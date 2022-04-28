RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Fox News She Doesn’t Even ‘Recall’ What Is Being Reported About Her ‘Marshall Law’ Texts
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s under-oath testimony last week was so disturbing “PerjuryTaylorGreene” trended on Twitter. In an apparent attempt to redeem herself the Georgia Republican made an appearance on Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham’s show Wednesday night – and continued to deliver her “I don’t recall” remarks.
Not only did Greene tell Ingraham she did not recall ever advocating for martial law to President Trump, she went as far as saying she did not recall what the media has been reporting about her texts – which do in fact discuss “Marshall law.”
“So you didn’t advocate – you never advocated martial law, that President Trump should use martial law to stop, you know, the transition of power, you never advocated for that, did you?” Ingraham asked.
“I don’t recall ever advocating for martial law,” Greene replied, saying her text message is “clear and easy to read. That if that’s my text messages and that’s what they’re reporting – I don’t recall if they are – if they are, those text messages do not say calling for martial law.”
“I don’t know about that,” Greene concludes.
To be clear, based on the text message that was released and widely reported, without context “advocated” might be a bit of a strong word to describe her text to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, three days before the 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden, but “discussed,” “brought up” and “suggested” are not.
“In our private chat with only Members,” Greene said to Meadows in a text on Jan. 17, 2021, “several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall (sic) law.”
“I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him,” her text continues. “They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”
Watch:
“I don’t recall ever advocating for martial law. IDK if you have that up on the screen right now but if you put that text message up, it’s clear & easy to read that, if that’s my text messages and that’s what they’re reporting, I don’t recall if they are.”pic.twitter.com/AoDLOVttly
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 28, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Sounds Just Like Trump’: Elon Musk Blasted for Tweeting Demonstrably False Meme Supporting Conservatives
Elon Musk in a court agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission is required to get his tweets pre-authorized after being forced to pay $40 million in a fraud case ($20 from him, $20 million from Tesla). It is not clear he is doing so.
Musk, the richest man not just in the world, but in the history of the world, this week bought Twitter, the social media platform that likely has the strongest ability to shape public opinion. (Kind of like his tweets, the deal is subject to Federal Trade Commission approval.)
On Thursday Musk posted a demonstrably false tweet that suggests conservatives have not changed positions since 2008. It basically also says that liberals have moved much more to the extreme left. And it provides precisely zero evidence to back up the claim.
Many on Twitter blasted Musk, providing ample proof of just how wrong he is.
One of those leading the charge against Musk’s erroneous and divisive claim is Parker Malloy, a former Media Matters editor-at-large who just penned a piece at Substack that begins, “Maybe if Twitter had actually enforced its policies, it wouldn’t have become the type of hellhole a guy like Elon Musk would want to buy.”
Malloy points to a Pew Research Center study that states outright: “Republicans have moved further to the right than Democrats have to the left.”
Wrong https://t.co/J9FuTzxTw4 https://t.co/uIJtYI5N8S pic.twitter.com/65aoeyYnXD
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 28, 2022
Why is Musk’s erroneous tweet divisive? Because it’s false, yet feeding the already non-reality-based right wing — which is the exact concern many have about what the social media platform that shapes public opinion and legislation will become under Musk’s ownership.
Alexander Howard, the Director of the Digital Democracy Project, also pushed back on Musk’s claim. Pointing to a piece in The Economist, Howard tweets: “The GOP has shifted to the far-right since the 1990s, embracing illiberalism & anti-democratic views. The Democratic Party has not shifted far-left.”
Data do show asymmetric polarization – but the opposite of this claim.
The GOP has shifted to the far-right since the 1990s, embracing illiberalism & anti-democratic views.
