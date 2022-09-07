RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Federal Judge Rules Requiring Companies to Cover HIV Prevention Drug Violates Their Religious Rights
A federal judge with a lengthy history of deciding against LGBTQ people and in favor of the far Christian right has ruled the Affordable Care Act and the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services cannot require companies to cover the cost of an HIV prevention drug referred to as PrEP.
The plaintiffs sued the federal government claiming their business is a “Christian for-profit corporation” that “objects” to “coverage of preventive care such as contraceptives and PrEP drugs” on “religious grounds.” The plaintiffs, the lawsuit also says, “claim that compulsory coverage for those services violates their religious beliefs by making them complicit in facilitating homosexual behavior, drug use, and sexual activity outside of marriage between one man and one woman.”
HIV is not exclusive to people who engage in same-sex intimate relations, drug use, or sexual activity outside of marriage between one man and one woman.
U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor (photo) of Texas, who ruled in 2018 that ObamaCare is unconstitutional, on Wednesday declared the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services “did not provide any ‘compelling’ evidence to argue that ‘private, religious corporations’ should be required to cover HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, commonly known as PrEP, ‘with no cost-sharing and no religious exemptions,'” as Axios reports.
READ MORE: Federal Judge Rules For-Profit Faith-Based Businesses Can Discriminate Against LGBTQ People
“O’Connor said HHS was unable to show that the Affordable Care Act’s requirement for HIV PrEP to be fully covered by insurance ‘furthers a compelling governmental interest.'”
Judge O’Connor in 2019 also overturned protections written into ObamaCare for transgender people, ruling they violate the religious rights of healthcare providers who hold religious beliefs that oppose the existence of transgender people.
Three years earlier, in 2016 O’Connor who at that point already had a record of opposing LGBT rights, handed down a 38-page order in a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on behalf of 13 states, blocking the Obama administration from enforcing its guidance that said public schools should allow transgender students to use restroom and locker rooms based on their gender identity.
READ MORE: Federal Judge Says Doctors Can Refuse To Treat Trans Patients Based On Religious Beliefs
On the very last day of 2016 Judge O’Connor ruled that physicians could refuse to treat transgender people based on their own religious beliefs. That injunction also came in response to a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Paxton.
Last year Judge O’Connor ruled that for-profit businesses and religious entities like churches can discriminate against LGBTQ people in employment.
Wednesday’s ruling was a win for Braidwood Management, a Katy, Texas company “which operates Christian health-care businesses controlled by Dr. Stephen Hotze,” Bloomberg Law has reported (incorrectly spelling Hotze’s first name.). Steven Hotze is a far-right Christian extremist, anti-LGBTQ activist, and GOP mega-donor. The Texas Tribune in April reported Hotze “was indicted on two felony charges related to his alleged involvement in an air conditioning repairman being held at gunpoint in 2020 during a bizarre search for fraudulent mail ballots that did not exist, according to his attorney, Gary Polland.”
Ted Cruz Says He’s Opposed to Same-Sex Marriage Bill for ‘Religious Liberty’ Reasons
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is advocating against legislation in the Senate that would protect existing same-sex marriages but would not ensure same-sex couples could marry in their state if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down its own 2015 Obergefell ruling – which far-right Justice Clarence Thomas is urging his fellow jurists to do.
The bill, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to attach to a must-pass spending bill to ensure it also passes, would merely say governments at the federal, state, and local levels must recognize any marriage of a same-sex couples if it was legal and valid when and where they married.
So if Texas bans same-sex marriage at some point in the future were the Supreme Court to strike down Obergefell, married couples will still be legally married, but couples wanting to marry would have to travel to a state that has not banned marriage equality.
In other words, it ensures the status quo remains the same.
READ MORE: Susan Collins Slams Schumer as Dems Move to Codify Same-Sex Marriage Protections Into Law
Not according to the Texas Republican Senator who is claiming – falsely – if the bill passes there would be “massive consequences across our country,” as The Texas Tribune reports.
“This bill without a religious liberty protection would have massive consequences across our country, weaponizing the Biden administration to go and target universities, K-12 schools, social service organizations, churches and strip them all of their tax-exempt status,” Cruz said falsely Tuesday on his podcast, called, “Verdict.”
Cruz did not address people of faith whose religions support marriage equality.
Last month Cruz made clear he opposed the Obergefell ruling, calling it “clearly wrong.”
Ted Cruz said on his podcast that SCOTUS’s marriage equality decision was wrongly decided and that it should be left to the states pic.twitter.com/mbHcoK68wj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2022
That Cruz is lying should come as no surprise.
