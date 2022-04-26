RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Russian Stooge’ Rand Paul Blasted for ‘Pro-Iron Curtain Speech’ Pushing ‘Straight Putin Propaganda’ (Video)
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is under fire for remarks he made Tuesday during a Senate hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken that are being called “propaganda” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Saying that if Ukraine had become part of NATO, or will in the future, U.S. soldiers would be “fighting in Ukraine,” Paul called it “something I very much oppose.”
President Joe Biden and his administration have repeatedly stated he opposes American boots on the ground in Ukraine.
“If you look at the countries that Russia has attacked,” Blinken reminded Paul, “over the last years: Georgia…Moldova, and then repeatedly in Ukraine, these are countries that were not part of NATO. It has not attacked NATO countries for probably very good reasons.”
Paul defiant and argumentative, retorted in a jaw-dropping statement, “You could also argue that the countries they’ve attacked were part of Russia.”
Stunned, Secretary Blinken struggled for words to respond, giving Paul time to amend his remarks to say, “or were part of the Soviet Union.”
“I firmly disagree with that proposition,” Blinken replied. “It is the fundamental right of these countries to decide their own future.”
BLINKEN: If you look at the countries Russia attacked, these were countries that were not part of NATO
RAND PAUL: You could also argue the countries they’ve attacked were part of Russia
BLINKEN: I firmly disagree. It’s the right of these countries to decide their future pic.twitter.com/4ZeZOVrK0i
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2022
Paul is being blasted online.
“Rand Paul. Russian Stooge,” tweeted Brian Karem, the famous CNN and Playboy journalist who was once jailed for refusing to reveal his sources. Karem is also host of the “Just Ask the Question” podcast, and recently returned from Ukraine.
Journalist Aaron Rupar, who posted the video above, tweeted, “this is straight Putin propaganda from Rand Paul.”
Former top FBI official:
Coming soon to Russian State media, Comrade Senator Paul.
That Aug 2018 trip to Moscow to give Putin a letter from Trump and Deripaska’s investments in KY paid off well.
Funny how he’s also led the charge to scale back USIC authorities which could be used against Russia. https://t.co/5pD0YA72Mr
— Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) April 26, 2022
Veteran Washington political reporter Sam Youngman says, “Rand Paul using actual Putin talking points.”
Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker, who is running to win the Democratic nomination for Paul’s Senate seat, tweeted: “Rand Paul just attempted to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He is actively pushing Putin’s propaganda in the Senate, and I will remove him from office in November.”
Rand Paul is repeating Kremlin talking points. #PartyOfPutin https://t.co/AUYLiEPyg1
— VoteVets (@votevets) April 26, 2022
#RedRand @RandPaul is a Russian Asset. John McCain said it first. He was correct. https://t.co/XxhJe3AIV5
— Dawn Westlake (@dawn_westlake) April 26, 2022
Wait, is Rand Paul’s argument that since these countries used to be part of Russia, then they are allowed to kill them indiscriminately because, well, they own them?
If so, Britain would like a word.
— Lon Elliott (@LonElliott) April 26, 2022
Rand Paul’s pro-Iron Curtain speech. https://t.co/CM6VCJMOb0
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) April 26, 2022
Missouri School Board Mysteriously Bans LGBTQ Safe Space Stickers Citing Unknown ‘Concern’
Missouri’s Grain Valley Schools school board has banned teachers from displaying popular “Safe Space for All” stickers on or in their classrooms, mysteriously citing “a concern.” The stickers are used nationwide to enable LGBTQ students, and all students, to know they have a safe space to be themselves without fear of reprisal from staff or students.
The board left it to schools to notify parents, which they did on Monday via email, KSHB reports. The notice came after last Thursday’s board meeting, but the Safe Space sticker ban was not on the agenda. The board claims it initiated the ban because all classrooms should be safe spaces for everyone.
In a move similar to the “All Lives Matter” retort to the Back Lives Matter movement, the school board wrote to parents:
“Our goal is for every classroom to be a safe place for all students, not just in classrooms where teachers choose to display a particular sign,”
“We remain committed to providing professional development to help our staff create a safe, collaborative, and inclusive environment, consistent with our core beliefs, where each student feels a sense of belonging. The use of these cards, however, is determined to not be an appropriate step at this time.”
The board did not state what steps it is taking to secure that goal – or, in fact if it has any plans to ensure the safety of LGBTQ students.
KCTV5 adds that the school board “confirms that rainbows and images of allied support must be removed.”
Justice Horn, a candidate for the Missouri state legislature, responded on Twitter:
Today, Grain Valley, MO teachers were instructed to take “Safe Space” stickers off of their classroom doors.
