Connect with us

'SOCIOPATH'

Rand Paul Slammed for Anti-Vax ‘Mass Murder’ Manifesto: ‘They Can’t Arrest All of Us – No One Should Follow CDC’

Published

on

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is being heavily criticized after recording a video urging Americans to ignore CDC coronavirus guidance by not getting vaccinated and not wearing masks, and for promoting his dangerous, life-threatening perspective as a patriotic act of civil disobedience.

“It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us,” declares the anti-vaxx Republican who promotes himself as a medical doctor but was the first Senator to contract COVID.

“They can’t keep all your kids home from school,” Paul says in his video, which appeared originally in text form as an op-ed on Fox News but received little notice last week. “They can’t keep every government building closed – although I’ve got a long list of ones they should.”

The Kentucky Senator is making things up. Children are returning to in-person classroom learning and the CDC fully supports this, as do the top teachers’ unions – despite the likelihood it will increase the rate of transmission and number of coronavirus cases.

“We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and feckless bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again,” Paul declares, swinging at policies that do not exist.

“Nancy Pelosi — you will not arrest or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs,” Paul threatens. “We have all either had COVID, had the vaccine, or been offered the vaccine. We will make our own health choices. We will not show you a passport, we will not wear a mask, we will not be forced into random screening and testing so you can continue your drunk with power rein over the Capitol.”

He never in the video says who “we” are.

Paul has consistently maintained that those who have had COVID-19 are immune to it and do not need to be vaccinated, but studies show those who have recovered but refuse to be vaccinated are more than twice as likely to contract the deadly disease again.

Republican turned Democrat Ron Filipkowski, an attorney and activist, posted Sen. Paul’s video to social media:

It is sparking outage at the Kentucky Senator who claims he is “not a career politician.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.