READ MORE: ‘Truth Will Be Your Kryptonite’: Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Calls Out Clarence Thomas – ‘Have a Conversation With Ginni’
Politifact has fact-checked a whopping 155 statements made by Cruz. Slightly less than one-third (51 statements) were some degree of true, meaning True, Mostly True, or Half True.
104, about two-thirds, were some degree of false: Mostly False (46 or 29%), False (47 or 30%), or Pants on Fire (11, or 7%).
‘Dramatic, Sad Music’ Plays as Trump Paints Dystopian Picture of America During 2 Hour Speech
Donald Trump gave a long-winded speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday that featured orchestral music playing as he neared the two-hour mark.
This is a new one for me: there’s dramatic, sad music playing over Trump’s (apparent) conclusion as he lays out all the ways he says the country is falling apart,” Jonathan Tamari of the Philadelphia Inquirerreported.
France 24 White House correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani reported, “Trump is wrapping up his remarks with a gloomy music in the background (that some in the crowd first thought was thunder). And he points to the news cameras to say ‘they truly are the enemy of the people.'”
The music started as Trump complained about the “weaponizing” of law enforcement in his first public speech since the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Trump’s complaints about the FBI were one of the few new things in his speech that mostly recycled the same speech he’s been giving for months.
Also at the rally, Trump claimed it is actually Democrats who are insurrectionists and said GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell should be “scorned.”
The thematic music ended with Trump’s speech and the song “Hold On I’m Coming” by Sam and Dave played.
‘Isn’t That Sedition?’: Trump Slammed for Floating Pardons and Revealing He’s Financially Supporting J6 Defendants
Donald Trump revealed Thursday he is meeting with and financially supporting January 6 insurrection defendants, while he floated pardons for them in remarks he made on the far right wing Wendy Bell Radio streaming podcast. His remarks are causing concern among legal and government experts.
“So I met with a number of fans but I met with and I’m financially supporting people that are incredible,” Trump announced (video below), referring to those who he said are being charged with crimes related to the January 6 insurrection, while mentioning that “contributions should be made.”
“And they were in my office actually two days ago. It’s very much on my mind. It’s a disgrace what they’ve done to them. What they’ve done to these people. It’s disgraceful and, and mostly, I mean, you know, it’s firemen, they’re policemen, there are people in the military. There are people that were, you know, you look at what took place with the police where there are ushering them in and so many different things.
READ MORE: ‘Obstruction’: DOJ Tells Judge It Has Evidence Trump Team Likely Attempted to Conceal Classified Documents
Trump went on to bash “radical leftists,” who he called “sick,” and said, “there’s something wrong with them, and nobody’s ever seen anything like this.”
He also called federal prosecutors the “most cold-hearted people,” saying “they don’t care about families. They don’t care about anything. They just, and you see what they’re doing with the sentencing.”
“And I will tell you, and I’m looking at it very carefully, I’ve studied it, I study cases and contributions should be made. We have to do that because you know, they have some good lawyers, but even the good lawyers, you get some of these judges that that are so so nasty and so angry, mean, the sentences, and I will tell you, I will look very, very favorably about about full pardons, if I decide to run and if I win I will be looking very, very strongly at pardons – full pardons.”
“I think that’s probably going to be the best because even if they go for the two months or six months and you know they have sentences that go a lot longer than that, but we’ll be looking very, very seriously at full pardons. Because we can’t let that happen here, and I mean full pardons with an apology to many,” he declared.
READ MORE: Former Top Trump Aides: Probably ‘More Highly Classified Documents at Bedminster’ or His Kids’ Homes
Experts are expressing outrage.
“So, if you are meeting with seditionists and giving them money and promising them pardons which could be seen as obstruction of justice and support for further anti-government violence…isn’t that, um, sedition?” asked foreign policy, national security, and political affairs expert, journalist, CEO, and political commentator David Rothkopf.
“If Trump is elected, he’ll apologize to the J6 traitors because the Capitol police got in the way of their bats, poles, stun guns and bear spray,” observed former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob.
“But this isn’t fascism, right?” former U.S. Dept. of Defense official Adam Blickstein noted sardonically.
“Coup leader pledges relief to his assistants,” observed attorney Eric Columbus, who served at DOJ, DHS, and as a special counsel in the House and Senate.
“Trump admits to funding the people who violently attacked the capitol in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the election. Also, he wants to pardon them and wants America to apologize to them, said Democratic strategist and former Clinton aide Jesse Ferguson.
Watch below or at this link.
In new interview, Trump says he met with J6ers recently and is “financially supporting” some of them. Then says if he wins re-election he will be “looking very strongly at full pardons” for all J6 defendants, “with an apology” from the govt. pic.twitter.com/xdIVEMt7Sf
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 1, 2022