In 2011, I tried taking my own life because I was bullied for being gay while attending Grain Valley South Middle School. My parents moved me out of the district. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OQf8fKXjTm
— Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) April 25, 2022
“Today’s move is taking what little visibility LGBTQ+ students may [have],” he adds. “This may seem small to some, but to queer students who may feel like they don’t have a place, this means the world. This may save a kid from making a similar decision like I did because we didn’t have these.”
The Grain Valley School Board‘s minutes from last week’s meeting hypocritically include this statement at the bottom:
The mayor of nearby Kansas City weighed in, suggesting the move could be a First Amendment violation:
It’s like they want to be taken to the US Supreme Court and lose.
Come on. Just be kind and understanding, people. https://t.co/NtbETM1kUB
— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) April 25, 2022
The Kansas City Star notes that “GLSEN’s national survey of schools found in 2019 that many LGBTQ students do not feel safe in Missouri schools. In the survey of more than 400 Missouri students, 81% of LGBTQ students regularly heard homophobic remarks at school. The report said that 75% of LGBTQ students experienced verbal harassment based on their sexual orientation. And 57% of LGBTQ students experienced verbal harassment based on their gender expression.”
Some students are protesting. Video via KSHB:
Trump: Now That Elon Musk Is Buying ‘Boring’ Twitter I’m Going to Start Using My Own Social Network
Donald Trump is a diehard Truther – that is to say, he is sticking to his own social media platform, Truth Social, and says even though Elon Musk is buying Twitter, he’s won’t re-join the popular platform he was suspended from after January 2021 insurrection, even if allowed back.
Instead, Trump says he’s going to start using Truth Social, which launched two months ago. The platform has been plagued by technical glitches and low sign-ups.
Praising Musk as a “good man,” Trump said he’s glad the world’s richest person bought Twitter but claims his platform is not a competitor.
“I think it is good. We want liberty and justice and fairness in our country, and the more we can have open, the better,” Trump said, according to Fox News.
“But no, I don’t view that as a competition for what I am doing,” the one-term former president declared.
“This is a platform for my voice. TRUTH is a platform for my voice and for my supporters,” Trump said. “But I want everybody to come over to TRUTH—conservatives, liberals, whatever.”
Related: Experts Sound Alarm Against Elon Musk Buying Twitter – and Warn All Your DMs Might Not Be Safe
Over the weekend Trump appeared to forget the name of his own social media company, Insider reports, after he called it Truth Central.
Twitter “became very boring because conservatives were thrown off or got off the platform when I left,” Trump added. “It became boring because there was no interaction.”
“The interaction on TRUTH has been amazing.”
Megyn Kelly: I Have a Lot of Gay and Lesbian Friends
Former Fox News and NBC News personality Megyn Kelly says she has a lot of gay and lesbian friends and has been speaking with them about transgender issues. Kelly did not say she has any transgender friends nor did she say she has been speaking with any transgender people but says her lesbian and gay friends believe transgender people should not be part of the LGB community. Most LGBTQ people disagree.
Kelly invited on her SiriusXM show far-right extremist Steven Crowder, who has been accused of hurling “racist, homophobic taunts,” been called “overtly racist,” and who YouTube last year said was “indicating that trans people pose a rape threat to women.”
Crowder has also been called a “Rape Culture Apologist,” and criticized for mocking transgender people’s suicides.
On her show, Kelly called Crowder asking “what’s next” in the “slippery slope” of transgender civil rights and equality “if the left has their way?” a “fascinating question.”
“I’ve talked to a lot of gay and lesbian friends,” Kelly announced, (appearing to search hard for the word “friends,”) who “have said, ‘I don’t totally get why the T is at the end of LGBT,’ and the Q and all. The interests aren’t necessarily aligned,” she claimed, a position which most in the LGBTQ community disagree with.
“In fact, if you look at like the trans activists – like the crazy trans, not like normal – whatever, the crazy trans activists are so vicious, and they, they’re basically kind of doing conversion therapy on young gay men,” she claimed.
“‘You’re not gay, you’re trans, you’re secretly a girl,'” Kelly continued, claiming some trans people are saying. “‘It’s better to be trans than to be, queer, than to be than to be gay, just say that you’re a girl, then you can get rid of that whole gay thing.’ And we’re seeing more and more of this,” Kelly said.
“There is a question if the interests of the gay community are aligned, the way that GLAAD would have us believe,” she added, in a clear attempt to further marginalize transgender people.
Megyn Kelly: “The crazy trans activists are so vicious. And they’re basically, kinda, doing conversion therapy on young gay men” pic.twitter.com/OZX2llMq2I
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 25, 2022
