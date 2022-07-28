BREAKING NEWS
Durbin Tests Positive for COVID – Absence Threatens Dems’ Major Breakthrough Agreement on Climate, Energy, and Healthcare
For the first time in almost a year the stars seemed to be aligning for Senate Democrats – and President Joe Biden’s agenda – as Senator Joe Manchin (R-WV) Wednesday night finally reached an agreement with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to support legislation to attack climate change, invest in energy, and address healthcare issues including pricing in Medicare and the Obamacare exchanges. Also on deck is legislation to protect same-sex marriage.
Thursday morning Senator Dick Durbin, Democrat from Illinois and the Senate Majority Whip, announced he had received a positive COVID test.
“He starts his quarantine today and will be unavailable for votes for at least next 5 days in the 50-50 split Senate,” reports C-SPAN Capitol Hill producer Craig Caplan.
In a 50-50 Senate, one Democrat generally means game over — or in this case something akin to a postponement due to weather.
Wednesday evening when news of the Manchin-Schumer bill broke, MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes tweeted: “Wait what is this strange feeling…hope? Optimism? Feels weird!” That may have been a bit premature.
Majority Leader Schumer had planned to put the legislation on the floor this week.
The Senate leaves late next week for the August recess, so timing here is everything.
CNN calls the deal “a major reversal for Manchin, and the health and climate bill stands a serious chance of becoming law as soon as August — assuming Democrats can pass the bill in the House and that it passes muster with the Senate parliamentarian to allow it to be approved along straight party lines in the budget process.”
Watch Live: President Biden to Address the Nation After Negative COVID Tests
President Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday morning after receiving two negative COVID tests, less than one week after his initial positive test.
Last Thursday the White House announced President Biden had received a positive COVID test, and would isolate until he tested negative, which is more restrictive than CDC guidance of a five day isolation.
But Biden has now tested negative, and will address the nation at 11:30 AM ET (video below). The White House says Biden will end his “strict isolation,” according to the Associated Press.
“President Biden completed his five-day course of PAXLOVID 36 hours ago,” Physician to the President Kevin C. O’Connor wrote in a memo to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “As of this morning, he has completed five full days of isolation. He remains fever-free and he discontinued use of any acetaminophen (TYLENOL) for the past 36 hours.”
“His symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved. Yesterday evening, and then again, this morning, he tested NEGATIVE for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing. Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation measures.”
“As I’ve stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him. For this reason, he will wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time he is around others.”
“Acknowledging the potential for so-called ‘rebound’ COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with PAXLOVID, the President will increase his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication.”
President Biden has now tested negative for COVID-19.
A letter from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President: pic.twitter.com/k5UZlFrqFW
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 27, 2022
Watch live below or at this link:
Cassidy Hutchinson Now Cooperating With DOJ on Jan. 6 Investigation: Report
Cassidy Hutchinson, seen as one of the most credible witnesses the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack put before the public to testify, is now cooperating with the Dept. of Justice in its Jan. 6 investigation, according to ABC News.
Hutchinson is the former top aide and advisor to then-Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
“The Justice Department reached out to her following her testimony a month ago before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack,” ABC News reports in its breaking news story.
Hutchinson, who is believed to be about 26 years old, reportedly has been subjected to retribution around the time of her appearance in the Select Committee hearing.
She may be the victim of attempted witness intimidation, and the person who may have attempted to intimidate her may be her former boss. Several weeks ago The Guardian reported “Hutchinson received at least one message tacitly warning her not to cooperate with the House January 6 select committee from an associate of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.”
That message, according to both CNN and The Guardian, was delivered at the direction of Mark Meadows, according to sources both news outlets cite.
Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi on MSNBC earlier this month said there is “no question” that message constitutes “an attempt to intimidate a witness. No question about it,” he stressed.
‘This Is Inner Circle Stuff’: Pence WH Chief of Staff Subpoenaed, Testified Before Federal Jan. 6 Grand Jury – Report
The former White House Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short, testified before a federal grand jury investigating the January 6 insurrection last week.
“Marc Short was caught by an ABC News camera departing D.C. District Court on Friday alongside his attorney, Emmet Flood,” ABC News reports Monday afternoon. “Short appeared under subpoena, sources said.”
Short is now believed to be the highest-ranking Trump administration official to testify before the grand jury.
Former U.S Attorney Barb McQuade, now a law professor and well-known NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst, called it “inner circle stuff.”
Attorney George Conway, spouse to former Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway, offered up a one-word response: “Huge.”
Former Dept. of Defense Special Counsel Ryan Goodman, now the co-editor-in-chief of Just Security weighed in, saying: “Looks like a significant development.”
Short’s “appearance doesn’t fit neatly with prior known scope of probe,” he adds.
After the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack wrapped up its televised public hearings last week even more pressure has been put on Attorney General Merrick Garland to hold accountable not only the “foot soldiers” who attacked the U.S. Capitol and American democracy, but those responsible for inciting the insurrection and planning the events that led to it.
“There is a lot of speculation about what the Justice Department is doing, what’s it not doing, what our theories are and what our theories aren’t, and there will continue to be that speculation,” Attorney General Garland said at a press briefing last week., ABC News adds. “We have to hold accountable every person who is criminally responsible for trying to overturn a legitimate election, and we must do it in a way filled with integrity and professionalism.”
The former Vice President was scheduled to deliver a speech Monday night at the right wing Heritage Foundation, but it has been postponed “due to unexpected severe weather and flight delays,” New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi reports.
