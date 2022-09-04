RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Dramatic, Sad Music’ Plays as Trump Paints Dystopian Picture of America During 2 Hour Speech
Donald Trump gave a long-winded speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday that featured orchestral music playing as he neared the two-hour mark.
This is a new one for me: there’s dramatic, sad music playing over Trump’s (apparent) conclusion as he lays out all the ways he says the country is falling apart,” Jonathan Tamari of the Philadelphia Inquirerreported.
France 24 White House correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani reported, “Trump is wrapping up his remarks with a gloomy music in the background (that some in the crowd first thought was thunder). And he points to the news cameras to say ‘they truly are the enemy of the people.'”
The music started as Trump complained about the “weaponizing” of law enforcement in his first public speech since the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Trump’s complaints about the FBI were one of the few new things in his speech that mostly recycled the same speech he’s been giving for months.
Also at the rally, Trump claimed it is actually Democrats who are insurrectionists and said GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell should be “scorned.”
The thematic music ended with Trump’s speech and the song “Hold On I’m Coming” by Sam and Dave played.
‘Isn’t That Sedition?’: Trump Slammed for Floating Pardons and Revealing He’s Financially Supporting J6 Defendants
Donald Trump revealed Thursday he is meeting with and financially supporting January 6 insurrection defendants, while he floated pardons for them in remarks he made on the far right wing Wendy Bell Radio streaming podcast. His remarks are causing concern among legal and government experts.
“So I met with a number of fans but I met with and I’m financially supporting people that are incredible,” Trump announced (video below), referring to those who he said are being charged with crimes related to the January 6 insurrection, while mentioning that “contributions should be made.”
“And they were in my office actually two days ago. It’s very much on my mind. It’s a disgrace what they’ve done to them. What they’ve done to these people. It’s disgraceful and, and mostly, I mean, you know, it’s firemen, they’re policemen, there are people in the military. There are people that were, you know, you look at what took place with the police where there are ushering them in and so many different things.
Trump went on to bash “radical leftists,” who he called “sick,” and said, “there’s something wrong with them, and nobody’s ever seen anything like this.”
He also called federal prosecutors the “most cold-hearted people,” saying “they don’t care about families. They don’t care about anything. They just, and you see what they’re doing with the sentencing.”
“And I will tell you, and I’m looking at it very carefully, I’ve studied it, I study cases and contributions should be made. We have to do that because you know, they have some good lawyers, but even the good lawyers, you get some of these judges that that are so so nasty and so angry, mean, the sentences, and I will tell you, I will look very, very favorably about about full pardons, if I decide to run and if I win I will be looking very, very strongly at pardons – full pardons.”
“I think that’s probably going to be the best because even if they go for the two months or six months and you know they have sentences that go a lot longer than that, but we’ll be looking very, very seriously at full pardons. Because we can’t let that happen here, and I mean full pardons with an apology to many,” he declared.
Experts are expressing outrage.
“So, if you are meeting with seditionists and giving them money and promising them pardons which could be seen as obstruction of justice and support for further anti-government violence…isn’t that, um, sedition?” asked foreign policy, national security, and political affairs expert, journalist, CEO, and political commentator David Rothkopf.
“If Trump is elected, he’ll apologize to the J6 traitors because the Capitol police got in the way of their bats, poles, stun guns and bear spray,” observed former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob.
“But this isn’t fascism, right?” former U.S. Dept. of Defense official Adam Blickstein noted sardonically.
“Coup leader pledges relief to his assistants,” observed attorney Eric Columbus, who served at DOJ, DHS, and as a special counsel in the House and Senate.
“Trump admits to funding the people who violently attacked the capitol in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the election. Also, he wants to pardon them and wants America to apologize to them, said Democratic strategist and former Clinton aide Jesse Ferguson.
Watch below or at this link.
In new interview, Trump says he met with J6ers recently and is “financially supporting” some of them. Then says if he wins re-election he will be “looking very strongly at full pardons” for all J6 defendants, “with an apology” from the govt. pic.twitter.com/xdIVEMt7Sf
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 1, 2022
‘I Struck a Nerve’: Robert Reich Makes the Case for Calling Ron DeSantis a ‘Fascist’
On Tuesday, August 23, liberal economist Robert Reich expressed his disdain for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when he visited Twitter and posted, “Just wondering if ‘DeSantis’ is now officially a synonym for ‘fascist.’” Many MAGA Republicans had an angry reaction, bombarding the University of California, Berkeley professor with familiar Republican insults like “coastal elitist.” But in an op-ed published by The Guardian on August 31, Reich doesn’t back down from his anti-DeSantis views.
In fact, Reich doubles down on them, laying out an abundance of reasons why DeSantis’ agenda is consistent with the elements of fascism.
“I was surprised at the outrage my little tweet provoked in right-wing media,” Reich notes. “The Washington Examiner, for example, called me an ‘ultra-left-wing elitist’ who wrote an ‘insulting slur,’ which is ‘what left-wing ideologues do when they discuss Republican politicians who pose any threat to the existence of their political ideology.… Anyone the Democrats don’t like or disagree with is a fascist.’ This was among the kindest responses…. The size of the blowback on my little tweet makes me think I struck a nerve.”