The Democratic Party has not shifted far-left.@TheEIU: https://t.co/TS7BJszIRp https://t.co/ULVEiOAAEB pic.twitter.com/HgfJkMS9EC
— Alex Howard (@digiphile) April 28, 2022
Malloy also offered up this article from Roll Call:
This is a quantifiable claim, and you have it backwards. I know it’s not in meme form, but https://t.co/so5AYXOKVh
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 28, 2022
Political scientist Rachel Bitecofer served up more data:
Hey @elonmusk, this is what real data says pic.twitter.com/0DXGWvMR1Q
— Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) April 28, 2022
And a retort: “Get out of your silo,” she said to Musk.
Georgetown professor Don Moynihan pointed to a tweet from the World Bank-funded independent research institute that also disproves Musk’s false claim.
Granted, this isn’t a bunch of cartoon stick figures https://t.co/bfRCeNc8ws
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 28, 2022
NBC News Senior reporter Ben Collins, who covers extremism, adds:
I was alive in 2008. I must have just forgotten about the John McCain stans who stormed the Capitol after he lost because they were convinced he was finally going to arrest all of the lawmakers who were drinking baby blood under the pizza shop. https://t.co/YCq6xnJiIo
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 28, 2022
MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan:
It’s scary that 1) he believes this nonsense, 2) posts this nonsense, and 3) will be controlling a huge social media platform while pushing this nonsense. Imagine thinking the right hasn’t moved far right since 2008 (!) or isn’t the source of political polarization in America. 🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/vCaMWYzWdt
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 28, 2022
Former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh tweeted that Musk “sounds just like Trump.”
I come from the right. This isn’t accurate. And he knows that. But here’s the thing: Musk is purposely fucking with & deceiving his fans on the right. He wants them to think he’ll be their champion & slay all those lefties on Twitter. It’s all an act. He sounds just like Trump. https://t.co/HpnT5o8Dh0
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 28, 2022
Image by The Royal Society via Wikimedia and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Opportunity’: Ohio Republican Pushes Bill Forcing Women ‘No Matter How Young’ to Give Birth to Their Rapist’s Child
The Ohio Republican state lawmaker who recently came under fire for promoting her version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill is now being highly criticized after advocating that women – and even girls – who are raped be forced to give birth to the child of the man who raped them – even if that man is her father.
Her reasoning?
Abortion will not heal the emotional scars of rape.
GOP state Rep. Jean Schmidt is pushing her legislation to completely and totally ban all abortion in Ohio, with no exceptions, not even for rape or incest.
On Wednesday she told her fellow lawmakers “there is an opportunity” for a woman who has been raped, “no matter how young or old she is, to make a determination about what she’s going to do to help that life be a productive human being.”
In the U.S., according to Live Science, most girls biologically can get pregnant and give birth as early as 11 or 12 – that’s generally 6th or 7th grade.
Rep. Schmidt also said a rapist’s child should not under any circumstances be aborted because they could be the person who cures cancer. There are many other outcomes, especially for an unwanted child, one could imagine.
Criticism against Schmidt has been strong.
“We’re supposed to have a Constitution & courts so people like this can’t force their views on others,” wrote law professor and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.
Watch:
OH Rep. Schmidt (R) on her abortion ban bill: “Rape is a difficult issue… but if a baby is created, it’s human life. Whether that mother ends that pregnancy… the scars won’t go away. It’s a shame it happens, but there’s an opportunity for women no matter how young or old…” pic.twitter.com/PVOHWlFvPq
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 27, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Russian Stooge’ Rand Paul Blasted for ‘Pro-Iron Curtain Speech’ Pushing ‘Straight Putin Propaganda’ (Video)
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is under fire for remarks he made Tuesday during a Senate hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken that are being called “propaganda” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Saying that if Ukraine had become part of NATO, or will in the future, U.S. soldiers would be “fighting in Ukraine,” Paul called it “something I very much oppose.”
President Joe Biden and his administration have repeatedly stated he opposes American boots on the ground in Ukraine.
“If you look at the countries that Russia has attacked,” Blinken reminded Paul, “over the last years: Georgia…Moldova, and then repeatedly in Ukraine, these are countries that were not part of NATO. It has not attacked NATO countries for probably very good reasons.”
