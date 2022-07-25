News
Pro-Same-Sex Marriage Senators’ COVID Diagnoses Could Threaten Plan to Pass Bill This Week
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Monday afternoon announced her positive COVID diagnosis. She is the fourth member of the Senate in recent days to test positive for COVID-19. Hours earlier Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) also announced he had tested positive for COVID. On Thursday Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) announced he had tested positive and was isolating for five days. That same day Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) announced her positive test, but she returned to work Monday.
The current absence of three (likely) pro-same-sex marriage voting Senators due to COVID may throw a wrench into Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s plans to put to a vote legislation to protect same-sex marriages.
According to multiple sources Democratic Leader Schumer had planned to put the bill up for a cloture vote this week. It would require 60 votes to move forward. Despite reports, including from The New York Times saying it had been seen as “dead on arrival,” CNN and Huffpost found a significant number of Republican Senators, although not yet officially ten, indicating they would vote to pass the legislation.
READ MORE: Marco Rubio Recorded an ‘Emergency Video’ After Pete Buttigieg Responded to His Anti-LGBTQ Attack. It Didn’t Go Well.
Among the more surprising Republicans indicating they would vote to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, codifying existing same-sex marriages into law, was Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.
Murkowski was one of the first four to express support for the bill. HuffPost senior politics reporter Igor Bobic reported in addition to Murkowski, Senators Susan Collins (ME), Rob Portman (OH), and Thom Tillis (NC) had “expressed support/openness for codifying protections for gay marriage.”
Others, like Sen. Marco Rubio, infamously called the bill a “stupid waste of time.”
Last week 47 House Republicans broke ranks and voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, against the specific wishes of House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan.
“I want to bring this bill to the floor,” Leader Schumer said last week. “And we’re working to get the necessary Senate Republican support to ensure it would pass.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Fox News Vilified LGBTQ People on Most Days in the First Half of the Year – and Almost Every Day of Pride Month: Report
Rupert Murdoch’s right wing cable channel Fox News vilified LGBTQ people across more than 100 days out of the first 181 days of 2022, according to a just-published report that characterizes the attacks as “extreme and harmful.”
“Fox News attacked LGBTQ people at least once on 106 of the 181 days in the first half of 2022 (59%),” Media Matters reports. “Fox’s anti-LGBTQ attacks were particularly focused during LGBTQ Pride Month in June, with the network attacking the community at least once a day on 26 out of 30 days (87%).”
Media Matters reports that “Fox anchors, hosts, and guests repeatedly spread baseless lies about queer and trans people, including falsely claiming that life-saving gender-affirming health care is ‘child abuse,’ spreading the long–debunked myth that LGBTQ people seek to groom children for sexual exploitation, and misgendering and deadnaming trans people.”
READ MORE: Fox News Corporate Chief Shrugs Off Complaints of Network’s White Nationalism: ‘Comes With the Territory’
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson “repeatedly called for violence against teachers who discuss LGBTQ issues with their students.”
During June, which is Pride Month, the cable network’s hosts, correspondents, and guests attacked “LGBTQ people at least once every day in the final 12 days of the month (June 19-30),” Media Matters adds. April was the second-worst month, with attacks occurring on 23 out of 30 days, and then March, with at least one attack on 20 out of 31 days.
As NCRM reported, in March Fox News personality Laura Ingraham hosted a segment with a chyron that read, “LIBERALS ARE SEXUALLY GROOMING ELEMENTARY STUDENTS” and then later it read: “DEMS HAPPY TO RUN ON PRO-GROOMING PLATFORM.”
READ MORE: Tucker Carlson Serves Up 12-Minute Long Homophobic Hate-Filled Rant Attacking Pete Buttigieg Over ‘Equity’
In April the network sent its White House reporter, Peter Doocy, into the press briefing room, where he has asked if the Biden administration supports classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity “before kindergarten.”
Last year Fox News named an attorney who worked for an organization that appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups as its new Washington editor.
News
Former GOP Congressman Admits Party Has No Plan to Derail Trump in 2024: Report
In his column for the Bulwark, former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller scorched the GOP for doing nothing to shed themselves of former President Donald Trump and instead just “humoring” him with the hope that he will go away.
As Miller notes, immediately after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election and ramped up his efforts to prove the election was stolen from him, an anonymous senior Republican official told the Washington Post, “What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time? No one seriously thinks the results will change,” before adding, “He went golfing this weekend. It’s not like he’s plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power on Jan. 20. He’s tweeting about filing some lawsuits, those lawsuits will fail, then he’ll tweet some more about how the election was stolen, and then he’ll leave.”
As Miller wryly noted, that prediction didn’t age well as almost two months later Trump’s election fraud claims culminated in a riot at the Capitol following a “Stop the Steal” rally on the national mall.
According to the columnist, Republicans are still dithering when it comes to shoving Trump out into the wilderness, in part because they need his fundraising prowess and ability to get out the vote in some races.