Reich points out that DeSantis is “the most likely rival to Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024” and has been called “Donald Trump with a brain.”
“DeSantis is the nation’s consummate culture warrior,” Reich explains. “Lately, he has been campaigning on behalf of Republican election-deniers around the country, including gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania and US Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio. In Florida, discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity are now barred in schools. Math textbooks have been rejected for what officials call ‘indoctrination.’ Claiming tenured professors in Florida’s public universities were ‘indoctrinating’ students, DeSantis spearheaded a law requiring them to be reviewed every five years. Teachers are limited in what they can teach about racism and other tragic aspects of American history.”
Reich continues, “DeSantis has got personally involved in local school board races, endorsing and campaigning for 30 board candidates who agree with him. So far, 20 have won outright, five are going to runoffs. Abortions are banned after 15 weeks. DeSantis recently suspended an elected prosecutor who said he would refuse to enforce the anti-abortion law. A new state office has been created to investigate ‘election crimes.’ Florida’s Medicaid regulator is considering denying state-subsidized treatments to transgender people. Its medical board may ban gender-affirming medical treatment for youths. Disney, Florida’s largest employer, has been stripped of the ability to govern itself in retaliation for the company’s opposition to the crackdown on LGBTQ+ conversations with schoolchildren.”
The words “fascist” and “authoritarian” have been used interchangeably by DeSantis’ critics, who aren’t strictly liberals and progressives. Many Never Trump conservatives have been scathing critics of DeSantis and slammed him as dangerously authoritarian, from The Bulwark’s Tim Miller to the Washington Post’s Max Boot to MSNBC host Joe Scarborough (a former GOP congressman). The debate among right-wing Never Trumpers, in fact, is whether Trump or DeSantis would be a more authoritarian Republican candidate in 2024.
Reich argues that the word “fascist” captures DeSantis’ views even better than “authoritarian.”
“Authoritarianism implies the absence of democracy, a dictatorship,” Reich writes. “Fascism — from the Latin fasces, denoting a tightly bound bundle of wooden rods typically including a protruding axe blade, adopted by Benito Mussolini in the 1930s to symbolize his total power — is different. Fascism also includes hatred of ‘them’ — people considered different by race or religion, or outside the mainstream, or who were born abroad; control over what people learn and what books they are allowed to read, control over what had been independent government units…. control over women and the most intimate and difficult decisions they’ll ever make, and demands that the private sector support the regime. Perhaps my ‘just wondering’ tweet about DeSantis hit the nerve of the fascism now taking root in the Republican Party?”
Watch: White House Names and Shames ‘Extreme’ MAGA Republicans for Promotion of Violent Rhetoric
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre served up a stunning and rare rebuke Wednesday afternoon of several “extreme” MAGA Republican elected officials who are using violent rhetoric and false claims that align with former president Donald Trump’s agenda and actions.
“Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has posted videos depicting him attacking the President and members of Congress,” Jean-Pierre responded to a reporter who asked if President Joe Biden criticizing “MAGA Republicans” and using the term “semi-fascism” to describe their ideology goes against his 2020 campaign promise to be a “uniter.”
“You have Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA),” she continued, who has “publicly expressed support for shooting prominent Democratic elected officials and suggesting physically assaulting transgender school officials,” added Jean-Pierre, who was clearly prepared.
“You have Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), [who] has said falsely if our election system ‘continues to be rigged and continues to be stolen, then it’s going to lead to one place, and that’s bloodshed.’ And just last week, you had Governor Ron DeSantis suggesting that Dr. Fauci should be physically assaulted. And former President Trump has done the same many, many times.”
The reporter, CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes had asked: “Over the past week or so, we’ve heard many Republicans argue that this President ran a uniter. And now he’s calling MAGA Republicans, which is a very large swath of the American populace, ‘semi-fascists.’ He is arguing that they’re a threat to democracy. Does the White House believe that this is a fair criticism by Republicans that this is not unifying language?”
President Biden did not call MAGA Republicans “semi-fascists,” but he did refer to the MAGA ideology as “semi-fascism.”
Calling their violent rhetoric a “dangerous trend that we’re seeing,” Jean-Pierre pointed to a “New York Times headline from this month: ‘As right wing rhetoric escalates, so do threats and violence.’ And so these are things that we have to call out.”
” I was talking about the ‘soul of the nation,’ something the President has talked about since 2017. When he wrote that article in The Atlantic, and he’s called it out then, he called it out January 6, he called it out Inauguration Day. He called it out last week. He called it out yesterday. So there is been a consistent call out from the President, what he’s seeing from an extreme part of this party of the Republican Party. And historians, I would argue, would say the same.”
Watch below or at this link:
White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre calls out several elected Republicans — including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) — for their suggestions of violence toward federal officials. pic.twitter.com/rgkcJyR5MY
— The Recount (@therecount) August 31, 2022
