Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Fox News She Doesn’t Even ‘Recall’ What Is Being Reported About Her ‘Marshall Law’ Texts

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s under-oath testimony last week was so disturbing “PerjuryTaylorGreene” trended on Twitter. In an apparent attempt to redeem herself the Georgia Republican made an appearance on Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham’s show Wednesday night – and continued to deliver her “I don’t recall” remarks.

Not only did Greene tell Ingraham she did not recall ever advocating for martial law to President Trump, she went as far as saying she did not recall what the media has been reporting about her texts – which do in fact discuss “Marshall law.”

“So you didn’t advocate – you never advocated martial law, that President Trump should use martial law to stop, you know, the transition of power, you never advocated for that, did you?” Ingraham asked.

“I don’t recall ever advocating for martial law,” Greene replied, saying her text message is “clear and easy to read. That if that’s my text messages and that’s what they’re reporting – I don’t recall if they are – if they are, those text messages do not say calling for martial law.”

“I don’t know about that,” Greene concludes.

To be clear, based on the text message that was released and widely reported, without context “advocated” might be a bit of a strong word to describe her text to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, three days before the 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden, but “discussed,” “brought up” and “suggested” are not.

“In our private chat with only Members,” Greene said to Meadows in a text on Jan. 17, 2021, “several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall (sic) law.”

“I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him,” her text continues. “They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”

Watch: