” asked foreign policy, national security, and political affairs expert, journalist, CEO, and political commentator David Rothkopf.
“If Trump is elected, he’ll apologize to the J6 traitors because the Capitol police got in the way of their bats, poles, stun guns and bear spray,” observed former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob.
“But this isn’t fascism, right?” former U.S. Dept. of Defense official Adam Blickstein noted sardonically.
“Coup leader pledges relief to his assistants,” observed attorney Eric Columbus, who served at DOJ, DHS, and as a special counsel in the House and Senate.
“Trump admits to funding the people who violently attacked the capitol in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the election. Also, he wants to pardon them and wants America to apologize to them, said Democratic strategist and former Clinton aide Jesse Ferguson.
Watch below or at this link.
In new interview, Trump says he met with J6ers recently and is "financially supporting" some of them. Then says if he wins re-election he will be "looking very strongly at full pardons" for all J6 defendants, "with an apology" from the govt.
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) September 1, 2022
‘I Struck a Nerve’: Robert Reich Makes the Case for Calling Ron DeSantis a ‘Fascist’
On Tuesday, August 23, liberal economist Robert Reich expressed his disdain for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when he visited Twitter and posted, “Just wondering if ‘DeSantis’ is now officially a synonym for ‘fascist.’” Many MAGA Republicans had an angry reaction, bombarding the University of California, Berkeley professor with familiar Republican insults like “coastal elitist.” But in an op-ed published by The Guardian on August 31, Reich doesn’t back down from his anti-DeSantis views.
In fact, Reich doubles down on them, laying out an abundance of reasons why DeSantis’ agenda is consistent with the elements of fascism.
“I was surprised at the outrage my little tweet provoked in right-wing media,” Reich notes. “The Washington Examiner, for example, called me an ‘ultra-left-wing elitist’ who wrote an ‘insulting slur,’ which is ‘what left-wing ideologues do when they discuss Republican politicians who pose any threat to the existence of their political ideology.… Anyone the Democrats don’t like or disagree with is a fascist.’ This was among the kindest responses…. The size of the blowback on my little tweet makes me think I struck a nerve.”
READ MORE: Why Ron DeSantis is stumping for election deniers in key swing states: report
Reich points out that DeSantis is “the most likely rival to Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024” and has been called “Donald Trump with a brain.”
“DeSantis is the nation’s consummate culture warrior,” Reich explains. “Lately, he has been campaigning on behalf of Republican election-deniers around the country, including gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania and US Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio. In Florida, discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity are now barred in schools. Math textbooks have been rejected for what officials call ‘indoctrination.’ Claiming tenured professors in Florida’s public universities were ‘indoctrinating’ students, DeSantis spearheaded a law requiring them to be reviewed every five years. Teachers are limited in what they can teach about racism and other tragic aspects of American history.”
Reich continues, “DeSantis has got personally involved in local school board races, endorsing and campaigning for 30 board candidates who agree with him. So far, 20 have won outright, five are going to runoffs. Abortions are banned after 15 weeks. DeSantis recently suspended an elected prosecutor who said he would refuse to enforce the anti-abortion law. A new state office has been created to investigate ‘election crimes.’ Florida’s Medicaid regulator is considering denying state-subsidized treatments to transgender people. Its medical board may ban gender-affirming medical treatment for youths. Disney, Florida’s largest employer, has been stripped of the ability to govern itself in retaliation for the company’s opposition to the crackdown on LGBTQ+ conversations with schoolchildren.”
The words “fascist” and “authoritarian” have been used interchangeably by DeSantis’ critics, who aren’t strictly liberals and progressives. Many Never Trump conservatives have been scathing critics of DeSantis and slammed him as dangerously authoritarian, from The Bulwark’s Tim Miller to the Washington Post’s Max Boot to MSNBC host Joe Scarborough (a former GOP congressman). The debate among right-wing Never Trumpers, in fact, is whether Trump or DeSantis would be a more authoritarian Republican candidate in 2024.
READ MORE: Another Democratic governor is going after Ron DeSantis with a vengeance
Reich argues that the word “fascist” captures DeSantis’ views even better than “authoritarian.”
“Authoritarianism implies the absence of democracy, a dictatorship,” Reich writes. “Fascism — from the Latin fasces, denoting a tightly bound bundle of wooden rods typically including a protruding axe blade, adopted by Benito Mussolini in the 1930s to symbolize his total power — is different. Fascism also includes hatred of ‘them’ — people considered different by race or religion, or outside the mainstream, or who were born abroad; control over what people learn and what books they are allowed to read, control over what had been independent government units…. control over women and the most intimate and difficult decisions they’ll ever make, and demands that the private sector support the regime. Perhaps my ‘just wondering’ tweet about DeSantis hit the nerve of the fascism now taking root in the Republican Party?”
READ MORE: Conservative: ‘Authoritarian’ Ron DeSantis may be even more ‘dangerous’ than Donald Trump
