‘Russian Stooge’ Rand Paul Blasted for ‘Pro-Iron Curtain Speech’ Pushing ‘Straight Putin Propaganda’ (Video)

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is under fire for remarks he made Tuesday during a Senate hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken that are being called “propaganda” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Saying that if Ukraine had become part of NATO, or will in the future, U.S. soldiers would be “fighting in Ukraine,” Paul called it “something I very much oppose.”

President Joe Biden and his administration have repeatedly stated he opposes American boots on the ground in Ukraine.

“If you look at the countries that Russia has attacked,” Blinken reminded Paul, “over the last years: Georgia…Moldova, and then repeatedly in Ukraine, these are countries that were not part of NATO. It has not attacked NATO countries for probably very good reasons.”

Paul defiant and argumentative, retorted in a jaw-dropping statement, “You could also argue that the countries they’ve attacked were part of Russia.”

Stunned, Secretary Blinken struggled for words to respond, giving Paul time to amend his remarks to say, “or were part of the Soviet Union.”

“I firmly disagree with that proposition,” Blinken replied. “It is the fundamental right of these countries to decide their own future.”

BLINKEN: If you look at the countries Russia attacked, these were countries that were not part of NATO RAND PAUL: You could also argue the countries they’ve attacked were part of Russia BLINKEN: I firmly disagree. It’s the right of these countries to decide their future pic.twitter.com/4ZeZOVrK0i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2022

Paul is being blasted online.

“Rand Paul. Russian Stooge,” tweeted Brian Karem, the famous CNN and Playboy journalist who was once jailed for refusing to reveal his sources. Karem is also host of the “Just Ask the Question” podcast, and recently returned from Ukraine.

Journalist Aaron Rupar, who posted the video above, tweeted, “this is straight Putin propaganda from Rand Paul.”

Former top FBI official:

Coming soon to Russian State media, Comrade Senator Paul. That Aug 2018 trip to Moscow to give Putin a letter from Trump and Deripaska’s investments in KY paid off well. Funny how he’s also led the charge to scale back USIC authorities which could be used against Russia. https://t.co/5pD0YA72Mr — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) April 26, 2022

Veteran Washington political reporter Sam Youngman says, “Rand Paul using actual Putin talking points.”

Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker, who is running to win the Democratic nomination for Paul’s Senate seat, tweeted: “Rand Paul just attempted to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He is actively pushing Putin’s propaganda in the Senate, and I will remove him from office in November.”

#RedRand @RandPaul is a Russian Asset. John McCain said it first. He was correct. https://t.co/XxhJe3AIV5 — Dawn Westlake (@dawn_westlake) April 26, 2022

Wait, is Rand Paul’s argument that since these countries used to be part of Russia, then they are allowed to kill them indiscriminately because, well, they own them? If so, Britain would like a word. — Lon Elliott (@LonElliott) April 26, 2022

Rand Paul’s pro-Iron Curtain speech. https://t.co/CM6VCJMOb0 — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) April 26, 2022

RELATED:

‘You Singlehandedly Blocked the Emmett Till Antilynching Act’: Rand Paul Scorched Over His MLK ‘Commemoration’

Former Federal Prosecutor Calls for SDNY Criminal Insider Trading Investigation Into Rand Paul

Rand Paul Slammed for Anti-Vax ‘Mass Murder’ Manifesto: ‘They Can’t Arrest All of Us – No One Should Follow CDC’