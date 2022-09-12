BREAKING NEWS
Senate Republicans to Introduce Nationwide Abortion Ban: Reports
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will lead Senate Republicans in a push to pass a nationwide ban on abortion in a press conference Tuesday, less than two months before the November midterms, according to multiple reports.
Despite wording in an apparent press release calling it a “late term” abortion ban, The Washington Post’s Caroline Kitchener says it is expected to call for a ban on all abortions at or after 15 weeks.
“Tomorrow, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser, and pro-life women leaders will join Senator Lindsey Graham(R-SC) at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol for the introduction of the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act,” the press release from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America reads.
Medical experts are clear that fetuses cannot feel pain until at least 24 weeks.
The move to impose a nationwide abortion ban barely into the second trimester comes less than three months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year old landmark decision that said there is a constitutional right to abortion. Justices and Republicans insisted it was a states’ rights issue, but with this push to ban abortion before some women even know they’re pregnant it’s clear the states’ rights claim was a smokescreen.
Politico’s Alice Miranda Ollstein also reported on the expected announcement by Sen. Graham.
The Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case, rescinding the civil right to abortion, and the Democrats’ promise to make the right to abortion a federal law, along with President Biden’s historic legislative successes, have moved projected control of the Senate back to the Democrats.
The South Carolina Post and Courier’s Caitlin Byrd adds, “At a DNC fundraiser earlier tonight in Boston, Biden said: ‘I want to codify Roe v Wade.'”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
DOJ Has Issued 40 Subpoenas and Executed Search Warrants on Top Trump Advisors in the Past Week: NYT
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has issued dozens of subpoenas, executed several search warrants, and seized the cell phones of top Trump advisors, including Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman, over the past week as it expands its investigation into the January 6 insurrection and Trump and his associates’ attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
“Two top Trump advisers, Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman, had their phones seized as evidence,” The New York Times reports in what it calls “a substantial escalation of a slow-simmer investigation two months before the midterm elections, coinciding with a separate inquiry into Mr. Trump’s hoarding of sensitive documents at his residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.”
“The Justice Department also executed search warrants to seize electronic devices from people involved in the so-called fake electors effort in swing states, including Mr. Epshteyn, a longtime Trump adviser, and Mr. Roman, a campaign strategist,” the Times adds.
Longtime Trump aide Dan Scavino, who rose from being a caddy to Trump’s White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, was also subpoenaed.
Bernie Kerik, the former NYPD police commissioner and convicted felon who was pardoned by Trump, “was issued a subpoena by prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington,” his lawyer told the Times. “The subpoenas seek information in connection with the plan to submit slates of electors pledged to Mr. Trump from swing states that were won by Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the 2020 election.”
Last week, after his arraignment on criminal fraud charges by New York State officials former top Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon, claiming political prosecution, had claimed 35 people had just been raided by the FBI.
Trump Files Motion Opposing Gov’t Review of Over 100 Classified Documents He Now Suggests Are His and Not Classified
In a 21-page motion filed Monday morning attorneys for Donald Trump say they oppose the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s request a federal judge lift her stay to allow them to continue to review just the 100 or so classified and top secret documents it seized during the execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.
Rather than acknowledge the documents are the property of the U.S. Government, Trump’s attorneys falsely tell a federal district judge Trump appointed that it’s merely an issue of “storage” of items that belong to the former president.
“In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the Government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own Presidential and personal records,” the motion reads. It puts the words “classified records” in scare quotes, suggesting it is sticking with Trump’s previous claim he declassified all the documents, which too is reportedly false.
“Critically, the former President has sole discretion to classify a record as personal or Presidential,” the motion claims, which as Politico’s Kyle Cheney notes, “is just outright ‘false’ when you stick the word ‘former’ in it,” as former presidents have no legal authority to declassify anything.
The Washington Post adds Trump’s actor news are “suggesting that some of the documents in question may not be classified and that Trump may have the right to keep them in his possession.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Speculation Swirls After Trump Is Spotted Flying Into Washington, DC
Donald Trump was photographed heading to the New Jersey airport on Sunday evening and a flight plan was filed for Dulles in Virginia, an international airport frequently used by those headed to Washington, D.C.
Trump was then spotted landing at Dulles and hopping into a blacked-out SUV.
Trump didn’t have any Sept. 11 remembrance ceremonies planned on Sunday, as other leaders were attending events. He did mark the occasion by posting two memes on his social media account. The only other activity was a series of news stories from last week to as far back as June 2022. He didn’t make any remarks about the trip to DC or what he’s doing in the city.
It left a void for others, to suggest what they thought Trump was doing. It’s possible Trump is continuing his fundraising with some large donors. He could be meeting with Republican leaders to convey talking points in person about his document scandal. If he was speaking to a group it would likely have been announced and promoted by the group.
Last week, former Attorney General Bill Barr made it clear that Trump was getting dangerously close to being indicted. It’s the kind of legal analysis that is leading many to speculate that the date with the court could be upon us.
Responding to the photos were some asking if Trump was turning himself in or if he was handcuffed upon landing. Trump’s allies have been begging for him to attend the royal funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The White House said that a delegation was going to the funeral but it’s unclear who those attendees will be.
Others joked perhaps he had more documents to move, this time to his Virginia golf course. Another posed he was heading to his indictment appointment or skipping the country.
Lawyer George Conway noted that it hasn’t been “golf weather” in the area lately. It’s scheduled to continue raining on Monday after drizzling most of Sunday. Conway explained: “It’s been arraigning — I mean, raining.”
Memphis writer Steve Ross suggested it was an indictment under seal. Dr. Mary Trump dismissed myths that an indictment would be too divisive while speaking to MSNBC on Sunday.
Thus far it’s unknown.
This story is developing. Stay tuned for more ….
