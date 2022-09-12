'INFILTRATED EVERYTHING'
‘Infiltrated’: Senator Angered Democrats Allowed to Go to College and Church, Work in Government Agencies (Video)
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) is angered Democratic voters are allowed to go to church, college, and be employed by those institutions and even the federal government, saying they have “infiltrated” these essential areas of American life and many others.
An elections and COVID conspiracy theory promotor, Senator Johnson, appearing on far-right-wing talk show host Mark Levin’s Sunday night Fox News show, declared, “what this entire election is about is fighting for freedom.”
It’s a common refrain for the Wisconsin Republican who infamously spent the Fourth of July in 2018 in Moscow, “posing for propaganda photos with Russian officials” as The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank noted at the time, while posting a tweet for his American constituents proclaiming, “What does July 4th mean to me? Freedom.”
READ MORE: ‘Putin’s Favorite Senator’ Ron Johnson Scorched for Claiming Dems Weakened Ukraine by Impeaching Trump: ‘FBI Warned You’
Milbank observed Johnson’s Moscow visit came on “the same day it was reported in Britain that two more people had been poisoned by a Russian nerve agent British officials say came from Vladimir Putin’s regime. On the day after the Senate Intelligence Committee affirmed the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the election to help Donald Trump.”
Johnson, facing a tight re-election race for a third term despite having promised to retire after his second, is running against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
On Sunday Johnson suggested to Levin that liberals, Democrats, and anyone on “the left” as he put it, do not have an inherent right to participate in American life on an equal footing as Republicans.
And he accused Democrats of “infiltrating” American life four times.
READ MORE: ‘Wants to Steal Your Money’: Ron Johnson Thinks Rick Scott’s Social Security Plan Is ‘Not Cruel Enough’ Say Critics
“The press is so unbelievably powerful and the left has infiltrated every institution of this country,” Johnson told Levin.
“They started with the college and university system. So they control college of education and journalism and law. And they’ve infiltrated every agency. They’ve infiltrated religions. They’ve infiltrated everything and now we’re seeing the results of that.”
“That’s why our nation is literally on a precipice. We’re at a hinge point in history,” Johnson declared.
“We have to win this election and we have to win many more because we’ve got to push them out of these institutions and return some normalcy, return the values that made this country great,” Johnson, echoing the trumpist mantra, concluded.
READ MORE: ‘Delusional Huckster,’ ‘Charlatan,’ ‘Political Grifter’ and a ‘Virus’: 100-Year Old Newspaper Destroys Ron Johnson
While there is little public polling, the last four polls show Barnes up over Johnson by an average of 4.3 points.
Saying it “could be one of the uglier races of 2022,” Politico lists it as a “tossup.” As of Monday FiveThirtyEight puts the Johnson vote ahead of Barnes by 0.2 percentage points.
Watch below or at this link.
Johnson: The left has infiltrated every institution of this country.. They’ve infiltrated religions.. They’ve infiltrated everything.. pic.twitter.com/hDAFMHo34e
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 12, 2022
