Watch Live: President Biden to Address the Nation After Negative COVID Tests

President Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday morning after receiving two negative COVID tests, less than one week after his initial positive test.

Last Thursday the White House announced President Biden had received a positive COVID test, and would isolate until he tested negative, which is more restrictive than CDC guidance of a five day isolation.

But Biden has now tested negative, and will address the nation at 11:30 AM ET (video below). The White House says Biden will end his “strict isolation,” according to the Associated Press.

“President Biden completed his five-day course of PAXLOVID 36 hours ago,” Physician to the President Kevin C. O’Connor wrote in a memo to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “As of this morning, he has completed five full days of isolation. He remains fever-free and he discontinued use of any acetaminophen (TYLENOL) for the past 36 hours.”

“His symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved. Yesterday evening, and then again, this morning, he tested NEGATIVE for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing. Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation measures.”

“As I’ve stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him. For this reason, he will wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time he is around others.”

“Acknowledging the potential for so-called ‘rebound’ COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with PAXLOVID, the President will increase his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication.”

President Biden has now tested negative for COVID-19. A letter from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President: pic.twitter.com/k5UZlFrqFW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 27, 2022

This is a breaking news and developing story.