Susan Collins Slams Schumer as Dems Move to Codify Same-Sex Marriage Protections Into Law
Democrats in the House and Senate are looking to ensure same-sex marriage rights are codified into federal law after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, leaving other similarly-based decisions in jeopardy as Justice Clarence Thomas signaled he wants them rescinded as well.
“We’re hearing that Democratic congressional leaders are considering attaching a provision codifying same sex marriage protections onto a must-pass spending bill to keep the federal government open past Sept. 30,” Punchbowl News reports Tuesday morning.
But U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), who says she supports same-sex marriage and the current legislation, is already accusing Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of playing politics.
“My impression is that the majority leader is eager to put this bill on the floor in September, and I hope that he will,” Collins said in an interview with Politico. “In an election year, I hope this can be a sincere effort by the majority leader, and that he will resist the urge to play politics with the bill. But we are dealing with Sen. Schumer, so.”
Democrats are anxious to protect marriage equality, at least existing same-sex marriages, as Justice Thomas has set his sights on that constitutional right and others.
“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion in the Dobbs case that voided a nearly-50-year decision constitutionally protecting a woman’s right to choose. The far right jurist was referring to cases protecting contraception, intimate relations, and same-sex marriage.
In July Speaker Pelosi’s House of Representatives passed a bill that protects existing same-sex marriages, requiring all jurisdictions including federal and state governments to recognize those unions, while not protecting future same-sex marriages. The legislation passed with some GOP support.
In the Senate there are a handful of Republican votes on a similar measure but 60 votes are needed to overcome the filibuster, as Vox explains.
Politico’s New Owner Asked His Top Executives to ‘Pray’ For Trump to Be Re-Elected: Report
The CEO of the right-wing German multinational media conglomerate Axel Springer SE, one year before his company sealed the deal to purchase the highly-influential U.S. news brand Politico, sent an email to his top executives before the 2020 election asking if they would like to join him to pray for the re-election of Donald Trump, according to reports.
“Do we all want to get together for an hour in the morning on November 3 and pray that Donald Trump will again become President of the United States of America?” Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of Germany-based Axel Springer, wrote in an email, The Daily Beast reports, citing an article in The Washington Post.
“No American administration in the last 50 years has done more,” Döpfner wrote.
As NCRM noted in a 2021 commentary on Politico publishing a hit piece dubbing Vice President Kamala Harris “Bluetooth-phobic” for choosing to wear corded earbuds (wireless poses strong security risks, which she has talked about before), Politico is owned by Axel Springer and Axel Springer is effectively owned by a million-dollar donor to Donald Trump.
Axel Springer’s majority owner is the U.S.-based investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR). Henry Kravis, the second “K” in KKR, is a million-dollar Trump donor, according to Forbes.
“When asked about the message,” The Daily Beast added, “Döpfner initially denied it existed, going so far as to say: ‘It has never been sent and has never been even imagined.’ When confronted with a printout of the email, he explained that he may have sent it ‘as an ironic, provocative statement in the circle of people that hate Donald Trump.’ ‘That is me,’ he added. ‘That could be.'”
But as The Washington Post reports, “Döpfner is given to bold pronouncements and visionary prescriptions.”
“He’s concerned that the American press has become too polarized — legacy brands like the New York Times and The Washington Post drifting to the left, in his view, while conservative media falls under the sway of Trumpian ‘alternative facts.’ So in Politico, the fast-growing Beltway political journal, he sees a grand opportunity.”
Not everyone sees The New York Times and The Washington Post as “drifting to the left,” and some, especially on social media, attack The Times daily for its artificial and false “bothsidesisms.” One Twitter account, The New York Times Pitchbot posts mocking “titles” that sound very much like what the Times would write.
Some also see Politico as a right-leaning brand. And should anyone question the position of Axel Springer, Foreign Policy in January wrote, “The new owner of Politico, Axel Springer, has a decades-long record of bending journalistic ethics for right-wing causes.”