Paul defiant and argumentative, retorted in a jaw-dropping statement, “You could also argue that the countries they’ve attacked were part of Russia.”
Stunned, Secretary Blinken struggled for words to respond, giving Paul time to amend his remarks to say, “or were part of the Soviet Union.”
“I firmly disagree with that proposition,” Blinken replied. “It is the fundamental right of these countries to decide their own future.”
BLINKEN: If you look at the countries Russia attacked, these were countries that were not part of NATO
RAND PAUL: You could also argue the countries they’ve attacked were part of Russia
BLINKEN: I firmly disagree. It’s the right of these countries to decide their future pic.twitter.com/4ZeZOVrK0i
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2022
Paul is being blasted online.
“Rand Paul. Russian Stooge,” tweeted Brian Karem, the famous CNN and Playboy journalist who was once jailed for refusing to reveal his sources. Karem is also host of the “Just Ask the Question” podcast, and recently returned from Ukraine.
Journalist Aaron Rupar, who posted the video above, tweeted, “this is straight Putin propaganda from Rand Paul.”
Former top FBI official:
Coming soon to Russian State media, Comrade Senator Paul.
That Aug 2018 trip to Moscow to give Putin a letter from Trump and Deripaska’s investments in KY paid off well.
Funny how he’s also led the charge to scale back USIC authorities which could be used against Russia. https://t.co/5pD0YA72Mr
— Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) April 26, 2022
Veteran Washington political reporter Sam Youngman says, “Rand Paul using actual Putin talking points.”
Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker, who is running to win the Democratic nomination for Paul’s Senate seat, tweeted: “Rand Paul just attempted to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He is actively pushing Putin’s propaganda in the Senate, and I will remove him from office in November.”
Rand Paul is repeating Kremlin talking points. #PartyOfPutin https://t.co/AUYLiEPyg1
— VoteVets (@votevets) April 26, 2022
#RedRand @RandPaul is a Russian Asset. John McCain said it first. He was correct. https://t.co/XxhJe3AIV5
— Dawn Westlake (@dawn_westlake) April 26, 2022
Wait, is Rand Paul’s argument that since these countries used to be part of Russia, then they are allowed to kill them indiscriminately because, well, they own them?
If so, Britain would like a word.
— Lon Elliott (@LonElliott) April 26, 2022
Rand Paul’s pro-Iron Curtain speech. https://t.co/CM6VCJMOb0
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) April 26, 2022
RELATED:
‘You Singlehandedly Blocked the Emmett Till Antilynching Act’: Rand Paul Scorched Over His MLK ‘Commemoration’
Former Federal Prosecutor Calls for SDNY Criminal Insider Trading Investigation Into Rand Paul
Rand Paul Slammed for Anti-Vax ‘Mass Murder’ Manifesto: ‘They Can’t Arrest All of Us – No One Should Follow CDC’
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Now, I Understand’: Parents Outraged After Shootout During Kids Baseball Game Leaves Children ‘Traumatized’ (Video)
- News3 days ago
Watergate Lawyer Speculates Why the Justice Department Hasn’t Indicted Meadows Yet
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Missouri School Board Mysteriously Bans LGBTQ Safe Space Stickers Citing Unknown ‘Concern’
- CRIME2 days ago
Insider Trading? Madison Cawthorn Implicated in ‘Pump-And-Dump Cryptocurrency Scheme’: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Russian Stooge’ Rand Paul Blasted for ‘Pro-Iron Curtain Speech’ Pushing ‘Straight Putin Propaganda’ (Video)
- News2 days ago
‘Not Normal’: Researcher Says Overnight Dems on Twitter Lost ‘Significant’ Number of Followers – as Republicans Gained
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Madison Cawthorn Was Just Cited for Having a Gun at the Airport. Again.
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
NYTimes Bombshell: Kevin McCarthy Was Secretly Recorded Warning That GOP Congress Members Could Incite Violence