RELATED: The NY Post’s brutal Trump editorial will ‘live in his head’ and leave him ‘flustered’: conservative
According to Miller, “in present-day Republican politics, that anonymous ‘what’s the downside for humoring him’ moron actually won the day. And not just that day, but today. Because despite how brutally and blatantly their strategy in managing Trump’s psychopathy failed, Senior Republican Officials (SROs) are still employing it.”
“You see, back in November 2020, at least the SROs thought that there was an expiration date on their cowardice. They figured that, come January 20, 2021, Trump would be gone and they would no longer have to humor him. Today the strategy has been modified only in the removal of an expected end date,” he wrote before noting a comment made by a former Republican lawmaker in Mark Leibovich’s new book, “Thank You for Your Servitude.”
As Leibovitch wrote, “A former Republican congressman told me recently that the party’s only real plan for dealing with Trump in 2024 involved a darkly divine intervention. ‘We’re just waiting for him to die,’ he said.”
To which Miller added, “Instead they will soldier on. Playing the same big game of pretend with our democracy in the balance. After all, the downside for humoring him for just a little more time is likely to be felt by other people. And the upside of humoring? That accrues directly to the Republicans who want power,” before darkly predicting, “But don’t worry. Eventually they’ll be able to tell the truth. Probably. As long as he’s the one who croaks first.”
You can read more here.
News
‘He’s Got Time to Fight Against Disney’: Buttigieg Defends ‘Marriages Like Mine’ After Rubio’s ‘Waste of Time’ Remark
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Sunday made the case to safeguard “marriages like mine” while criticizing Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) for saying voting to protect same-sex marriage is a “stupid waste of time.”
“If he’s got time to fight against Disney,” Sec. Buttigieg told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, when asked his reaction to Rubio’s “waste of time” comment. “I don’t know why he wouldn’t have time to help safeguard marriages like mine. But this is really, really important to a lot of people. It’s certainly important to me.”
“I started my day as I tried to do on weekends, I tried to give Chasten a little bit of a break and do breakfast with both of our our twins,” Secretary Buttigieg said, sharing a personal moment, referring to his husband and their two children. “And that alone is no small thing as every parent with small kids knows.”
READ MORE: Senate GOP Support for Same-Sex Marriage Bill May Be Higher Than Thought – but It’s a ‘Waste of Time’ Says Marco Rubio
“It was one of those days where the tray table wasn’t quite fitting into the highchair and I’m trying to make sure that they’re busy enough with their little cereal puffs to give me enough time to chop up the banana and get the formula ready. And it just, I don’t know that half hour in the morning had me thinking about how much I depend on and count on my spouse every day.”
“Our marriage deserves to be treated equally. And I don’t know why this would be hard for a senator or a congressman. I don’t understand how such a majority of House Republicans voted no on our marriage as recently as Tuesday, hours after I was in a room with a lot of them, talking about transportation policy, having what I thought were perfectly normal conversations with many of them on that subject only for them to go around the corner and say that the my marriage doesn’t deserve to continue.”
In response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ strong urging his colleagues “correct the error” of cases that found a constitutional right to same-sex marriage, same-sex intimate relations, and contraception, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has prioritized legislation to protect those rights under federal law.
READ MORE: Watch: Pete Buttigieg Perfectly Slaps Aside Conservatives Criticizing His Paternity Leave
“If they don’t want to spend a lot of time on this they can vote ‘yes’ and move on,” Buttigieg added. “And that would be really reassuring for a lot of families around America, including mine.”
On Tuesday the House voted 267-157 to pass a bill protecting existing same-sex marriages under state and federal law. All 157 “no” votes came from Republicans.
Watch Secretary Buttigieg below or at this link:
“If he’s got time to fight against Disney, I don’t know why he wouldn’t have time to safeguard marriages like mine.”@PeteButtigieg reacts to some GOP senators saying they will vote against a bill that is meant to codify protections for same-sex marriage. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/Le9OSepeW6
— CNN (@CNN) July 24, 2022
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘It’s Weakened Him in a Massive Way’: Former Trump Official Claims J6 Hearings Are Crippling His Future
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘I Am Unrepentant’: Josh Hawley Defiant in Far Right Convention Speech After J6 Committee Video
- News1 day ago
‘He’s Got Time to Fight Against Disney’: Buttigieg Defends ‘Marriages Like Mine’ After Rubio’s ‘Waste of Time’ Remark
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM7 hours ago
Marco Rubio Recorded an ‘Emergency Video’ After Pete Buttigieg Responded to His Anti-LGBTQ Attack. It Didn’t Go Well.
- News1 day ago
Liz Cheney Serves Notice to Ginni Thomas That the Jan 6th Committee Is Prepared to Subpoena Her
- News6 hours ago
Fox News Vilified LGBTQ People on Most Days in the First Half of the Year – and Almost Every Day of Pride Month: Report
- News10 hours ago
Former GOP Congressman Admits Party Has No Plan to Derail Trump in 2024: Report
- BREAKING NEWS4 hours ago
Taxpayers to Spend Millions to Secure Private Homes of Elected Members of Congress: Report