Politico was actually founded in 2007 and sold last year for over $1 billion to Axel Springer SE, the publisher of legacy brands such as Bild and Die Welt.
“We want to prove that being nonpartisan is actually the more successful positioning,” Döpfner told The Post in an interview, calling it his “biggest and most contrarian bet.”
‘Almost Impossibly Stupid’: George Conway Slams Trump-Appointed Judge’s Opinion on Special Master
The Trump-appointed federal district judge who on Monday granted the former president his request for a “special master” is facing criticism from many legal experts, among them, George Conway.
Conway is the attorney who Donald Trump was considering to be U.S. Solicitor General but asked to have his name withdrawn. He may be best known for successfully arguing a case before the U.S. Supreme Court and obtaining a unanimous 8-0 verdict, being an anti-Trump conservative activist, and being married to former Trump White House Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.
“The opinion is almost impossibly stupid,” Conway tweeted Monday afternoon, referring to Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision for a special master. .
He pointed to an observation made by attorney Eric Columbus, who served at DOJ, DHS, and as a special counsel in the House and Senate.
“Judge Cannon noted 11th circuit precedent,” Columbus wrote, “that an indictment can constitute irreparable injury.”
Conway responded, saying, “But if he’s indicted, it would be for possessing and retaining documents he wasn’t entitled to possess and retain, and that therefore were … properly seized!!”
That cause him to conclude, apparently exasperated, “The opinion is almost impossibly stupid.”
Alabama attorney Michael J. Evans, CEO at American Legal Alliance weighed in, adding, simply, “I agree with George.”
Conway also retweeted law professor Steve Vladeck’s tweet that laments, “So much for the hope that Judge Cannon was bending over backwards to look like she was accommodating Trump. This is twisting the law into a pretzel in ways that are as unsupported in precedent as they are unlikely to be followed in any future cases. Just a sad day for the courts.”
Trump Suggests It’s Corruption for DOJ to Not Release Information Regardless of How It Could Influence an Election
Donald Trump is suggesting it is corruption for the Dept. of Justice to not release information related to possible criminal activity regardless of how it would influence an election, and is blasting the “corrupt” FBI for refusing to release anything about Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.
According to Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight, Trump “probably” won the 2016 presidential election because then-FBI Director Jim Comey announced to Congress he was reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails 13 days before Election Day, with early voting already in full swing.
The U.S. Dept. of Justice is currently engaged in at least two criminal investigations into Donald Trump (there are actually four major criminal investigations into the former president), the January 6 insurrection and his theft of more than 100 classified and top secret documents along with over 11,000 other federal government documents, and his refusal to return them even after a grand jury subpoena.
But in a fit of rage-posting on his own social media platform, Trump attacked the FBI and DOJ late Monday morning.
“The fired FBI Agent, it was just reported was given the Laptop from Hell 11 days before the Presidential Election,” Trump alleges on Truth Social, referring to Hunter Biden’s laptop. “He would NOT reveal it to anyone, knowing it would knock Biden out of the race – wouldn’t even be close. The Election was RIGGED, the FBI is corrupt!!!”
Trump is ignoring the fact the Dept. of Justice has an “unwritten” rule barring any announcements that could intentionally influence the outcome 60 days before an election. Also, even if any of that were true, it takes months or even years for an investigation to reach the point where DOJ decides whether or not to prosecute, as Trump full-well knows.
That unwritten rule, which is more of a guideline than a rule, is in the news today after a top former Dept. of Justice Inspector General insisted that DOJ must continue its investigation into Donald Trump and his theft of national secrets.
Pointing to this New York Times report that says Attorney General Merrick Garland is debating whether or not to indict Trump, and if he chooses to do so, whether or not to do so before the November election.
Were the Attorney General to follow Trump’s apparent demand, Americans would learn the full scope of what DOJ has on him.
Instead, earlier Monday, a Trump-appointed federal judge just granted his request for a “special master,” and ordered DOJ to stop its review of all documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.
